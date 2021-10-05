For the first time since 2013, the Texas Longhorns won in Fort Worth and a big reason for the victory was sophomore running back Bijan Robinson.
His performance helped lead the Longhorns to a 32-27 win over TCU and he was rewarded with The Earl Campbell Tyler Rose Award National Player of the Week for the fifth week of the college football season, Cindy Smoak, Executive Director of SPORTyler, announced on Tuesday.
Robinson had a career day, rushing 35 times for 216 yards and two touchdowns.
The Tucson, Arizona native became the first Longhorn to rush for more than 200 yards in a game since D’Onta Foreman in 2016. Foreman won the Fourth Annual Earl Campbell Rose Award for the 2016 season.
Robinson is a graduate of Salpointe Catholic High School.
Robinson currently ranks second in the nation and leads the Big 12 Conference in all purpose yards (163.8 ypg), rushing yards (652) and rushing yards per game (130.4). The sophomore also leads the Big 12 conference and stands fourth in the NCAA in scoring (10.8 ppg), total points scored (54) and total touchdowns (nine).
Over his last nine games, Robinson has totaled 1,174 yards on 152 carries (7.72 ypc) with 11 touchdowns, while hauling in 18 receptions for 296 yards (16.44 ypc) and scoring four touchdowns. He has scored a touchdown in each of the last seven games, totaling 15 in all during the stretch (11 rushing and four receiving) with multiple touchdowns in five of those games.
In addition to his recognition from the Tyler Rose Award, Robinson has also been named the Big 12 Offensive Player of the Week on Monday.
Robinson and the Longhorns are back in action on Saturday in the Red River Rivalry with Oklahoma at the Cotton Bowl in Dallas. Kickoff is scheduled for 11 a.m. (TV: ABC).
Previous winners of the award this year include: Week 1 — SMU quarterback Tanner Mordecai; Week 2 — Memphis quarterback Seth Henigan; Week 3 — Mordecia; and Week 4 — UTSA running back Sincere McCormick.
The Earl Campbell Tyler Rose Award, announced in 2012 by the Tyler Chamber and SPORTyler, recognizes the top offensive player in Division I football who also exhibits the enduring characteristics that define Earl Campbell: integrity, performance, teamwork, sportsmanship, drive, community, and tenacity; specifically tenacity to persist and determination to overcome adversity and injury in pursuit of reaching goals.
In addition, the nominee must meet one or more of the following criteria: born in Texas and/or graduated from a Texas High School and/or played at a Texas-based junior college or four year DI Texas college.
---
Honorable Mention Week 5
B.J. Baylor, junior running back, Oregon State
Hometown: Wharton
High School: Wharton
Rushing: 20 carries, 111 yards, 2 TDs
Oregon State defeated Washington, 27-24, on Saturday in Corvallis, Oregon.
———
De'Corian Clark, junior wide receiver, UTSA
Hometown: Fort Worth
High School: Wyatt
Receptions: 7 catches, 109 yards, TD
Texas-San Antonio defeated UNLV, 24-17, on Saturday in San Antonio.
———
Alton McCaskill, freshman running back, Houston
Hometown: Conroe
High School: Oak Ridge
Rushing: 17 carries, 77 yards, 3 TDs
Receiving: 3 catches, 8 yards
Houston defeated Tulsa, 45-10, on Friday in Tulsa, Oklahoma.
———
Tanner Mordecai, junior quarterback, SMU
Hometown: Waco
High School: Midway
Passing: 29 of 42 passing attempts, 301 yards, 4 TDs, INT
Rushing: 7 carries, 28 yards
SMU defeated South Florida, 41-17, on Saturday in Dallas.
———
De'Montre Tuggle, senior running back, Ohio
Hometown: Channelview
High School: Channelview
Rushing: 17 carries, 201 yards, TD
Ohio defeated Akron, 48-34, on Saturday in Akron, Ohio.