Texas quarterback Sam Ehlinger opened the football season with a record-setting first half and eventually led his Longhorns to a 59-3 win over UTEP on Saturday in Austin.
For his performance, Ehlinger has been named The Earl Campbell Tyler Rose Award National Player of the Week for the weekend of Sept. 12, Cindy Smoak, SPORTyler executive director, announced on Tuesday.
Ehlinger established Texas records for a single half completing 25-of-33 passes for 426 passing yards and five passing touchdowns. The Longhorns scored touchdowns on five of their first six possessions. A team captain for the second consecutive season, Ehlinger led the Longhorns to 45 points in the first half, Texas’ best first-half output since scoring 47 points against UTEP in 2009. He also had three rushes for 12 yards.
Ehlinger has also been named the Walter Camp FBS Offensive Player of the Week, the Big 12 Offensive Player of the Week, and earned a spot on both the Davey O'Brien Award's Great 8 and as a Manning Award Star of the Week.
Ehlinger is a graduate of Westlake High School in Austin.
The Earl Campbell Tyler Rose Award, announced in 2012 by the Tyler Chamber and SPORTyler, recognizes the top offensive player in Division I football who also exhibits the enduring characteristics that define Earl Campbell: integrity, performance, teamwork, sportsmanship, drive, community, and tenacity; specifically tenacity to persist and determination to overcome adversity and injury in pursuit of reaching goals.
In addition, the nominee must meet one or more of the following criteria: born in Texas and/or graduated from a Texas High School and/or played at a Texas-based junior college or four year DI Texas college.
---
Week 1 Honorable Mention
Jarret Doege, redshirt junior quarterback, West Virginia
Hometown: Lubbock
High School: Cooper
Passing: 19 of 25 passing attempts, 228 yards, 3 TDs
West Virginia defeated Eastern Kentucky, 56-10, on Saturday in Morgantown, West Virginia
---
Frank Harris, junior quarterback, UT San Antonio
Hometown: Schertz
High School: Samuel Clemens
Passing: 23 of 31 passing attempts, 169 yards, TD
Rushing: 11 carries, 51 yards, 3 TDs
UTSA defeated Texas State, 51-48 in two overtimes, on Saturday in San Marcos
---
Charleston Rambo, junior wide receiver, Oklahoma
Hometown: Cedar Hill
High School: Cedar Hill
Receving: 4 catches, 80 yards, 2 TDs
Oklahoma defeated Missouri State, 48-0, on Saturday in Norman, Oklahoma
---
Sincere McCormick, sophomore running back, UT San Antonio
Hometown: Converse
High School: Judson
Rushing: 23 carries, 197 yards, TD
Receiving: 1 catch, 8 yard
UTSA defeated Texas State, 51-48 in two overtimes, on Saturday in San Marcos
---
Seth McGowan, freshman running back, Oklahoma
Hometown: Dallas
High School: Poteet
Rushing: 9 carries, 61 yards, TD
Receiving: 1 catch, 37 yards, TD
Oklahoma defeated Missouri State, 48-0, on Saturday in Norman, Oklahoma
---
Joshua Moore, sophomore wide receiver, Texas
Hometown: Yoakum
High School: Yoakum
Receiving: 6 catches, 127 yards, TD
Texas defeated UTEP, 59-3, on Saturday in Austin
---
Sarodorick Thompson, sophomore running back, Texas Tech
Hometown: Irving
High School: Ranchview
Rushing: 22 carries, 118 yards, 2TDs
Receiving: 3 catches, 13 yards
Texas Tech defeated Houston Baptist, 35-33, on Saturday in Lubbock