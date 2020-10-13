Jimbo Fisher and the Texas A&M Aggies were in need a big win for the program and they came through by defeating No. 4 Florida on Saturday.

A big reason for the win was wide receiver Caleb Chapman, who has been named The Earl Campbell Tyler Rose Award National Player of the Week for the weekend of Oct. 10th.

Chapman had nine catches for 151 yards and two touchdowns in the 41-38 win over the Gators at Kyle Field in College Station.

The sophomore wide receiver set career highs in every receiving category. This marked the first time an A&M receiver has had more than 150 yards in a game since Christian Kirk hauled in 189 yards against Wake Forest in 2017. 

Chapman is a graduate of Clear Brook High School in Friendswood.

The Aggies (2-1) return to play on Saturday, traveling to Starkville, Mississippi on Saturday to face Mike Leach the Mississippi State Bulldogs. Kickoff is scheduled for 3 p.m. (SEC Network).

The Earl Campbell Tyler Rose Award, announced in 2012 by the Tyler Chamber and SPORTyler, recognizes the top offensive player in Division I football who also exhibits the enduring characteristics that define Earl Campbell: integrity, performance, teamwork, sportsmanship, drive, community, and tenacity; specifically tenacity to persist and determination to overcome adversity and injury in pursuit of reaching goals.

In addition, the nominee must meet one or more of the following criteria: born in Texas and/or graduated from a Texas High School and/or played at a Texas-based junior college or four year DI Texas college.

---

Honorable Mention

Tauskie Dove, sophomore wide receiver, Missouri 

Hometown: Denton

High School: Ryan

Receiving: 6 catches, 83 yards, TD

Missouri defeated No. 17 LSU, 45-41, on Saturday in Columbia, Missouri.

---

Kaylon Geiger, senior wide receiver, Troy

Hometown: Fort Worth

High School: Paschal

Junior College: Navarro 

Receiving: 7 catches, 121 yards, TD

Troy defeated Texas State, 37-17, on Saturday in Troy, Alabama.

---

Kellen Mond, senior quarterback, Texas A&M

Hometown: San Antonio

High School: Reagan/IMG Academy

Passing: 25 of 35 attempts for 338 yards, 3 TDs

Texas A&M defeated No. 4 Florida, 41-38, on Saturday in College Station.  

---

Isaiah Spiller, sophomore running back, Texas A&M

Hometown: Spring

High School: Klein Collins

Rushing: 27 carries, 174 yards, 2 TDs 

Texas A&M defeated No. 4 Florida, 41-38, on Saturday in College Station.  

---

Marquez Stevenson, senior wide receiver, Houston

Hometown: Shreverport, Louisiana

High School: Northwood

Receiving: 5 catches, 118 yards, TD

Houston defeated Tulane, 49-31, on Thursday in Houston.

Note: Stevenson had 97-yard kickoff return for a touchdown.

