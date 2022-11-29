Texas A&M running back Devon Achane continued his standout season on Saturday, helping his Aggies to an upset win over LSU in College Station.

His performance in A&M’s 38-23 win over the SEC West Division winner LSU earned Achane The Earl Campbell Tyler Rose Award National Player of the Week for the 13th week of the college football season, Cindy Smoak, Executive Director of SPORTyler, announced on Tuesday.

Achane posted career highs with 215 yards on 38 attempts and two rushing touchdowns against No. 6 LSU at Kyle Field.

This marked the first 200-yard game of Achane’s career and his fifth 100-yard game this season. He has scored multiple touchdowns in a game nine times in his career. With his big numbers against the Tigers, Achane registered the first 1,000-yard season of his career, as his 1,102 yards on the ground this season are good for third in the SEC.

Devon Achane is a graduate of Fort Bend Marshall High School in Missouri City.

Achane joins previous winners — Week 1: Oklahoma State quarterback Spencer Sanders; Week 2: UTSA quarterback Frank Harris; Week 3: Washington wide receiver J’Lynn Polk; Week 4: Texas Tech quarterback Donovan Smith; Week 5: TCU quarterback Max Duggan; Week 6: TCU wide receiver Quentin Johnston; Week 7: Georgia Southern wide receiver Amare Jones; Week 8: Tulsa running back Deneric Prince; Week 9: Kansas State running back Deuce Vaughn;Week 10: SMU quarterback Tanner Mordecai; Week 11: Central Michigan quarterback Bert Emanuel Jr.; and Week 12: Bijan Robinson, Texas.

Honorable mention players for Week 13: Texas Tech wide receiver Jerand Bradley, Tulsa quarterback Braylon Braxton, Boise State quarterback Taylen Green, UTSA quarterback Frank Harris, Oregon State running back Damien Martinez, North Texas running back Ikaika Ragsdale, SMU wide receiver Rashee Rice, Texas running back Bijan Robinson, Tulsa wide receiver JuanCarlos Santana, Kansas State running back Deuce Vaughn and Arizona running back Michael Wiley.

The Earl Campbell Tyler Rose Award, announced in 2012 by the Tyler Chamber and SPORTyler, recognizes the top offensive player in Division I football who also exhibits the enduring characteristics that define Earl Campbell: integrity, performance, teamwork, sportsmanship, drive, community, and tenacity; specifically tenacity to persist and determination to overcome adversity and injury in pursuit of reaching goals.

In addition, the nominee must meet one or more of the following criteria: born in Texas and/or graduated from a Texas High School and/or played at a Texas-based junior college or four year DI Texas college.

———

Honorable Mention Week 13

Jerand Bradley, freshman wide receiver, Texas Tech

Hometown: Frisco

High School: DeSoto

Receiving: 8 catches, 173 yards, TD

Texas Tech defeated Oklahoma, 51-48 in overtime, in Lubbock.

———

Braylon Braxton, freshman quarterback, Tulsa

Hometown: Frisco

High School: Independence

Passing: 25 of 43, 316 yards, 3 TDs

Rushing: 11 carries, 51 yards, TD

Tulsa defeated Houston, 37-30, in Houston.

———

Taylen Green, freshman quarterback, Boise State

Hometown: Lewisville

High School: Lewisville

Passing: 14 of 23, 220 yards, 4 TDs

Rushing: 6 carries, 91 yards, TD

Boise State defeated Utah State, 42-23, in Boise, Idaho.

———

Frank Harris, senior quarterback, UTSA

Hometown: Schertz

High School: Clemens

Passing: 16 of 22, 382 yards, 3 TDs

Rushing: 12 carries, 14 yards

Texas-San Antonio defeated Texas-El Paso, 34-31, in San Antonio.

———

Damien Martinez, freshman running back, Oregon State

Hometown: Lewisville

High School: Lewisville

Rushing: 15 carries, 103 yards

Oregon State defeated Oregon, 38-34, in Corvallis, Oregon.

———

Ikaika Ragsdale, sophomore running back, North Texas

Hometown: Las Vegas

High School: Bishop Gorman

Rushing: 17 carries, 122 yards, TD

Receiving: 5 catches, 59 yards, TD

North Texas defeated Rice, 21-17 in Denton.

———

Rashee Rice, senior wide receiver, SMU

Hometown: North Richland Hills

High School: Richland

Receiving: 13 catches, 147 yards, TD

SMU defeated Memphis, 34-31, in Dallas.

———

Bijan Robinson, junior running back, Texas

Hometown: Tucson, Arizona

High School: Salpointe

Rushing: 29 carries, 179 yards, 2 TDs

Texas defeated Baylor, 38-27, in Austin.

———

JuanCarlos Santana, graduate student wide receiver, Tulsa

Hometown: Katy

High School: Katy

Receiving: 6 catches, 169 yards, 2 TDs

Tulsa defeated Houston, 37-30, in Houston.

———

Deuce Vaughn, junior running back, Kansas State

Hometown: Round Rock

High School: Cedar Ridge

Rushing: 25 carries, 147 yards, TD

Receiving: 2 catches, 82 yards

Kansas State defeated Kansas, 47-27, in Manhattan, Kansas.

———

Michael Wiley, junior running back, Arizona

Hometown: Houston

High School: Strake Jesuit

Rushing: 12 carries, 214 yards, 3 TDs

Receiving: 3 catches, 51 yards

Arizona defeated Arizona State, 38-35, in Tucson, Arizona.

 
 

