For the first time since Johnny Football “Manzieled” Alabama in 2012, the Texas A&M Aggies defeated the Crimson Tide.

A big reason for the victory over the No. 1 team was quarterback Zach Calzada.

For his effort, Calzada has been named The Earl Campbell Tyler Rose Award National Player of the Week for the sixth week of the college football season, Cindy Smoak, Executive Director of SPORTyler, announced on Tuesday.

Calzada was 21 of 31 passing attempts for 285 yards and three touchdown passes in an upset win over ‘Bama 41-38. In the fourth quarter, Calzada tied the game with a 25-yard touchdown strike to junior Ainias Smith with three minutes remaining. After a three-and-out forced a punt by Alabama, Calzada led the offense 54 yards on eight plays to set up a game-winning 28-yard field goal as time expired.

Calzada is a graduate of Lanier High School in Sugar Hill, Georgia.

The Aggies (4-2, 1-2 SEC) return to play on Saturday, traveling to Columbia, Missouri to play Missouri (3-3, 0-2). Kickoff at Faurot Field is scheduled for 11 a.m. (TV: SEC Network).

Previous winners of the award this year include: Week 1 — SMU quarterback Tanner Mordecai; Week 2 — Memphis quarterback Seth Henigan; Week 3 — Mordecia;Week 4 — UTSA running back Sincere McCormick; and Week 5 — Texas running back Bijan Robinson.

The Earl Campbell Tyler Rose Award, announced in 2012 by the Tyler Chamber and SPORTyler, recognizes the top offensive player in Division I football who also exhibits the enduring characteristics that define Earl Campbell: integrity, performance, teamwork, sportsmanship, drive, community, and tenacity; specifically tenacity to persist and determination to overcome adversity and injury in pursuit of reaching goals.

In addition, the nominee must meet one or more of the following criteria: born in Texas and/or graduated from a Texas High School and/or played at a Texas-based junior college or four year DI Texas college.

---

Honorable Mention Week 6

Ronald Awatt, junior running back, UTEP

Hometown: Lubbock

High School: Wolfforth Frenship

Rushing: 18 carries, 159 yards, TD

Texas-El Paso defeated Southern Mississippi, 26-13, on Saturday in Hattiesburg, Mississippi.

———

Gerry Bohanon, junior quarterback, Baylor

Hometown: Earle, Arkansas

High School: Earle

Passing: 18 of 29 passing attempts, 336 yards, 4 TDs

Rushing: 6 carries, 6 yards, TD

Baylor defeated West Virginia, 45-20, on Saturday in Waco.

———

Kennedy Brooks, junior running back, Oklahoma

Hometown: Mansfield

High School: Mansfield

Rushing: 25 carries, 217 yards, 2 TDs (scored winning TD with 3 seconds on clock)

Oklahoma defeated Texas, 55-48, on Saturday in Dallas.

———

De’Corian Clark, junior wide receiver, UTSA

Hometown: Fort Worth

High School: O.D. Wyatt

Receiving: 7 catches, 160 yards, 3 TDs

Texas-San Antonio defeated Western Kentucky, 52-46, on Saturday in Bowling Green, Kentucky.

———

Zach Evans, sophomore running back, TCU

Hometown: Houston

High School: Galena Park North Shore

Rushing: 17 carries, 143 yards, 2 TDs (did not play in second half due to injury)

TCU defeated Texas Tech, 52-31, on Saturday in Lubbock.

———

Frank Harris, senior quarterback, UTSA

Hometown: Schertz

High School: Clemens

Passing: 28 of 38 passing attempts, 349 yards, 6 TDs, INT

Rushing: 9 carries, 51 yards

Receiving: 1 catch, 23 yards, TD

Texas-San Antonio defeated Western Kentucky, 52-46, on Saturday in Bowling Green, Kentucky.

———

Ra’Shaun Henry, senior wide receiver, Virginia

Hometown: Killeen

High School: Copperas Cove

Receiving: 9 catches, 179 yards, 3 TDs

Virginia defeated Louisville, 34-33, on Saturday in Louisville, Kentucky.

———

Kendre Miller, sophomore running back, TCU

Hometown: Mount Enterprise

High School: Mount Enterprise

Rushing: 12 carries, 185 yards, 3 TDs (TD runs of 33, 75, 45 yards)

TCU defeated Texas Tech, 52-31, on Saturday in Lubbock.

———

Marvin Mims, sophomore wide receiver, Oklahoma

Hometown: Frisco

High School: Lone Star

Receiving: 5 catches, 136 yards, 2 TDs

Oklahoma defeated Texas, 55-48, on Saturday in Dallas.

———

Ainias Smith, junior wide receiver, Texas A&M

Hometown: Missouri City

High School: Fort Bend Dulles

Receiving: 6 catches, 85 yards, 2 TDs

Texas A&M defeated Alabama, 41-38, on Saturday in College Station.

———

Tyquan Thornton, senior wide receiver, Baylor

Hometown: Miami, Florida

High School: Booker T. Washington

Receiving: 8 catches, 187 yards, 2 TDs

Baylor defeated West Virgnia, 45-20, on Saturday in Waco.

———

Garrett Wilson, junior wide receiver, Ohio State

Hometown: Austin

High School: Lake Travis

Receiving: 5 catches, 84 yards, 2 TDs

Ohio State defeated Maryland, 66-17, on Saturday in Columbus, Ohio.

———

Xavier Worthy, freshman wide receiver, Texas

Hometown: Fresno, California

High School: Central East

Receiving: 9 catches, 261 yards, 2 TDs

Texas lost to Oklahoma, 55-48, on Saturday in Dallas.

TWITTER: @PhilHicksETFS

 
 

Recent Stories You Might Have Missed

TWITTER: @PhilHicksETFS

Tags

Sports Editor

I am a native Tylerite and I grew up reading the Tyler Morning Telegraph and The Tyler Courier-Times. My parents took both the morning and afternoon papers. I came to work here 35 years ago at the age of 23, right after college.