For the first time since Johnny Football “Manzieled” Alabama in 2012, the Texas A&M Aggies defeated the Crimson Tide.
A big reason for the victory over the No. 1 team was quarterback Zach Calzada.
For his effort, Calzada has been named The Earl Campbell Tyler Rose Award National Player of the Week for the sixth week of the college football season, Cindy Smoak, Executive Director of SPORTyler, announced on Tuesday.
Calzada was 21 of 31 passing attempts for 285 yards and three touchdown passes in an upset win over ‘Bama 41-38. In the fourth quarter, Calzada tied the game with a 25-yard touchdown strike to junior Ainias Smith with three minutes remaining. After a three-and-out forced a punt by Alabama, Calzada led the offense 54 yards on eight plays to set up a game-winning 28-yard field goal as time expired.
Calzada is a graduate of Lanier High School in Sugar Hill, Georgia.
The Aggies (4-2, 1-2 SEC) return to play on Saturday, traveling to Columbia, Missouri to play Missouri (3-3, 0-2). Kickoff at Faurot Field is scheduled for 11 a.m. (TV: SEC Network).
Previous winners of the award this year include: Week 1 — SMU quarterback Tanner Mordecai; Week 2 — Memphis quarterback Seth Henigan; Week 3 — Mordecia;Week 4 — UTSA running back Sincere McCormick; and Week 5 — Texas running back Bijan Robinson.
The Earl Campbell Tyler Rose Award, announced in 2012 by the Tyler Chamber and SPORTyler, recognizes the top offensive player in Division I football who also exhibits the enduring characteristics that define Earl Campbell: integrity, performance, teamwork, sportsmanship, drive, community, and tenacity; specifically tenacity to persist and determination to overcome adversity and injury in pursuit of reaching goals.
In addition, the nominee must meet one or more of the following criteria: born in Texas and/or graduated from a Texas High School and/or played at a Texas-based junior college or four year DI Texas college.
---
Honorable Mention Week 6
Ronald Awatt, junior running back, UTEP
Hometown: Lubbock
High School: Wolfforth Frenship
Rushing: 18 carries, 159 yards, TD
Texas-El Paso defeated Southern Mississippi, 26-13, on Saturday in Hattiesburg, Mississippi.
———
Gerry Bohanon, junior quarterback, Baylor
Hometown: Earle, Arkansas
High School: Earle
Passing: 18 of 29 passing attempts, 336 yards, 4 TDs
Rushing: 6 carries, 6 yards, TD
Baylor defeated West Virginia, 45-20, on Saturday in Waco.
———
Kennedy Brooks, junior running back, Oklahoma
Hometown: Mansfield
High School: Mansfield
Rushing: 25 carries, 217 yards, 2 TDs (scored winning TD with 3 seconds on clock)
Oklahoma defeated Texas, 55-48, on Saturday in Dallas.
———
De’Corian Clark, junior wide receiver, UTSA
Hometown: Fort Worth
High School: O.D. Wyatt
Receiving: 7 catches, 160 yards, 3 TDs
Texas-San Antonio defeated Western Kentucky, 52-46, on Saturday in Bowling Green, Kentucky.
———
Zach Evans, sophomore running back, TCU
Hometown: Houston
High School: Galena Park North Shore
Rushing: 17 carries, 143 yards, 2 TDs (did not play in second half due to injury)
TCU defeated Texas Tech, 52-31, on Saturday in Lubbock.
———
Frank Harris, senior quarterback, UTSA
Hometown: Schertz
High School: Clemens
Passing: 28 of 38 passing attempts, 349 yards, 6 TDs, INT
Rushing: 9 carries, 51 yards
Receiving: 1 catch, 23 yards, TD
Texas-San Antonio defeated Western Kentucky, 52-46, on Saturday in Bowling Green, Kentucky.
———
Ra’Shaun Henry, senior wide receiver, Virginia
Hometown: Killeen
High School: Copperas Cove
Receiving: 9 catches, 179 yards, 3 TDs
Virginia defeated Louisville, 34-33, on Saturday in Louisville, Kentucky.
———
Kendre Miller, sophomore running back, TCU
Hometown: Mount Enterprise
High School: Mount Enterprise
Rushing: 12 carries, 185 yards, 3 TDs (TD runs of 33, 75, 45 yards)
TCU defeated Texas Tech, 52-31, on Saturday in Lubbock.
———
Marvin Mims, sophomore wide receiver, Oklahoma
Hometown: Frisco
High School: Lone Star
Receiving: 5 catches, 136 yards, 2 TDs
Oklahoma defeated Texas, 55-48, on Saturday in Dallas.
———
Ainias Smith, junior wide receiver, Texas A&M
Hometown: Missouri City
High School: Fort Bend Dulles
Receiving: 6 catches, 85 yards, 2 TDs
Texas A&M defeated Alabama, 41-38, on Saturday in College Station.
———
Tyquan Thornton, senior wide receiver, Baylor
Hometown: Miami, Florida
High School: Booker T. Washington
Receiving: 8 catches, 187 yards, 2 TDs
Baylor defeated West Virgnia, 45-20, on Saturday in Waco.
———
Garrett Wilson, junior wide receiver, Ohio State
Hometown: Austin
High School: Lake Travis
Receiving: 5 catches, 84 yards, 2 TDs
Ohio State defeated Maryland, 66-17, on Saturday in Columbus, Ohio.
———
Xavier Worthy, freshman wide receiver, Texas
Hometown: Fresno, California
High School: Central East
Receiving: 9 catches, 261 yards, 2 TDs
Texas lost to Oklahoma, 55-48, on Saturday in Dallas.
