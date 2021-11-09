Chandler Morris got his first start as TCU quarterback on Saturday and he came through in leading his Horned Frogs to an emotional 30-28 win over the Baylor Bears at Amon G. Carter Stadium in Fort Worth.
For his efforts, Morris has been named The Earl Campbell Tyler Rose Award National Player of the Week for the 10th week of the college football season, Cindy Smoak, Executive Director of SPORTyler, announced on Tuesday.
Morris totaled 531 yards of offense (461 passing, 70 rushing) for the second-best total in TCU history.
His 461 passing yards (29-of-41) were fourth-most in a game in program records. Morris now ranks third in Big 12 history for most passing yards in a first career start.
The 461 yards are also the third-most nationally since 2012 for a player in his first career start. Morris is the first TCU quarterback to pass for more than 400 yards since Kenny Hill threw for 449 against Oklahoma in 2016. He scored his first touchdown as a Horned Frog on a 12-yard first-quarter keeper and also had his first career reception (seven yards).
His performance came after Coach Gary Patterson was not on the sideline for the first time since 1997.
“It was huge. I mean, I don’t know a team more deserving just everything we’ve been through this week obviously with Coach P, and we were fighting for him,” Morris said. “I mean, we deserved it. And I truly believe that.”
TCU (4-5, 2-4 Big 12) ended a three-game losing streak, and had lost five of its six previous games. The Frogs are now 22-22 since the start of 2018.
Morris is a graduate of Highland Park High School in Dallas. He is a redshirt freshman who transferred to TCU from Oklahoma.
Previous winners of the award this year include: Week 1 — SMU quarterback Tanner Mordecai; Week 2 — Memphis quarterback Seth Henigan; Week 3 — Mordecia; Week 4 — UTSA running back Sincere McCormick; and Week 5 — Texas running back Bijan Robinson; Week 6 — Texas A&M quarterback Zach Calzada;Week 7 — Baylor running back Abram Smith;Week 8 — Miami wide receiver Charleston Rambo; and Week 9 — Houston quarterback Clayton Tune.
The Earl Campbell Tyler Rose Award, announced in 2012 by the Tyler Chamber and SPORTyler, recognizes the top offensive player in Division I football who also exhibits the enduring characteristics that define Earl Campbell: integrity, performance, teamwork, sportsmanship, drive, community, and tenacity; specifically tenacity to persist and determination to overcome adversity and injury in pursuit of reaching goals.
In addition, the nominee must meet one or more of the following criteria: born in Texas and/or graduated from a Texas High School and/or played at a Texas-based junior college or four year DI Texas college.
---
Honorable Mention Week 10
Logan Bonner, junior quarterback, Utah State
Hometown: Rowlett
High School: Rowlett
Passing: 23 of 32 attempts, 359 yards, 4 TDs, INT
Utah State defeated New Mexico State, 35-13, on Saturday in Las Cruces, New Mexico
---
Nathaniel Dell, sophomore wide receiver, Houston
Hometown: Daytona Beach, Florida
High School: Mainland
Receiving: 8 catches, 164 yards, TD
Houston defeated South Florida, 54-42, on Saturday in Tampa, Florida
---
Frank Harris, senior quarterback, UTSA
Hometown: Schertz
High School: Clemens
Passing: 22 of 34 attempts, 286 yards, 2 TDs
Rushing: 9 carries, 76 yards, 2 TDs
Texas-San Antonio defeated UTEP, 44-23, on Saturday in El Paso
---
Zakhari Franklin, junior wide receiver, USTA
Hometown: Cedar Hill
High School: Cedar Hill
Receiving: 10 catches, 114 yards, 2 TDs
Texas-San Antonio defeated UTEP, 44-23, on Saturday in El Paso
---
Dominique Johnson, sophomore running back, Arkansas
Hometown: Crowley
High School: Crowley
Rushing: 17 carries, 107 yards, 2 TDs (plus game-winner)
Arkansas defeated Mississippi State, 31-28, on Saturday in Fayetteville, Arkansas
---
Quentin Johnston, sophomore wide receiver, TCU
Hometown: Temple
High School: Temple
Receiving: 5 catches, 142 yards, TD
TCU defeated Baylor, 30-28, on Saturday in Fort Worth
---
Alton McCaskill, freshman running back, Houston
Hometown: Conroe
High School: Oak Ridge
Rushing: 22 carries, 125 yards, 3 TDs
Houston defeated South Florida, 54-42, on Saturday in Tampa, Florida
---
Ikaika Ragsdale, freshman running back, North Texas
Hometown: Las Vegas
High School: Bishop Gorman
Rushing: 15 carries, 112 yards, 2 TDs
North Texas defeated Southern Mississippi, 38-14, on Saturday in Hattiesburg, Mississippi
---
Charleston Rambo, junior wide receiver, Miami
Hometown: Cedar Hill
High School: Cedar Hill
Receiving: 7 catches, 210 yards, TD
Miami defeated Georgia Tech, 33-30, on Saturday in Miami Gardens, Florida
---
Jaxon Smith-Njigba, sophomore wide receiver, Ohio State
Hometown: Rockwall
High School: Rockwall
Receiving: 14 catches, 227 yards, TD
Ohio State defeated Nebraska, 26-17, on Saturday in Lincoln, Nebraska
---
De'Montre Tuggle, senior running back, Ohio
Hometown: Channelview
High School: Channelview
Rushing: 11 carries, 68 yards, 2 TDs
Receiving: 2 catches, 50 yards, TD
Note: His 46-yard TD with 1:35 remaining proved to be the deciding score
Ohio defeated Miami (Ohio), 35-33, on Nov. 2 in Athens, Ohio
---
Clayton Tune, junior quarterback, Houston
Hometown: Carrollton
High School: Hebron
Passing: 21 of 26 passing attempts, 385 yards, 3 TDs
Houston defeated South Florida, 54-42, on Saturday in Tampa, Florida
---
Deuce Vaughn, sophomore running back, Kansas State
Hometown: Round Rock
High School: Cedar Ridge
Rushing: 11 carries, 162 yards, 3 TDs
Receiving: 6 catches, 70 yards
Kansas State defeated Kansas, 35-10, on Saturday in Lawrence, Kansas
---
Bailey Zappe, senior quarterback, Western Kentucky
Hometown: Victoria
High School: Victoria East
Passing: 29 of 50 passing attempts, 281 yards, 4 TDs
Rushing: 2 carries, minus 6 yards, TD
Western Kentucky defeated Middle Tennessee, 48-21, on Saturday in Bowling Green, Kentucky