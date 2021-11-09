Chandler Morris got his first start as TCU quarterback on Saturday and he came through in leading his Horned Frogs to an emotional 30-28 win over the Baylor Bears at Amon G. Carter Stadium in Fort Worth.

For his efforts, Morris has been named The Earl Campbell Tyler Rose Award National Player of the Week for the 10th week of the college football season, Cindy Smoak, Executive Director of SPORTyler, announced on Tuesday.

Morris totaled 531 yards of offense (461 passing, 70 rushing) for the second-best total in TCU history.

His 461 passing yards (29-of-41) were fourth-most in a game in program records. Morris now ranks third in Big 12 history for most passing yards in a first career start.

The 461 yards are also the third-most nationally since 2012 for a player in his first career start. Morris is the first TCU quarterback to pass for more than 400 yards since Kenny Hill threw for 449 against Oklahoma in 2016. He scored his first touchdown as a Horned Frog on a 12-yard first-quarter keeper and also had his first career reception (seven yards).

His performance came after Coach Gary Patterson was not on the sideline for the first time since 1997.

“It was huge. I mean, I don’t know a team more deserving just everything we’ve been through this week obviously with Coach P, and we were fighting for him,” Morris said. “I mean, we deserved it. And I truly believe that.”

TCU (4-5, 2-4 Big 12) ended a three-game losing streak, and had lost five of its six previous games. The Frogs are now 22-22 since the start of 2018.

Morris is a graduate of Highland Park High School in Dallas. He is a redshirt freshman who transferred to TCU from Oklahoma.

Previous winners of the award this year include: Week 1 — SMU quarterback Tanner Mordecai; Week 2 — Memphis quarterback Seth Henigan; Week 3 — Mordecia; Week 4 — UTSA running back Sincere McCormick; and Week 5 — Texas running back Bijan Robinson; Week 6 — Texas A&M quarterback Zach Calzada;Week 7 — Baylor running back Abram Smith;Week 8 — Miami wide receiver Charleston Rambo; and Week 9 — Houston quarterback Clayton Tune.

The Earl Campbell Tyler Rose Award, announced in 2012 by the Tyler Chamber and SPORTyler, recognizes the top offensive player in Division I football who also exhibits the enduring characteristics that define Earl Campbell: integrity, performance, teamwork, sportsmanship, drive, community, and tenacity; specifically tenacity to persist and determination to overcome adversity and injury in pursuit of reaching goals.

In addition, the nominee must meet one or more of the following criteria: born in Texas and/or graduated from a Texas High School and/or played at a Texas-based junior college or four year DI Texas college.

---

Honorable Mention Week 10

Logan Bonner, junior quarterback, Utah State

Hometown: Rowlett

High School: Rowlett

Passing: 23 of 32 attempts, 359 yards, 4 TDs, INT

Utah State defeated New Mexico State, 35-13, on Saturday in Las Cruces, New Mexico

---

Nathaniel Dell, sophomore wide receiver, Houston

Hometown: Daytona Beach, Florida

High School: Mainland

Receiving: 8 catches, 164 yards, TD

Houston defeated South Florida, 54-42, on Saturday in Tampa, Florida

---

Frank Harris, senior quarterback, UTSA

Hometown: Schertz

High School: Clemens

Passing: 22 of 34 attempts, 286 yards, 2 TDs 

Rushing: 9 carries, 76 yards, 2 TDs

Texas-San Antonio defeated UTEP, 44-23, on Saturday in El Paso

---

Zakhari Franklin, junior wide receiver, USTA

Hometown: Cedar Hill

High School: Cedar Hill

Receiving: 10 catches, 114 yards, 2 TDs

Texas-San Antonio defeated UTEP, 44-23, on Saturday in El Paso

---

Dominique Johnson, sophomore running back, Arkansas

Hometown: Crowley

High School: Crowley

Rushing: 17 carries, 107 yards, 2 TDs (plus game-winner)

Arkansas defeated Mississippi State, 31-28, on Saturday in Fayetteville, Arkansas

---

Quentin Johnston, sophomore wide receiver, TCU

Hometown: Temple

High School: Temple

Receiving: 5 catches, 142 yards, TD

TCU defeated Baylor, 30-28, on Saturday in Fort Worth

---

Alton McCaskill, freshman running back, Houston

Hometown: Conroe

High School: Oak Ridge

Rushing: 22 carries, 125 yards, 3 TDs

Houston defeated South Florida, 54-42, on Saturday in Tampa, Florida

---

Ikaika Ragsdale, freshman running back, North Texas

Hometown: Las Vegas

High School: Bishop Gorman

Rushing: 15 carries, 112 yards, 2 TDs

North Texas defeated Southern Mississippi, 38-14, on Saturday in Hattiesburg, Mississippi

---

Charleston Rambo, junior wide receiver, Miami

Hometown: Cedar Hill

High School: Cedar Hill

Receiving: 7 catches, 210 yards, TD

Miami defeated Georgia Tech, 33-30, on Saturday in Miami Gardens, Florida

---

Jaxon Smith-Njigba, sophomore wide receiver, Ohio State

Hometown: Rockwall

High School: Rockwall

Receiving: 14 catches, 227 yards, TD

Ohio State defeated Nebraska, 26-17, on Saturday in Lincoln, Nebraska

---

De'Montre Tuggle, senior running back, Ohio

Hometown: Channelview

High School: Channelview

Rushing: 11 carries, 68 yards, 2 TDs

Receiving: 2 catches, 50 yards, TD

Note: His 46-yard TD with 1:35 remaining proved to be the deciding score

Ohio defeated Miami (Ohio), 35-33, on Nov. 2 in Athens, Ohio

---

Clayton Tune, junior quarterback, Houston

Hometown: Carrollton

High School: Hebron

Passing: 21 of 26 passing attempts, 385 yards, 3 TDs

Houston defeated South Florida, 54-42, on Saturday in Tampa, Florida

---

Deuce Vaughn, sophomore running back, Kansas State

Hometown: Round Rock

High School: Cedar Ridge

Rushing: 11 carries, 162 yards, 3 TDs

Receiving: 6 catches, 70 yards

Kansas State defeated Kansas, 35-10, on Saturday in Lawrence, Kansas

---

Bailey Zappe, senior quarterback, Western Kentucky

Hometown: Victoria

High School: Victoria East

Passing: 29 of 50 passing attempts, 281 yards, 4 TDs

Rushing: 2 carries, minus 6 yards, TD

Western Kentucky defeated Middle Tennessee, 48-21, on Saturday in Bowling Green, Kentucky

 

 

 
 

