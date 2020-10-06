It’s back to Texas after two weeks of winners in Florida for the Earl Campbell Tyler Rose Award National Player of the Week.
SMU’s Reggie Roberson Jr. is the ECTR Player of the Week for the weekend of Oct. 3, Cindy Smoak, SPORTyler executive director, announced on Tuesday.
Last week Florida quarterback Kyle Trask was the Player of the Week after Miami Hurricanes quarterback D’Eriq King was the previous winner.
Roberson had five catches for 243 yards and two touchdowns in a 30-27 win over No. 25 Memphis. The two touchdowns were 85 yards and 70 yards.
The senior wide receiver’s 243 yards is third in a game in SMU history. This was the seventh game of 200-plus receiving yards in the Mustangs program. Roberson is the only one to do it twice (he had 250 at Arkansas State in 2019).
SMU has an overall record of 4-0 and the Mustangs are 1-0 in the American Athletic Conference.
Roberson is from DeSoto and graduated from Mesquite Horn High School.
The Pony standout joins Trask, King and Texas quarterback Sam Ehlinger as weekly winners.
SMU has a week off before traveling to New Orleans to meet Tulane on Oct. 16. Kickoff is scheduled for 5 p.m. at Yulman Stadium (TV: ESPN).
The Earl Campbell Tyler Rose Award, announced in 2012 by the Tyler Chamber and SPORTyler, recognizes the top offensive player in Division I football who also exhibits the enduring characteristics that define Earl Campbell: integrity, performance, teamwork, sportsmanship, drive, community, and tenacity; specifically tenacity to persist and determination to overcome adversity and injury in pursuit of reaching goals.
In addition, the nominee must meet one or more of the following criteria: born in Texas and/or graduated from a Texas High School and/or played at a Texas-based junior college or four year DI Texas college.
---
Honorable Mention
Shane Buechele, senior quarterback, SMU
Hometown: Arlington
High School: Lamar
Passing: 32 of 45 passing attempts, 474 yards, 3 TDs
Rushing: 7 carries, 27 yards
SMU defeated No. 25 Memphis, 30-27, on Saturday in Dallas.
---
Max Duggan, sophomore quarterback, TCU
Hometown: Council Bluffs, Iowa
High School: Lewis Central
Passing: 20 of 30 for 231 yards
Rushing: 17 carries, 79 yards, 2 TDs
TCU defeated No. 9 Texas, 33-31, on Saturday in Austin.
---
Jewell Jones, sophomore quarterback, Army
Hometown: The Colony
High School: The Colony
Passing: 4 of 7 for 52 yards, TD
Rushing: 14 carries, 138 yards, 2 TDs
Army defeated Abilene Christian, 55-23, on Saturday in West Point, New York.
---
Zach Smith, senior quarterback, Tulsa
Hometown: Grandview
High School: Grandview
Passing: 17 of 29 for 273 yards, 3 TDs, INT
Tulsa defeated No. 11 Central Florida, 34-26, on Saturday in Orlando, Florida.
---
Kyle Trask, senior quarterback, Florida
Hometown: Manvel
High School: Manvel
Passing: 21 of 29 for 268 yards, 4 TDs, INT
Rushing: 17 carries 79 yards, 2 TDs
Florida defeated South Carolina, 38-24, on Saturday in Gainesville, Florida.
---
Deuce Vaughn, freshman running back, Kansas State
Hometown: Round Rock
High School: Cedar Ridge
Rushing: 16 carries, 113 yards, TD
Receiving: 3 catches, 81 yards, TD
Kansas State defeated Texas Tech, 31-21, on Saturday in Manhattan, Kansas.
---
Jaylen Waddle, junior wide receiver, Alabama
Hometown: Houston
High School: Episcopal, Bellaire
Receiving: 5 catches, 142 yards, TD
Alabama defeated No. 13 Texas A&M, 52-24, on Saturday in Tuscaloosa, Alabama.
---
Tylan Wallace, senior wide receiver, Oklahoma State
Hometown: Fort Worth
High School: South Hills
Receiving: 9 catches, 148 yards, 2 TDs
Oklahoma State defeated Kansas, 47-7, on Saturday in Lawrence, Kansas.