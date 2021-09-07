SMU quarterback Tanner Mordecai made a big splash in his debut on the Hilltop.

The junior transfer threw a school-record seven touchdowns in a season opening 56-9 win over Abilene Christian University on Saturday at Gerald J. Ford Stadium in Dallas.

The performance earned Mordecia The Earl Campbell Tyler Rose Award National Player of the Week for the first week of the college football season, Cindy Smoak, Executive Director of SPORTyler, announced on Tuesday.

A transfer from Oklahoma, Mordecai’s seven touchdowns tied the American Athletic Conference record.

The Waco Midway graduate hit on 24 of 30 passing attempts for 317 yards. He threw TD passes to Grant Calcaterra (21, 8), Danny Grant (30, 27), Rashee Rice (30) and Nolan Matthews-Harris (8, 31).

Mordecai was also named AAC Offensive Player of the Week.

The previous SMU record was six held by Mike Romo (1990 vs. Vanderbilt) and Shane Buechele (2019 vs. Temple).

The Mustangs return to play on Saturday, hosting the North Texas Mean Green (1-0). Kickoff is scheduled for 7 p.m.

The Earl Campbell Tyler Rose Award, announced in 2012 by the Tyler Chamber and SPORTyler, recognizes the top offensive player in Division I football who also exhibits the enduring characteristics that define Earl Campbell: integrity, performance, teamwork, sportsmanship, drive, community, and tenacity; specifically tenacity to persist and determination to overcome adversity and injury in pursuit of reaching goals.

In addition, the nominee must meet one or more of the following criteria: born in Texas and/or graduated from a Texas High School and/or played at a Texas-based junior college or four year DI Texas college.

---

Honorable Mentions Week 1

Devon Achane, sophomore running back, Texas A&M

Hometown: Missouri City

High School: Fort Bend Marshall  

Rushing: 12 carries, 124 yards, 2 TDs

Texas A&M defeated Kent State, 41-10, on Saturday in College Station.

---

Jason Bean, redshirt junior quarterback, Kansas

Hometown: Mansfield

High School: Lake Ridge

Passing: 17 of 26 for 163 yards, 2 TDs

Rushing: 15 carries, 54 yards 

Kansas defeated South Dakota, 17-14, on Friday in Lawrence, Kansas.

---

Tahj Brooks, sophomore running back, Texas Tech

Hometown: Manor

High School: Manor

Rushing: 15 carries, 134 yards, 2 TDs

Texas Tech defeated Houston, 38-21, on Saturday in Houston.

---

Hudson Card, redshirt freshman quarterback, Texas

Hometown: Austin

High School: Lake Travis

Passing: 14 of 21 for 224 yards, 2 TDs

Rushing: 6 carries, 13 yards, TD

Texas defeated No. 23 Louisiana-Lafayette, 38-18, on Saturday in Austin.

---

Erik Ezukanma, junior wide receiver, Texas Tech

Hometown: Fort Worth

High School: Keller Timber Creek

Receiving: 7 catches, 179 yards 

Texas Tech defeated Houston, 38-21, on Saturday in Houston.

---

Gavin Hardison, redshirt sophomore quarterback, UTEP

Hometown: Hobbs, New Mexico

High School: Hobbs

Junior College: New Mexico Military Institute

Passing: 14 of 23 for 183 yards, 3 TDs

Texas-El Paso defeated Bethune-Cookman, 38-28, on Saturday in El Paso.

---

Frank Harris, senior quarterback, UTSA

Hometown: Schertz

High School: Clemens

Passing: 20 of 32 for 280 yards, TD

Rushing: 8 carries, 33 yards, TD

Texas-San Antonio defeated Illinois, 37-30, on Saturday in Champaign, Illinois.

---

Bijan Robinson, sophomore running back, Texas

Hometown: Tucson, Arizona

High School: Salpointe

Rushing: 20 carries, 103 yards, TD

Receiving: 4 catches, 73 yards, TD

Texas defeated No. 23 Louisiana-Lafayette, 38-18, on Saturday in Austin.

---

Jaylon Robinson, redshirt junior wide receiver, UCF

Hometown: Fort Worth

High School: All Saints Episcopal

Receiving: 6 catches, 140 yards, TD

Central Florida defeated Boise State, 36-31, on Thursday in Orlando, Florida.

---

Abram Smith, senior running back, Baylor

Hometown: Abilene

High School: Abilene

Rushing: 19 carries, 118 yards, 2 TDs

Baylor defeated Texas State, 29-20, on Saturday in San Marcos.

---

Ainias Smith, junior wide receiver, Texas A&M

Hometown: Missouri City

High School: Fort Bend Dulles

Receiving: 8 catches, 100 yards, 2 TDs

Rushing: 3 carries, 16 yards

Texas A&M defeated Kent State, 41-10, on Saturday in College Station.

---

Jerreth Sterns, junior wide receiver, Western Kentucky

Hometown: Waxahachie

High School: Waxahachie

Receiving: 7 catches, 107 yards, 2 TDs

Western Kentucky defeated Tennessee-Martin, 59-21, on Thursday in Bowling Green, Kentucky.

---

DeAndre Torrey, senior running back, North Texas

Hometown: Gautier, Mississippi

High School: Gautier 

Rushing: 25 carries, 244 yards, 3 TDs

Receiving: 1 catch, 12 yards

North Texas defeated Northwestern State, 44-14, on Saturday in Denton.

---

Bailey Zappe, graduate student quarterback, Western Kentucky

Hometown: Victoria

High School: Victoria

Passing: 28 of 35 for 424 yards, 7 TDs, INT

Rushing: 2 carries, 24 yards

Western Kentucky defeated Tennessee-Martin, 59-21, on Thursday in Bowling Green, Kentucky.

  

 
 

