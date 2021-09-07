SMU quarterback Tanner Mordecai made a big splash in his debut on the Hilltop.
The junior transfer threw a school-record seven touchdowns in a season opening 56-9 win over Abilene Christian University on Saturday at Gerald J. Ford Stadium in Dallas.
The performance earned Mordecia The Earl Campbell Tyler Rose Award National Player of the Week for the first week of the college football season, Cindy Smoak, Executive Director of SPORTyler, announced on Tuesday.
A transfer from Oklahoma, Mordecai’s seven touchdowns tied the American Athletic Conference record.
The Waco Midway graduate hit on 24 of 30 passing attempts for 317 yards. He threw TD passes to Grant Calcaterra (21, 8), Danny Grant (30, 27), Rashee Rice (30) and Nolan Matthews-Harris (8, 31).
Mordecai was also named AAC Offensive Player of the Week.
The previous SMU record was six held by Mike Romo (1990 vs. Vanderbilt) and Shane Buechele (2019 vs. Temple).
The Mustangs return to play on Saturday, hosting the North Texas Mean Green (1-0). Kickoff is scheduled for 7 p.m.
The Earl Campbell Tyler Rose Award, announced in 2012 by the Tyler Chamber and SPORTyler, recognizes the top offensive player in Division I football who also exhibits the enduring characteristics that define Earl Campbell: integrity, performance, teamwork, sportsmanship, drive, community, and tenacity; specifically tenacity to persist and determination to overcome adversity and injury in pursuit of reaching goals.
In addition, the nominee must meet one or more of the following criteria: born in Texas and/or graduated from a Texas High School and/or played at a Texas-based junior college or four year DI Texas college.
Honorable Mentions Week 1
Devon Achane, sophomore running back, Texas A&M
Hometown: Missouri City
High School: Fort Bend Marshall
Rushing: 12 carries, 124 yards, 2 TDs
Texas A&M defeated Kent State, 41-10, on Saturday in College Station.
Jason Bean, redshirt junior quarterback, Kansas
Hometown: Mansfield
High School: Lake Ridge
Passing: 17 of 26 for 163 yards, 2 TDs
Rushing: 15 carries, 54 yards
Kansas defeated South Dakota, 17-14, on Friday in Lawrence, Kansas.
Tahj Brooks, sophomore running back, Texas Tech
Hometown: Manor
High School: Manor
Rushing: 15 carries, 134 yards, 2 TDs
Texas Tech defeated Houston, 38-21, on Saturday in Houston.
Hudson Card, redshirt freshman quarterback, Texas
Hometown: Austin
High School: Lake Travis
Passing: 14 of 21 for 224 yards, 2 TDs
Rushing: 6 carries, 13 yards, TD
Texas defeated No. 23 Louisiana-Lafayette, 38-18, on Saturday in Austin.
Erik Ezukanma, junior wide receiver, Texas Tech
Hometown: Fort Worth
High School: Keller Timber Creek
Receiving: 7 catches, 179 yards
Texas Tech defeated Houston, 38-21, on Saturday in Houston.
Gavin Hardison, redshirt sophomore quarterback, UTEP
Hometown: Hobbs, New Mexico
High School: Hobbs
Junior College: New Mexico Military Institute
Passing: 14 of 23 for 183 yards, 3 TDs
Texas-El Paso defeated Bethune-Cookman, 38-28, on Saturday in El Paso.
Frank Harris, senior quarterback, UTSA
Hometown: Schertz
High School: Clemens
Passing: 20 of 32 for 280 yards, TD
Rushing: 8 carries, 33 yards, TD
Texas-San Antonio defeated Illinois, 37-30, on Saturday in Champaign, Illinois.
Bijan Robinson, sophomore running back, Texas
Hometown: Tucson, Arizona
High School: Salpointe
Rushing: 20 carries, 103 yards, TD
Receiving: 4 catches, 73 yards, TD
Texas defeated No. 23 Louisiana-Lafayette, 38-18, on Saturday in Austin.
Jaylon Robinson, redshirt junior wide receiver, UCF
Hometown: Fort Worth
High School: All Saints Episcopal
Receiving: 6 catches, 140 yards, TD
Central Florida defeated Boise State, 36-31, on Thursday in Orlando, Florida.
Abram Smith, senior running back, Baylor
Hometown: Abilene
High School: Abilene
Rushing: 19 carries, 118 yards, 2 TDs
Baylor defeated Texas State, 29-20, on Saturday in San Marcos.
Ainias Smith, junior wide receiver, Texas A&M
Hometown: Missouri City
High School: Fort Bend Dulles
Receiving: 8 catches, 100 yards, 2 TDs
Rushing: 3 carries, 16 yards
Texas A&M defeated Kent State, 41-10, on Saturday in College Station.
Jerreth Sterns, junior wide receiver, Western Kentucky
Hometown: Waxahachie
High School: Waxahachie
Receiving: 7 catches, 107 yards, 2 TDs
Western Kentucky defeated Tennessee-Martin, 59-21, on Thursday in Bowling Green, Kentucky.
DeAndre Torrey, senior running back, North Texas
Hometown: Gautier, Mississippi
High School: Gautier
Rushing: 25 carries, 244 yards, 3 TDs
Receiving: 1 catch, 12 yards
North Texas defeated Northwestern State, 44-14, on Saturday in Denton.
Bailey Zappe, graduate student quarterback, Western Kentucky
Hometown: Victoria
High School: Victoria
Passing: 28 of 35 for 424 yards, 7 TDs, INT
Rushing: 2 carries, 24 yards
Western Kentucky defeated Tennessee-Martin, 59-21, on Thursday in Bowling Green, Kentucky.