A Texan on the San Jose State football team is a rarity, but Argyle native native Nick Starkel found a home in California.
He has played well for the Spartans and this week the quarterback has been named The Earl Campbell Tyler Rose Award National Player of the Week for the weekend of Oct. 31, Cindy Smoak, SPORTyler executive director, announced on Tuesday.
Starkel completed 34-of-47 passes without an interception for 467 yards and a personal single-game best five touchdowns. Three of those touchdown passes came on third-down situations from 37, 43 and 26 yards away. There was a fourth-down, 1-yard dink for the final score of the game. The only non-third or non-fourth down six-pointer was a 69-yard strike giving San Jose State a 31-21 lead on the final play of the third quarter.
The Spartans defeated New Mexico 38-21 on Saturday in a Mountain West Conference game in San Jose, California.
The former Texas A&M and Arkansas signal caller during the 2017 through 2019 seasons is the first San Jose State player to be named an Earl Campbell Tyler Rose Award National Player of the Week.
Starkel’s five touchdown passes are the most since David Fales connected on six scores in a shootout, 62-52, win over Fresno State in 2013. Starkel’s 467 passing yards ranks tied for eighth best in a single-game performance by a Spartan quarterback.
San Jose State is 2-0 to begin a season for the first time since 1987.
Starkel, bucked the trend, last December when he decided to transfer from the University of Arkansas to San Jose State, pursue a master's degree in justice studies and compete for the vacant starting job after incumbent Josh Love, the 2019 Mountain West Offensive Player of the Year, completed his eligibility.
For Starkel, an Argyle Liberty Christian High graduate, just outside of Fort Worth, the decision to return to California was the right one, he said. Despite going to virtual learning due to the COVID-19 pandemic, he was a straight-A student.
San Jose State takes its unbeaten record for 2020 to Southern California for a Friday conference showdown against San Diego State (2-0, 2-0 Mountain West). Game time is 6 p.m. with the CBS Sports Network providing national television coverage.
The Earl Campbell Tyler Rose Award, announced in 2012 by the Tyler Chamber and SPORTyler, recognizes the top offensive player in Division I football who also exhibits the enduring characteristics that define Earl Campbell: integrity, performance, teamwork, sportsmanship, drive, community, and tenacity; specifically tenacity to persist and determination to overcome adversity and injury in pursuit of reaching goals.
In addition, the nominee must meet one or more of the following criteria: born in Texas and/or graduated from a Texas High School and/or played at a Texas-based junior college or four year DI Texas college.
---
Honorable Mention
Ulysses Bentley IV, freshman running back, SMU
Hometown: Houston
High School: C.E. King
Rushing: 25 carries, 149 yards, 2 TDs
SMU defeated Navy, 51-37, on Saturday in Dallas
---
Shane Buechele, senior quarterback, SMU
Hometown: Arlington
High School: Lamar
Passing: 23 of 28 for 300 yards, 3 TDs
Rushing: 3 carries, 16 yards
SMU defeated Navy, 51-37, on Saturday in Dallas
---
Jarret Doege, junior quarterback, West Virginia
Hometown: Lubbock
High School: Cooper
Passing: 22 of 34 for 301 yards, 2 TDs
West Virginia defeated No. 16 Kansas State, 37-10, on Saturday in Morgantown, West Virginia
---
Adrian Hardy, senior wide receiver, Louisiana Tech
Hometown: Houston
High School: Dekaney
Receiving: 7 catches, 101 yards, 2 TDs
Louisiana Tech defeated Alabama-Birmingham, 37-34, in two overtimes on Saturday in Ruston, Louisiana.
Note: Second TD with 10 seconds remaining forced overtime
---
Kellen Mond, senior quarterback, Texas A&M
Hometown: San Antonio
High School: IMG Academy, Bradenton, Florida
Passing: 21 of 26 for 260 yards, 3 TDs
Rushing: 6 carries, 32 yards
Texas A&M defeated Arkansas, 42-31, on Saturday in College Station
---
Ryan O'Keefe, sophmore wide receiver, Central Florida
Hometown: Austin
High School: Round Rock
Receiving: 3 catches, 97 yards, 2 TDs
UCF defeated Houston, 44-21, on Saturday in Houston
---
CT Thomas, senior wide receiver, Boise State
Hometown: Lancaster
High School: Lancaster
Receiving: 2 catches, 101 yards, 2 TDs
Boise State defeated Air Force, 49-30, on Saturday in Colorado Springs, Colorado
---
Austin Trammell, senior wide receiver, Rice
Hometown: Spring
High School: Klein
Receiving: 7 catches, 143 yards, 3 TDs
Rice defeated Southern Mississippi, 30-6, on Saturday in Hattiesburg, Mississippi
---
Kyle Trask, senior quarterback, Florida
Hometown: Manvel
High School: Manvel
Passing: 21 of 36 for 345 yards, 4 TDs, INT
Rushing: 6 carries, 47 yards
Florida defeated Missouri, 41-17, on Saturday in Gainesville, Florida
---
Tylan Wallace, senior wide receiver, Oklahoma State
Hometown: Fort Worth
High School: South Hills
Receiving: 11 catches, 187 yards, 2 TD
Oklahoma State lost to Texas, 41-34, in overtime on Saturday in Stillwater, Oklahoma
---
Jalen Wydermyer, sophomore tight end, Texas A&M
Hometown: Dickinson
High School: Dickinson
Receiving: 6 catches, 92 yards, 2 TDs
Texas A&M defeated Arkansas, 42-31, on Saturday in College Station