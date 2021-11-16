After two weeks of a sputtering offense and with Purdue coming to town, the Ohio State Buckeyes were anxious to put on a good show.

With wide receiver Garrett Wilson leading the way, the Buckeyes did just that with a 59-31 win over the Boilermakers on Saturday in Columbus, Ohio.

Wilson's performance earned him The Earl Campbell Tyler Rose Award National Player of the Week for the 11th week of the college football season, Cindy Smoak, Executive Director of SPORTyler, announced on Tuesday.

The junior is a graduate of Lake Travis High School in Austin.  

Wilson scored four touchdowns, catching 10 passes for 126 yards (12.6 avg) and a career-high three TDs. He also scored his first career rushing touchdown on a 51-yard run in the second quarter.

Wilson became the first Ohio State wide receiver to notch four touchdowns in a game since Noah Brown against Oklahoma in 2016. He registered the first four-touchdown game by a Buckeye since J.K. Dobbins vs. Michigan in 2019.

Previous winners of the award this year include: Week 1 — SMU quarterback Tanner Mordecai; Week 2 — Memphis quarterback Seth Henigan; Week 3 — Mordecia; Week 4 — UTSA running back Sincere McCormick; and Week 5 — Texas running back Bijan Robinson; Week 6 — Texas A&M quarterback Zach Calzada;Week 7 — Baylor running back Abram Smith;Week 8 — Miami wide receiver Charleston Rambo; Week 9 — Houston quarterback Clayton Tune; and Week 10  Chandler Morris, TCU.

The Earl Campbell Tyler Rose Award, announced in 2012 by the Tyler Chamber and SPORTyler, recognizes the top offensive player in Division I football who also exhibits the enduring characteristics that define Earl Campbell: integrity, performance, teamwork, sportsmanship, drive, community, and tenacity; specifically tenacity to persist and determination to overcome adversity and injury in pursuit of reaching goals.

In addition, the nominee must meet one or more of the following criteria: born in Texas and/or graduated from a Texas High School and/or played at a Texas-based junior college or four year DI Texas college.

---

Honorable Mention Week 11

Gerry Bohanon, junior quarterback, Baylor

Hometown: Earle, Arkansas

High School: Earle

Passing: 12 of 21 attempts, 117 yards, TD, INT

Rushing: 9 carries, 107 yards, 2 TDs

Baylor defeated No. 8 Oklahoma, 27-14, on Saturday in Waco

---

Logan Bonner, junior quarterback, Utah State

Hometown: Rowlett

High School: Rowlett

Passing: 20 of 33 attempts, 263 yards, 4 TDs, INT

Utah State defeated San Jose State, 48-17, on Saturday in San Jose, California

---

Te'Vailance Hunt, junior wide receiver, Arkansas State

Hometown: Texarkana

High School: Texas

Receiving: 8 catches, 96 yards, 2TDs

Arkansas State defeated Louisiana-Monroe, 27-24, on Saturday in Monroe, Louisiana

---

Alton McCaskill, freshman running back, Houston

Hometown: Conroe

High School: Oak Ridge

Rushing: 21 carries, 129 yards, 2 TDs

Receiving: 1 catch, 12 yards

Houston defeated Temple, 37-8, on Saturday in Philadelphia

---

Tanner Mordecai, junior quarterback, SMU

Hometown: Waco

High School: Midway

Passing: 37 of 54 passing attempts for 377 yards, 4 TDs, INT

Rushing: 5 carries, 33 yards

SMU defeated Central Florida, 55-28, on Saturday in Dallas

---

Myles Price, sophomore wide receiver, Texas Tech

Hometown: The Colony

High School: The Colony

Receiving: 9 catches, 175 yards, TD

Texas Tech defeated Iowa State, 41-38, on Saturday in Lubbock

---

Tre Siggers, senior running back, SMU

Hometown: Duncanville

High School: Duncanville

Rushing: 11 carries, 93 yards, 3 TDs

SMU defeated Central Florida, 55-28, on Saturday in Dallas

---

Donovan Smith, freshman quarterback, Texas Tech

Hometown: Las Vegas

High School: Wolfforth Frenship

Passing: 25 of 32 passing attempts for 322 yards, 3 TDs, INT

Rushing: 14 carries, 50 yards

Texas Tech defeated Iowa State, 41-38, on Saturday in Lubbock

---

Jaxon Smith-Njigba, sophomore wide receiver, Ohio State

Hometown: Rockwall

High School: Rockwall

Receiving: 9 catches, 139 yards, TD

Ohio State defeated Purdue, 59-31, on Saturday in Columbus, Ohio

---

Bailey Zappe, senior quarterback, Western Kentucky

Hometown: Victoria

High School: Victoria East

Passing: 34 of 42 passing attempts, 482 yards, 5 TDs, INT

Western Kentucky defeated Rice, 42-21, on Saturday in Houston

