After two weeks of a sputtering offense and with Purdue coming to town, the Ohio State Buckeyes were anxious to put on a good show.
With wide receiver Garrett Wilson leading the way, the Buckeyes did just that with a 59-31 win over the Boilermakers on Saturday in Columbus, Ohio.
Wilson's performance earned him The Earl Campbell Tyler Rose Award National Player of the Week for the 11th week of the college football season, Cindy Smoak, Executive Director of SPORTyler, announced on Tuesday.
The junior is a graduate of Lake Travis High School in Austin.
Wilson scored four touchdowns, catching 10 passes for 126 yards (12.6 avg) and a career-high three TDs. He also scored his first career rushing touchdown on a 51-yard run in the second quarter.
Wilson became the first Ohio State wide receiver to notch four touchdowns in a game since Noah Brown against Oklahoma in 2016. He registered the first four-touchdown game by a Buckeye since J.K. Dobbins vs. Michigan in 2019.
Previous winners of the award this year include: Week 1 — SMU quarterback Tanner Mordecai; Week 2 — Memphis quarterback Seth Henigan; Week 3 — Mordecia; Week 4 — UTSA running back Sincere McCormick; and Week 5 — Texas running back Bijan Robinson; Week 6 — Texas A&M quarterback Zach Calzada;Week 7 — Baylor running back Abram Smith;Week 8 — Miami wide receiver Charleston Rambo; Week 9 — Houston quarterback Clayton Tune; and Week 10 — Chandler Morris, TCU.
The Earl Campbell Tyler Rose Award, announced in 2012 by the Tyler Chamber and SPORTyler, recognizes the top offensive player in Division I football who also exhibits the enduring characteristics that define Earl Campbell: integrity, performance, teamwork, sportsmanship, drive, community, and tenacity; specifically tenacity to persist and determination to overcome adversity and injury in pursuit of reaching goals.
In addition, the nominee must meet one or more of the following criteria: born in Texas and/or graduated from a Texas High School and/or played at a Texas-based junior college or four year DI Texas college.
---
Honorable Mention Week 11
Gerry Bohanon, junior quarterback, Baylor
Hometown: Earle, Arkansas
High School: Earle
Passing: 12 of 21 attempts, 117 yards, TD, INT
Rushing: 9 carries, 107 yards, 2 TDs
Baylor defeated No. 8 Oklahoma, 27-14, on Saturday in Waco
---
Logan Bonner, junior quarterback, Utah State
Hometown: Rowlett
High School: Rowlett
Passing: 20 of 33 attempts, 263 yards, 4 TDs, INT
Utah State defeated San Jose State, 48-17, on Saturday in San Jose, California
---
Te'Vailance Hunt, junior wide receiver, Arkansas State
Hometown: Texarkana
High School: Texas
Receiving: 8 catches, 96 yards, 2TDs
Arkansas State defeated Louisiana-Monroe, 27-24, on Saturday in Monroe, Louisiana
---
Alton McCaskill, freshman running back, Houston
Hometown: Conroe
High School: Oak Ridge
Rushing: 21 carries, 129 yards, 2 TDs
Receiving: 1 catch, 12 yards
Houston defeated Temple, 37-8, on Saturday in Philadelphia
---
Tanner Mordecai, junior quarterback, SMU
Hometown: Waco
High School: Midway
Passing: 37 of 54 passing attempts for 377 yards, 4 TDs, INT
Rushing: 5 carries, 33 yards
SMU defeated Central Florida, 55-28, on Saturday in Dallas
---
Myles Price, sophomore wide receiver, Texas Tech
Hometown: The Colony
High School: The Colony
Receiving: 9 catches, 175 yards, TD
Texas Tech defeated Iowa State, 41-38, on Saturday in Lubbock
---
Tre Siggers, senior running back, SMU
Hometown: Duncanville
High School: Duncanville
Rushing: 11 carries, 93 yards, 3 TDs
SMU defeated Central Florida, 55-28, on Saturday in Dallas
---
Donovan Smith, freshman quarterback, Texas Tech
Hometown: Las Vegas
High School: Wolfforth Frenship
Passing: 25 of 32 passing attempts for 322 yards, 3 TDs, INT
Rushing: 14 carries, 50 yards
Texas Tech defeated Iowa State, 41-38, on Saturday in Lubbock
---
Jaxon Smith-Njigba, sophomore wide receiver, Ohio State
Hometown: Rockwall
High School: Rockwall
Receiving: 9 catches, 139 yards, TD
Ohio State defeated Purdue, 59-31, on Saturday in Columbus, Ohio
---
Bailey Zappe, senior quarterback, Western Kentucky
Hometown: Victoria
High School: Victoria East
Passing: 34 of 42 passing attempts, 482 yards, 5 TDs, INT
Western Kentucky defeated Rice, 42-21, on Saturday in Houston
