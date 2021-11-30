North Texas running back DeAndre Torrey, who helped the Mean Green shock previously unbeaten UTSA, has been named The Earl Campbell Tyler Rose Award National Player of the Week for the 13th week of the college football season, Cindy Smoak, Executive Director of SPORTyler, announced on Tuesday.

Torrey had 23 carries for 108 yards and tied a career high with three rushing touchdowns in a 45-23 win over No. 15 Texas-San Antonio on Saturday in Denton.

Torrey eclipsed the 100-yard mark early in the second half on his 18th carry to give him the 11th 100-yard game of his career and fifth of the season. His 108 rushing yards puts him at 1,215 on the season, which ties him with former Elkhart High School star and current San Francisco 49er Jeffrey Wilson Jr. (2017) for seventh on the program’s all-time single-season list. Torrey’s three touchdowns ties him for sixth all-time for single-game rushing touchdowns.

"I knew pretty early it was going to be a good day," Torrey said. "When you start a game off with an explosive play on my first run, I figured it'd be a good game. The O-line did a great job and we did a good job scheming against these guys. As you can see, our backs all have different attributes. It's clearly not just me. We have different guys getting 100 yards. This O-line is great. We have guys we can just plug in and fill the role. That line is great for our team."

The win helped the Mean Green become bowl eligible.

Torrey is a graduate of Gautier High School in Gautier, Mississippi.

Previous winners of the award this year include: Week 1 — SMU quarterback Tanner Mordecai; Week 2 — Memphis quarterback Seth Henigan; Week 3 — Mordecia; Week 4 — UTSA running back Sincere McCormick;Week 5 — Texas running back Bijan Robinson; Week 6 — Texas A&M quarterback Zach Calzada; Week 7 — Baylor running back Abram Smith;Week 8 — Miami wide receiver Charleston Rambo; Week 9 — Houston quarterback Clayton Tune; Week 10  TCU quarterback Chandler Morris; Week 11 — Ohio State wide receiver Garrett Wilson; and Week 12 — UTSA quarterback Frank Harris.

The Earl Campbell Tyler Rose Award, announced in 2012 by the Tyler Chamber and SPORTyler, recognizes the top offensive player in Division I football who also exhibits the enduring characteristics that define Earl Campbell: integrity, performance, teamwork, sportsmanship, drive, community, and tenacity; specifically tenacity to persist and determination to overcome adversity and injury in pursuit of reaching goals.

In addition, the nominee must meet one or more of the following criteria: born in Texas and/or graduated from a Texas High School and/or played at a Texas-based junior college or four year DI Texas college.

---

Honorable Mention Week 13

Logan Bonner, junior quarterback, Utah State

Hometown: Rowlett

High School: Rowlett

Passing: 16 of 23 attempts, 312 yards, 5 TDs

Utah State defeated New Mexico, 35-10, on Saturday in Albuquerque, New Mexico

---

Nathaniel Dell, sophomore wide receiver, Houston

Hometown: Daytona Beach, Florida

High School: Mainland

Receiving: 6 catches, 62 yards, 2 TDs

Houston defeated Connecticut, 45-17, on Saturday in East Hartford, Connecticut

---

Seth Henigan, freshman quarterback, Memphis

Hometown: Denton

High School: Ryan

Passing: 27 of 42 attempts, 336 yards, 3 TDs

Rushing: 10 carries, 16 yards

Memphis defeated Tulane, 33-28, on Saturday in Memphis, Tennessee

---

Calvin Hill, freshman running back, Texas State

Hometown: Baytown

High School: Ross Sterling 

Rushing: 12 carries, 123 yards, TD

Receiving: 1 catch, 7 yards

Texas State defeated Arkansas State, 24-22, on Saturday in Jonesboro, Arkansas

---

Roschon Johnson, junior running back, Texas

Hometown: Port Neches

High School: Port Neches-Groves

Rushing: 31 carries, 179 yards, TD

Passing: 1 of 1 attempts, 2 yards 

Texas defeated Kansas State, 22-17, on Friday in Austin

---

Cameron Montgomery, junior running back, Rice

Hometown: Stafford

High School: Stafford

Rushing: 10 carries, 95 yards, 2 TDs

Rice defeated Louisiana Tech, 35-21, on Saturday in Houston

---

Cedric Patterson III, senior wide receiver, Rice

Hometown: Crosby

High School: Crosby

Receiving: 5 catches, 93 yards, 2 TDs

Rushing: 1 carry, 9 yards

Rice defeated Louisiana Tech, 35-21, on Saturday in Houston

---

Ikaika Ragsdale, freshman running back, North Texas

Hometown: Las Vegas

High School: Bishop Gorman

Rushing: 20 carries, 146 yards, 2 TDs

North Texas defeated UTSA, 45-22, on Saturday in Denton

---

Charleston Rambo, junior wide receiver, Miami

Hometown: Cedar Hill

High School: Cedar Hill

Receiving: 8 catches, 101 yards, 2 TDs

Miami defeated Duke, 47-10, on Saturday in Durham, North Carolina

---

Clayton Tune, junior quarterback, Houston

Hometown: Carrollton

High School: Hebron

Passing: 21 of 30 attempts, 301 yards, 4 TDs

Rushing: 2 carries, 7 yards

Houston defeated Connecticut, 45-17, on Saturday in East Hartford, Connecticut

---

Jared Wyatt, senior wide receiver, New Mexico State

Hometown: Wylie

High School: Wylie East

Junior College: Navarro

Receiving: 6 catches, 126 yards, TD

New Mexico State defeated Massachusetts, 44-27, on Saturday in Las Cruces, New Mexico

 
 

Recent Stories You Might Have Missed

TWITTER: @PhilHicksETFS

Tags

Sports Editor

I am a native Tylerite and I grew up reading the Tyler Morning Telegraph and The Tyler Courier-Times. My parents took both the morning and afternoon papers. I came to work here 35 years ago at the age of 23, right after college.