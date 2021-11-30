North Texas running back DeAndre Torrey, who helped the Mean Green shock previously unbeaten UTSA, has been named The Earl Campbell Tyler Rose Award National Player of the Week for the 13th week of the college football season, Cindy Smoak, Executive Director of SPORTyler, announced on Tuesday.
Torrey had 23 carries for 108 yards and tied a career high with three rushing touchdowns in a 45-23 win over No. 15 Texas-San Antonio on Saturday in Denton.
Torrey eclipsed the 100-yard mark early in the second half on his 18th carry to give him the 11th 100-yard game of his career and fifth of the season. His 108 rushing yards puts him at 1,215 on the season, which ties him with former Elkhart High School star and current San Francisco 49er Jeffrey Wilson Jr. (2017) for seventh on the program’s all-time single-season list. Torrey’s three touchdowns ties him for sixth all-time for single-game rushing touchdowns.
"I knew pretty early it was going to be a good day," Torrey said. "When you start a game off with an explosive play on my first run, I figured it'd be a good game. The O-line did a great job and we did a good job scheming against these guys. As you can see, our backs all have different attributes. It's clearly not just me. We have different guys getting 100 yards. This O-line is great. We have guys we can just plug in and fill the role. That line is great for our team."
The win helped the Mean Green become bowl eligible.
Torrey is a graduate of Gautier High School in Gautier, Mississippi.
Previous winners of the award this year include: Week 1 — SMU quarterback Tanner Mordecai; Week 2 — Memphis quarterback Seth Henigan; Week 3 — Mordecia; Week 4 — UTSA running back Sincere McCormick;Week 5 — Texas running back Bijan Robinson; Week 6 — Texas A&M quarterback Zach Calzada; Week 7 — Baylor running back Abram Smith;Week 8 — Miami wide receiver Charleston Rambo; Week 9 — Houston quarterback Clayton Tune; Week 10 — TCU quarterback Chandler Morris; Week 11 — Ohio State wide receiver Garrett Wilson; and Week 12 — UTSA quarterback Frank Harris.
The Earl Campbell Tyler Rose Award, announced in 2012 by the Tyler Chamber and SPORTyler, recognizes the top offensive player in Division I football who also exhibits the enduring characteristics that define Earl Campbell: integrity, performance, teamwork, sportsmanship, drive, community, and tenacity; specifically tenacity to persist and determination to overcome adversity and injury in pursuit of reaching goals.
In addition, the nominee must meet one or more of the following criteria: born in Texas and/or graduated from a Texas High School and/or played at a Texas-based junior college or four year DI Texas college.
---
Honorable Mention Week 13
Logan Bonner, junior quarterback, Utah State
Hometown: Rowlett
High School: Rowlett
Passing: 16 of 23 attempts, 312 yards, 5 TDs
Utah State defeated New Mexico, 35-10, on Saturday in Albuquerque, New Mexico
---
Nathaniel Dell, sophomore wide receiver, Houston
Hometown: Daytona Beach, Florida
High School: Mainland
Receiving: 6 catches, 62 yards, 2 TDs
Houston defeated Connecticut, 45-17, on Saturday in East Hartford, Connecticut
---
Seth Henigan, freshman quarterback, Memphis
Hometown: Denton
High School: Ryan
Passing: 27 of 42 attempts, 336 yards, 3 TDs
Rushing: 10 carries, 16 yards
Memphis defeated Tulane, 33-28, on Saturday in Memphis, Tennessee
---
Calvin Hill, freshman running back, Texas State
Hometown: Baytown
High School: Ross Sterling
Rushing: 12 carries, 123 yards, TD
Receiving: 1 catch, 7 yards
Texas State defeated Arkansas State, 24-22, on Saturday in Jonesboro, Arkansas
---
Roschon Johnson, junior running back, Texas
Hometown: Port Neches
High School: Port Neches-Groves
Rushing: 31 carries, 179 yards, TD
Passing: 1 of 1 attempts, 2 yards
Texas defeated Kansas State, 22-17, on Friday in Austin
---
Cameron Montgomery, junior running back, Rice
Hometown: Stafford
High School: Stafford
Rushing: 10 carries, 95 yards, 2 TDs
Rice defeated Louisiana Tech, 35-21, on Saturday in Houston
---
Cedric Patterson III, senior wide receiver, Rice
Hometown: Crosby
High School: Crosby
Receiving: 5 catches, 93 yards, 2 TDs
Rushing: 1 carry, 9 yards
Rice defeated Louisiana Tech, 35-21, on Saturday in Houston
---
Ikaika Ragsdale, freshman running back, North Texas
Hometown: Las Vegas
High School: Bishop Gorman
Rushing: 20 carries, 146 yards, 2 TDs
North Texas defeated UTSA, 45-22, on Saturday in Denton
---
Charleston Rambo, junior wide receiver, Miami
Hometown: Cedar Hill
High School: Cedar Hill
Receiving: 8 catches, 101 yards, 2 TDs
Miami defeated Duke, 47-10, on Saturday in Durham, North Carolina
---
Clayton Tune, junior quarterback, Houston
Hometown: Carrollton
High School: Hebron
Passing: 21 of 30 attempts, 301 yards, 4 TDs
Rushing: 2 carries, 7 yards
Houston defeated Connecticut, 45-17, on Saturday in East Hartford, Connecticut
---
Jared Wyatt, senior wide receiver, New Mexico State
Hometown: Wylie
High School: Wylie East
Junior College: Navarro
Receiving: 6 catches, 126 yards, TD
New Mexico State defeated Massachusetts, 44-27, on Saturday in Las Cruces, New Mexico