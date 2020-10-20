North Texas quarterback Jason Bean played only three quarters on Saturday, but it was spectacular.
Bean, of Mansfield, came off the bench in the second period to lead the Mean Green to a key 52-35 win over Middle Tennessee State in Murfreesboro, Tennessee.
His performance earned Bean The Earl Campbell Tyler Rose Award National Player of the Week for the weekend of Oct. 17, Cindy Smoak, SPORTyler executive director, announced on Tuesday.
The sophomore quarterback entered the game in the second quarter with North Texas trailing Middle Tennessee 21-7. Bean completed 12 of 17 passing for 181 yards and two touchdowns. He rushed for 169 yards on 10 carries for three touchdowns to lead North Texas to the win. The game marked Bean’s first career 100-yard rushing day. It was the first road win for the Mean Green since the regular-season finale in 2018 at UT San Antonio.
"I thought he came in and stepped up and did a great job," Seth Littrell, UNT head coach, said of Bean. "He had a great week of preparation with not only football but also the mental side of things and being prepared to go in there when that time comes. He showed a lot of maturity this week. I knew going into this game with how they play their safeties and match up that some quarterback run game could be good. That is exactly how it worked out. He did a great job running the ball but also made some great throws."
Bean is a graduate of Lake Ridge High School.
The Earl Campbell Tyler Rose Award, announced in 2012 by the Tyler Chamber and SPORTyler, recognizes the top offensive player in Division I football who also exhibits the enduring characteristics that define Earl Campbell: integrity, performance, teamwork, sportsmanship, drive, community, and tenacity; specifically tenacity to persist and determination to overcome adversity and injury in pursuit of reaching goals.
In addition, the nominee must meet one or more of the following criteria: born in Texas and/or graduated from a Texas High School and/or played at a Texas-based junior college or four year DI Texas college.
---
Honorable Mention
Beau Corrales, senior wide receiver, North Carolina
Hometown: Georgetown
High School: Georgetown
Receiving: 4 catches, 141 yards, TD
North Carolina lost to Florida State, 31-28, on Saturday in Tallahassee, Florida.
---
Jaelon Darden, senior wide receiver, North Texas
Hometown: Houston
High School: Aldine Eisenhower
Receiving: 10 catches, 204 yards, TD
North Texas defeated Middle Tennessee State, 52-35, on Saturday in Murfreesboro, Tennessee.
---
Danny Gray, junior wide receiver, SMU
Hometown: Dallas
High School: James Madison
Junior College: Blinn College
Receiving: 5 catches, 133 yards, TD
Rushing: 1 carry, 32 yards, TD
SMU defeated Tulane, 37-34, on Friday in New Orleans.
---
Ryan O'Keefe, sophomore wide receiver, Central Florida
Hometown: Austin
High School: Round Rock
Receiving: 4 catches, 175 yards, TD (first career touchdown)
UFC lost 50-49 to Memphis on Saturday in Memphis, Tennessee.
---
Jaylon Robinson, sophomore wide receiver, Central Florida
Hometown: Fort Worth
High School: Fort Worth All Saints Episcopal School
Receiving: 10 catches, 173 yards, 2 TDs
UFC lost 50-49 to Memphis on Saturday in Memphis, Tennessee.
---
Isaiah Spiller, sophomore running back, Texas A&M
Hometown: Spring
High School: Klein Collins
Rushing: 18 carries, 114 yards, 2 TDs
Texas A&M defeated Mississippi State, 28-14, on Saturday in Starkville, Mississippi.
---
DeAndre Torrey, senior running back, North Texas
Hometown: Gautier, Mississippi
High School: Gautier
Rushing: 13 carries, 143 yards, 2 TDS
North Texas defeated Middle Tennessee State, 52-35, on Saturday in Murfreesboro, Tennessee.
---
Jaylen Waddle, junior wide receiver, Alabama
Hometown: Houston
High School: Bellaire Episcopal
Receiving: 6 catches, 161 yards, TD
Alabama defeated No. 3 Georgia, 41-24, on Saturday in Tuscaloosa, Alabama.
---
Tahj Washington, freshman wide receiver, Memphis
Hometown: Marshall
High School: Marshall
Receiving: 7 catches for 131 yards
Note: Fourth down catch for 52-yard gain on Tigers' game-winning drive.
Memphis defeated Central Florida, 50-49, on Saturday in Memphis, Tennessee.