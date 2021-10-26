The Miami Hurricanes had high expectations entering the 2021 football season, but the South Florida team has struggled.
However on Saturday, they came through with a big win, knocking off No. 18 North Carolina State, 31-30, in Miami Gardens, Florida.
A big reason for the victory at Hard Rock Stadium was wide receiver Charleston Rambo.
For his performance, Rambo has been named The Earl Campbell Tyler Rose Award National Player of the Week for the eighth week of the college football season, Cindy Smoak, Executive Director of SPORTyler, announced on Tuesday.
Rambo, a graduate of Cedar Hill High School, had nine catches for a game-high 127 yards with two touchdowns. He also had a 60-yard catch on the first play from scrimmage of the second half that helped the Hurricanes score just five plays later.
“I’m just going out there and doing my job, being better for my quarterback and doing right by my quarterback,” Rambo said of his performance. “It makes me better and him better. Whatever gets the job done for Tyler (QB, Van Dyke) and the school, get it done.”
Rambo spent his first four seasons at Oklahoma where he saw action in 36 games and made 24 starts.
On the season for the Hurricanes, he has 44 catches for 549 yards and two TDs.
Miami (3-4, 1-2 in the Atlantic Coast Conference) returns to play on Saturday when the Hurricanes visit Pittsburgh in an 11 a.m. game (TV: ACC Network).
Previous winners of the award this year include: Week 1 — SMU quarterback Tanner Mordecai; Week 2 — Memphis quarterback Seth Henigan; Week 3 — Mordecia; Week 4 — UTSA running back Sincere McCormick; and Week 5 — Texas running back Bijan Robinson; Week 6 — Texas A&M quarterback Zach Calzada; and Week 7 — Baylor running back Abram Smith.
The Earl Campbell Tyler Rose Award, announced in 2012 by the Tyler Chamber and SPORTyler, recognizes the top offensive player in Division I football who also exhibits the enduring characteristics that define Earl Campbell: integrity, performance, teamwork, sportsmanship, drive, community, and tenacity; specifically tenacity to persist and determination to overcome adversity and injury in pursuit of reaching goals.
In addition, the nominee must meet one or more of the following criteria: born in Texas and/or graduated from a Texas High School and/or played at a Texas-based junior college or four year DI Texas college.
---
Honorable Mention Week 8
B.J. Baylor, junior running back, Oregon State
Hometown: Wharton
High School: Wharton
Rushing: 19 carries, 152 yards, TD
Oregon State defeated Utah, 35-14, on Saturday in Corvallis, Oregon
---
Zakhari Franklin, junior wide receiver, UTSA
Hometown: Cedar Hill
High School: Cedar Hill
Receiving: 5 catches, 118 yards, 2 TDs
Texas-San Antonio defeated Louisiana Tech, 45-16, on Saturday in Ruston, Louisiana
---
Wiley Green, sophomore quarterback, Rice
Hometown: Coppell
High School: Prestonwood Christian Academy
Passing: 17 of 22 passing attempts, 205 yards, 3 TDs
Rice defeated Alabama-Birmingham, 30-24, on Saturday in Birmingham, Alabama
---
Sincere McCormick, junior running back, UTSA
Hometown: Converse
High School: Judson
Rushing: 23 carries, 113 yards, 3 TDs
Texas-San Antonio defeated Louisiana Tech, 45-16, on Saturday in Ruston, Louisiana
---
Tanner Mordecai, junior quarterback, SMU
Hometown: Waco
High School: Midway
Passing: 30 of 42 passing attempts, 427 yards, 3 TDs
Rushing: 7 carries, 34 yards, TD
SMU defeated Tulane, 55-26, on Thursday in Dallas
---
Chandler Rogers, freshman quarterback, Louisiana-Monroe
Hometown: Mansfield
High School: Lake Ridge
Junior College: Blinn
Passing: 25 of 35 passing attempts, 369 yards, 4 TDs
Rushing: 15 carries, 40 yards
Lousiana-Monroe defeated South Alabama, 41-31, on Saturday in Monroe, Louisiana
---
Jerreth Sterns, junior wide receiver, Western Kentucky
Hometown: Waxahachie
High School: Waxahachie
Receiving: 14 catches, 115 yards, 2 TDs
Western Kentucky defeated Florida International, 34-19, on Saturday in Miami
---
Deuce Vaughn, sophomore running back, Kansas State
Hometown: Round Rock
High School: Cedar Ridge
Rushing: 15 carries, 52 yards, 2 TDs
Receiving: 7 catches, 68 yards, TD
Note: Caught 22-yard TD reception with 6:09 of the fourth quarter which proved to be the game-winner
Kansas State defeated Texas Tech, 25-24, on Saturday in Lubbock
---
Jalen Wydermyer, junior tight end, Texas A&M
Hometown: Dickinson
High School: Dickinson
Receiving: 4 catches, 75 yards, 2 TDs
Texas A&M defeated South Carolina, 44-14, on Saturday in College Station
---
Bailey Zappe, senior quarterback, Western Kentucky
Hometown: Victoria
High School: Victoria East
Passing: 39 of 49 passing attempts, 382 yards, 3 TDs
Western Kentucky defeated Florida International, 34-19, on Saturday in Miami