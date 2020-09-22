If the Miami Hurricanes are truly back, then Texan D'Eriq King is a big reason for the return of "The U."

King, the 'Canes senior quarterback, helped lead his new team to a big win over Louisville on Saturday.

For his performance, King has been named the The Earl Campbell Tyler Rose Award National Player of the Week for the weekend of Sept. 19, Cindy Smoak, SPORTyler executive director, announced on Tuesday.

King was 18 of 30 passing with 325 total yards and three touchdowns in a 47-34 win over the No. 18 Louisville Cardinals at Cardinal Stadium in Louisville, Kentucky. 

The Hurricanes scored on four consecutive drives in both halves, demonstrating their offensive dominance. King showed the passing skills expected of him after transferring from Houston.

“I think we played a pretty good game,” King said. “There was still a lot of stuff we left out on the field, but I think it just takes time. Things are going to keep getting better. I’m looking forward to going to practice tomorrow and getting after it.”

D’Eriq King is a graduate of Manvel HS, in Manvel and a transfer from the University of Houston.

The Earl Campbell Tyler Rose Award, announced in 2012 by the Tyler Chamber and SPORTyler, recognizes the top offensive player in Division I football who also exhibits the enduring characteristics that define Earl Campbell: integrity, performance, teamwork, sportsmanship, drive, community, and tenacity; specifically tenacity to persist and determination to overcome adversity and injury in pursuit of reaching goals.

In addition, the nominee must meet one or more of the following criteria: born in Texas and/or graduated from a Texas High School and/or played at a Texas-based junior college or four year DI Texas college.

---

Week 2 Honorable Mention

Luke Anthony, graduate transfer quarterback, Louisiana Tech

Hometown: Dallas

High School: All Saints Episcopal School, Fort Worth

Passing: 13 of 21 passing attempts, 149 yards, 3 TDs

Notes: Anthony entered game with 5:44 remaining in first half, throwing a game-tying 5-yard TD pass with 14 seconds remaining, leading the Bulldogs to victory.

Louisiana Tech defeated Southern Mississippi 31-30, on Saturday in Hattiesburg, Mississippi

---

---

Ulysses Bently IV, freshman running back, SMU

Hometown: Houston

High School: C.E. King

Rushing: 19 carries, 227 yards, 3 TDs

Receiving: 1 catch, 21 yards

SMU defeated North Texas, 65-35, on Saturday in Denton.

---

Shane Buechele, senior quarterback, SMU

Hometown: Arlington

High School: Lamar

Passing: 24 of 33 for 33 yards, 4 TDs

Rushing: 5 carries, 29 yards, TD

SMU defeated North Texas, 65-35, on Saturday in Denton.

---

Frank Harris, junior quarterback, Texas-San Antonio

Hometown: Schertz

High School: Clemens

Passing: 23 of 36 for 269 yards, TD, INT

Rushing: 17 carries, 104 yards, 2 TDs

UTSA defeated SFA, 24-10, on Saturday in San Antonio

---

Jeremiah Haydel, senior wide receiver, Texas State

Hometown: Houston

High School: Alief Taylor

Receiving: 6 catches, 152 yards, 2 TDs

Texas State defeated Louisiana-Monroe, 38-17, on Saturday in Monroe, Louisiana.

---

Reggie Roberson Jr., senior wide receiver, SMU

Hometown: DeSoto

High School: Mesquite Horn 

Receiving: 9 catches, 103 yards, 2 TDs

SMU defeated North Texas, 65-35, on Saturday in Denton.

---

Jaylon Robinson, sophomore wide receiver, Central Florida

Hometown: Fort Worth

High School: Fort Worth All Saints Episcopal School

Receiving: 6 catches, 105 yards

Notes: First CFB game since 2018, transferred from Oklahoma and sat out last season.

UCF defeated Georgia Tech, 49-21, on Saturday in Atlanta.

---

Tyler Vitt, junior quarterback, Texas State 

Hometown: San Antonio

High School: MacArthur

Passing: 14 of 21 for 256 yards, 2 TDs

Rushing: 11 carries, 82 yards, TD

Texas State defeated Louisiana-Monroe, 38-17, on Saturday in Monroe, Louisiana.

