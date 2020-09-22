If the Miami Hurricanes are truly back, then Texan D'Eriq King is a big reason for the return of "The U."
King, the 'Canes senior quarterback, helped lead his new team to a big win over Louisville on Saturday.
For his performance, King has been named the The Earl Campbell Tyler Rose Award National Player of the Week for the weekend of Sept. 19, Cindy Smoak, SPORTyler executive director, announced on Tuesday.
King was 18 of 30 passing with 325 total yards and three touchdowns in a 47-34 win over the No. 18 Louisville Cardinals at Cardinal Stadium in Louisville, Kentucky.
The Hurricanes scored on four consecutive drives in both halves, demonstrating their offensive dominance. King showed the passing skills expected of him after transferring from Houston.
“I think we played a pretty good game,” King said. “There was still a lot of stuff we left out on the field, but I think it just takes time. Things are going to keep getting better. I’m looking forward to going to practice tomorrow and getting after it.”
D’Eriq King is a graduate of Manvel HS, in Manvel and a transfer from the University of Houston.
The Earl Campbell Tyler Rose Award, announced in 2012 by the Tyler Chamber and SPORTyler, recognizes the top offensive player in Division I football who also exhibits the enduring characteristics that define Earl Campbell: integrity, performance, teamwork, sportsmanship, drive, community, and tenacity; specifically tenacity to persist and determination to overcome adversity and injury in pursuit of reaching goals.
In addition, the nominee must meet one or more of the following criteria: born in Texas and/or graduated from a Texas High School and/or played at a Texas-based junior college or four year DI Texas college.
---
Week 2 Honorable Mention
Luke Anthony, graduate transfer quarterback, Louisiana Tech
Hometown: Dallas
High School: All Saints Episcopal School, Fort Worth
Passing: 13 of 21 passing attempts, 149 yards, 3 TDs
Notes: Anthony entered game with 5:44 remaining in first half, throwing a game-tying 5-yard TD pass with 14 seconds remaining, leading the Bulldogs to victory.
Louisiana Tech defeated Southern Mississippi 31-30, on Saturday in Hattiesburg, Mississippi
---
Luke Anthony, graduate transfer quarterback, Louisiana Tech
Hometown: Dallas
High School: All Saints Episcopal School
Passing: 13 of 21 passing attempts, 149 yards, 3 TDs
Notes: Anthony entered game with 5:44 remaining in first half, throwing a game-tying 5-yard TD pass with 14 seconds remaining, leading the Bulldogs to victory.
Louisiana Tech defeated Southern Mississippi 31-30, on Saturday in Hattiesburg, Mississippi.
---
Ulysses Bently IV, freshman running back, SMU
Hometown: Houston
High School: C.E. King
Rushing: 19 carries, 227 yards, 3 TDs
Receiving: 1 catch, 21 yards
SMU defeated North Texas, 65-35, on Saturday in Denton.
---
Shane Buechele, senior quarterback, SMU
Hometown: Arlington
High School: Lamar
Passing: 24 of 33 for 33 yards, 4 TDs
Rushing: 5 carries, 29 yards, TD
SMU defeated North Texas, 65-35, on Saturday in Denton.
---
Frank Harris, junior quarterback, Texas-San Antonio
Hometown: Schertz
High School: Clemens
Passing: 23 of 36 for 269 yards, TD, INT
Rushing: 17 carries, 104 yards, 2 TDs
UTSA defeated SFA, 24-10, on Saturday in San Antonio
---
Jeremiah Haydel, senior wide receiver, Texas State
Hometown: Houston
High School: Alief Taylor
Receiving: 6 catches, 152 yards, 2 TDs
Texas State defeated Louisiana-Monroe, 38-17, on Saturday in Monroe, Louisiana.
---
Reggie Roberson Jr., senior wide receiver, SMU
Hometown: DeSoto
High School: Mesquite Horn
Receiving: 9 catches, 103 yards, 2 TDs
SMU defeated North Texas, 65-35, on Saturday in Denton.
---
Jaylon Robinson, sophomore wide receiver, Central Florida
Hometown: Fort Worth
High School: Fort Worth All Saints Episcopal School
Receiving: 6 catches, 105 yards
Notes: First CFB game since 2018, transferred from Oklahoma and sat out last season.
UCF defeated Georgia Tech, 49-21, on Saturday in Atlanta.
---
Tyler Vitt, junior quarterback, Texas State
Hometown: San Antonio
High School: MacArthur
Passing: 14 of 21 for 256 yards, 2 TDs
Rushing: 11 carries, 82 yards, TD
Texas State defeated Louisiana-Monroe, 38-17, on Saturday in Monroe, Louisiana.