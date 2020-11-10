For the second time this season Miami quarterback D’Eriq King has been named The Earl Campbell Tyler Rose Award National Player of the Week for the weekend of Nov. 7, Cindy Smoak, SPORTyler executive director, announced on Tuesday.
King became only the third player in Atlantic Coast Conference history with a 400-yard passing, 100-yard rushing game in No. 11 Miami’s come-from-behind 44-41 win over North Carolina State on Friday in Raleigh, North Carolina.
The senior quarterback from Manvel completed 31 of 41 passing attempts for 430 yards and five touchdowns while rushing for 105 yards.
The 535 total yards rank seventh in ACC single-game history. He became the first Hurricanes quarterback to rush for 100 yards in a game.
“What D’Eriq King did tonight was phenomenal,” Hurricanes head coach Manny Diaz said. “Throwing for 430 (yards) and running for 105 (yards), that’s absolutely remarkable and he was at his best when his best was needed.”
King also won the honor during the second week of the season.
The Earl Campbell Tyler Rose Award, announced in 2012 by the Tyler Chamber and SPORTyler, recognizes the top offensive player in Division I football who also exhibits the enduring characteristics that define Earl Campbell: integrity, performance, teamwork, sportsmanship, drive, community, and tenacity; specifically tenacity to persist and determination to overcome adversity and injury in pursuit of reaching goals.
In addition, the nominee must meet one or more of the following criteria: born in Texas and/or graduated from a Texas High School and/or played at a Texas-based junior college or four year DI Texas college.
---
Honorable Mention
Jarek Broussard, sophomore running back, Colorado
Hometown: Dallas
High School: Bishop Lynch
Rushing: 31 carries, 187 yards, 3 TDs
Receiving: 2 catches, 21 yards
Colorado defeated UCLA, 48-42, on Saturday in Boulder, Colorado
---
Shane Buechele, senior quarterback, SMU
Hometown: Arlington
High School: Lamar
Passing: 24 of 35 for 355 yards, 4 TDs
Rushing: 5 carries, 19 yards
SMU defeated Temple, 47-23, on Saturday in Philadelphia
---
Avery Davis, senior wide receiver, Notre Dame
Hometown: Cedar Hill
High School: Cedar Hill
Receiving: 4 catches, 78 yards, TD
Note: Scored the game-tying TD with 22 seconds remaining to force overtime
Notre Dame defeated No. 1 Clemson, 47-40, in two overtimes on Saturday in South Bend, Indiana
---
Sean Dykes, senior tight end, Memphis
Hometown: Houston
High School: Manvel
Receiving: 7 catches, 147 yards, 2 TDs
Memphis defeated South Florida, 34-33, on Saturday in Memphis, Tennessee
---
Kellen Mond, senior quarterback, Texas A&M
Hometown: San Antonio
High School: IMG Academy (Florida)
Passing: 16 of 26 passing attempts, 224 yards, 4 TDs
Rushing: 6 carries, 34 yards, TD
Texas A&M defeated South Carolina, 48-3, on Saturday in Columbia, South Carolina
---
Tyler Page, senior wide receiver, SMU
Hometown: Friendswood
High School: Friendswood
Receiving: 9 catches, 131 yards, 2 TDs
SMU defeated Temple, 47-23, on Saturday in Philadelphia
---
Kyle Trask, senior quarterback, Florida
Hometown: Manvel
High School: Manvel
Passing: 30 of 43 for 474 yards, 4 TDs, INT
Florida defeated No. 5 Georgia, 44-28, on Saturday in Jacksonville, Florida