Memphis quarterback Seth Henigan threw for more than 400 yards and five touchdowns in leading his Tigers to a wild win over Arkansas State on Saturday. 

The performance earned the true freshman from Denton The Earl Campbell Tyler Rose Award National Player of the Week for the second week of the college football season, Cindy Smoak, Executive Director of SPORTyler, announced on Tuesday.

Henigan, a graduate of Denton Ryan High School, hit on 22 of 33 passing attempts for 417 yards and five touchdowns in the 55-50 win over Arkansas State at Centennial Bank Stadium in Jonesboro, Arkansas.

Henigan's 417 passing yards rank eighth all-time in program single-game history. He threw TD passes of 55 (Calvin Austin III), 17 (Sean Dykes), 40 (Dykes), 50 (Austin) and 75 yards (Austin).

Dykes, who attended Manvel High School near Houston, was honorable mention this week with nine catches for 143 yards and two TDs.

In two games, Henigan has hit on 41 of 65 passing attempts for 682 yards and six TDs with no interceptions.

SMU quarterback Tanner Mordecai was the Week 1 winner.

The Tigers (2-0) return to play on Saturday, hosting the Mississippi State Bulldogs (2-0) at Liberty Bowl Memorial Stadium in Memphis, Tennessee. Kickoff is scheduled for 3 p.m. (TV: ESPN2).

The Earl Campbell Tyler Rose Award, announced in 2012 by the Tyler Chamber and SPORTyler, recognizes the top offensive player in Division I football who also exhibits the enduring characteristics that define Earl Campbell: integrity, performance, teamwork, sportsmanship, drive, community, and tenacity; specifically tenacity to persist and determination to overcome adversity and injury in pursuit of reaching goals.

In addition, the nominee must meet one or more of the following criteria: born in Texas and/or graduated from a Texas High School and/or played at a Texas-based junior college or four year DI Texas college.

---

Honorable Mentions Week 1

B.J. Baylor, junior running back, Oregon State

Hometown: Wharton

High School: Wharton

Rushing: 18 carries, 171 yards, 3 TDs

Oregon State defeated Hawaii, 45-27, on Saturday in Corvallis, Oregon.

---

Tahj Brooks, sophomore running back, Texas Tech

Hometown: Manor

High School: Manor

Rushing: 11 carries, 103 yards, 2 TDs

Receiving: 1 reception, 7 yards.

Texas Tech defeated Stephen F. Austin, 28-22, on Saturday in Lubbock.

---

Ulysses Bentley IV, sophomore running back, SMU

Hometown: Houston

High School: C.E. King

Rushing: 10 carries, 141 yards, TD

Receiving: 2 receptions, 21 yards, TD

SMU defeated North Texas, 35-12, on Saturday in Dallas.

---

Gerry Bohanon, junior quarterback, Baylor

Hometown: Earle, Arkansas

High School: Earle

Passing: 17 of 23 passing attempts, 247 yards, 3 TDs

Rushing: 5 carries, 27 yards, 2 TDs

Baylor defeated Texas Southern, 66-7, on Saturday in Waco.

---

Logan Bonner, junior quarterback, Utah State

Hometown: Rowlett

High School: Rowlett

Passing: 21 of 33 passing attempts, 390 yards, 4 TDs, INT

Utah State defeated North Dakota, 42-24, on Saturday in Logan, Utah.

---

Jarret Doege, senior quarterback, West Virginia

Hometown: Lubbock

High School: Cooper

Passing: 14 of 22 passing attempts, 259 yards, 3 TDs

West Virginia defeated Long Island, 66-0, on Saturday in Morgantown, West Virginia.

---

Max Duggan, junior quarterback, TCU

Hometown: Council Bluffs, Iowa

High School: Lewis Central

Passing: 17 of 31 passing attempts, 234 yards, 3 TDs, INT

Rushing: 19 carries, 71 yards, TD

TCU defeated California, 34-32, on Saturday in Fort Worth.

---

Sean Dykes, senior tight end, Memphis

Hometown: Houston

High School: Manvel

Receiving: 9 catches, 143 yards, 2 TDs

Memphis defeated Arkansas State, 55-50, on Saturday in Jonesboro, Arkansas.

---

Trestan Ebner, senior running back, Baylor

Hometown: Henderson

High School: Henderson

Rushing: 10 carries, 125 yards 

Receiving: 4 receptions, 70 yards, TD

Baylor defeated Texas Southern, 66-7, on Saturday in Waco.

---

Zach Evans, sophomore running back, TCU

Hometown: Houston

High School: Galena Park North Shore

Rushing: 22 carries, 190 yards, TD

Receiving: 1 reception, 14 yards

TCU defeated California, 34-22, on Saturday in Fort Worth.

---

Erik Ezukanma, junior wide receiver, Texas Tech

Hometown: Fort Worth

High School: Keller Timber Creek

Receiving: 6 catches, 143 yards, TD

Texas Tech defeated Stephen F. Austin, 28-22, on Saturday in Lubbock.

---

Quentin Johnson, sophomore wide receiver, TCU

Hometown: Temple

High School: Temple

Receiving: 5 catches, 95 yards, 2 TDs

TCU defeated California, 34-32, on Saturday in Fort Worth.

---

Isaiah Neyor, sophomore wide receiver, Wyoming

Hometown: Fort Worth

High School: Arlington Lamar

Receiving: 4 receptions, 87 yards, 2 TDs, Two-Point Conversion

Rushing: 2 carries, 13 yards, TD

Wyoming defeated Northern Illinois, 66-7, on Saturday in DeKalb, Illinois.

---

Tyquan Thornton, senior wide receiver, Baylor

Hometown: Miami, Florida

High School: Booker T. Washington

Receiving: 5 catches, 103 yards, 2 TDs

Baylor defeated Texas Southern, 66-7, on Saturday in Waco.

---

Deuce Vaughn, sophomore running back, Kansas State

Hometown: Round Rock

High School: Cedar Ridge

Rushing: 26 carries, 120 yards, 3 TDs

Kansas State defeated Southern Illinois, 31-23, on Saturday in Manhattan, Kansas.

 

 
 

