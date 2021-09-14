Memphis quarterback Seth Henigan threw for more than 400 yards and five touchdowns in leading his Tigers to a wild win over Arkansas State on Saturday.
The performance earned the true freshman from Denton The Earl Campbell Tyler Rose Award National Player of the Week for the second week of the college football season, Cindy Smoak, Executive Director of SPORTyler, announced on Tuesday.
Henigan, a graduate of Denton Ryan High School, hit on 22 of 33 passing attempts for 417 yards and five touchdowns in the 55-50 win over Arkansas State at Centennial Bank Stadium in Jonesboro, Arkansas.
Henigan's 417 passing yards rank eighth all-time in program single-game history. He threw TD passes of 55 (Calvin Austin III), 17 (Sean Dykes), 40 (Dykes), 50 (Austin) and 75 yards (Austin).
Dykes, who attended Manvel High School near Houston, was honorable mention this week with nine catches for 143 yards and two TDs.
In two games, Henigan has hit on 41 of 65 passing attempts for 682 yards and six TDs with no interceptions.
SMU quarterback Tanner Mordecai was the Week 1 winner.
The Tigers (2-0) return to play on Saturday, hosting the Mississippi State Bulldogs (2-0) at Liberty Bowl Memorial Stadium in Memphis, Tennessee. Kickoff is scheduled for 3 p.m. (TV: ESPN2).
The Earl Campbell Tyler Rose Award, announced in 2012 by the Tyler Chamber and SPORTyler, recognizes the top offensive player in Division I football who also exhibits the enduring characteristics that define Earl Campbell: integrity, performance, teamwork, sportsmanship, drive, community, and tenacity; specifically tenacity to persist and determination to overcome adversity and injury in pursuit of reaching goals.
In addition, the nominee must meet one or more of the following criteria: born in Texas and/or graduated from a Texas High School and/or played at a Texas-based junior college or four year DI Texas college.
---
Honorable Mentions Week 1
B.J. Baylor, junior running back, Oregon State
Hometown: Wharton
High School: Wharton
Rushing: 18 carries, 171 yards, 3 TDs
Oregon State defeated Hawaii, 45-27, on Saturday in Corvallis, Oregon.
---
Tahj Brooks, sophomore running back, Texas Tech
Hometown: Manor
High School: Manor
Rushing: 11 carries, 103 yards, 2 TDs
Receiving: 1 reception, 7 yards.
Texas Tech defeated Stephen F. Austin, 28-22, on Saturday in Lubbock.
---
Ulysses Bentley IV, sophomore running back, SMU
Hometown: Houston
High School: C.E. King
Rushing: 10 carries, 141 yards, TD
Receiving: 2 receptions, 21 yards, TD
SMU defeated North Texas, 35-12, on Saturday in Dallas.
---
Gerry Bohanon, junior quarterback, Baylor
Hometown: Earle, Arkansas
High School: Earle
Passing: 17 of 23 passing attempts, 247 yards, 3 TDs
Rushing: 5 carries, 27 yards, 2 TDs
Baylor defeated Texas Southern, 66-7, on Saturday in Waco.
---
Logan Bonner, junior quarterback, Utah State
Hometown: Rowlett
High School: Rowlett
Passing: 21 of 33 passing attempts, 390 yards, 4 TDs, INT
Utah State defeated North Dakota, 42-24, on Saturday in Logan, Utah.
---
Jarret Doege, senior quarterback, West Virginia
Hometown: Lubbock
High School: Cooper
Passing: 14 of 22 passing attempts, 259 yards, 3 TDs
West Virginia defeated Long Island, 66-0, on Saturday in Morgantown, West Virginia.
---
Max Duggan, junior quarterback, TCU
Hometown: Council Bluffs, Iowa
High School: Lewis Central
Passing: 17 of 31 passing attempts, 234 yards, 3 TDs, INT
Rushing: 19 carries, 71 yards, TD
TCU defeated California, 34-32, on Saturday in Fort Worth.
---
Sean Dykes, senior tight end, Memphis
Hometown: Houston
High School: Manvel
Receiving: 9 catches, 143 yards, 2 TDs
Memphis defeated Arkansas State, 55-50, on Saturday in Jonesboro, Arkansas.
---
Trestan Ebner, senior running back, Baylor
Hometown: Henderson
High School: Henderson
Rushing: 10 carries, 125 yards
Receiving: 4 receptions, 70 yards, TD
Baylor defeated Texas Southern, 66-7, on Saturday in Waco.
---
Zach Evans, sophomore running back, TCU
Hometown: Houston
High School: Galena Park North Shore
Rushing: 22 carries, 190 yards, TD
Receiving: 1 reception, 14 yards
TCU defeated California, 34-22, on Saturday in Fort Worth.
---
Erik Ezukanma, junior wide receiver, Texas Tech
Hometown: Fort Worth
High School: Keller Timber Creek
Receiving: 6 catches, 143 yards, TD
Texas Tech defeated Stephen F. Austin, 28-22, on Saturday in Lubbock.
---
Quentin Johnson, sophomore wide receiver, TCU
Hometown: Temple
High School: Temple
Receiving: 5 catches, 95 yards, 2 TDs
TCU defeated California, 34-32, on Saturday in Fort Worth.
---
Isaiah Neyor, sophomore wide receiver, Wyoming
Hometown: Fort Worth
High School: Arlington Lamar
Receiving: 4 receptions, 87 yards, 2 TDs, Two-Point Conversion
Rushing: 2 carries, 13 yards, TD
Wyoming defeated Northern Illinois, 66-7, on Saturday in DeKalb, Illinois.
---
Tyquan Thornton, senior wide receiver, Baylor
Hometown: Miami, Florida
High School: Booker T. Washington
Receiving: 5 catches, 103 yards, 2 TDs
Baylor defeated Texas Southern, 66-7, on Saturday in Waco.
---
Deuce Vaughn, sophomore running back, Kansas State
Hometown: Round Rock
High School: Cedar Ridge
Rushing: 26 carries, 120 yards, 3 TDs
Kansas State defeated Southern Illinois, 31-23, on Saturday in Manhattan, Kansas.