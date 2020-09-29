For the second straight week a Texan in the Sunshine State has been named the Earl Campbell Tyler Rose Award National Player of the Week.
University of Florida quarterback Kyle Trask is the winner for the weekend of Sept. 26, Cindy Smoak, SPORTyler executive director, announced on Tuesday.
Last week Miami Hurricanes quarterback D’Eriq King was the weekly winner.
Trask, a graduate of Manvel High School near Houston, passed for a career-high 416 yards and threw six touchdowns to join LSU’s Joe Burrow, the 2019 Heisman Trophy winner, as the only players in league history to hurl a half-dozen scores in a Southeastern Conference opener. The senior quarterback completed passes to 11 different receivers and connected on 30 of his 42 attempts.
The Gators scored a 51-35 win over Mississippi on Saturday in Oxford, Mississippi.
"We had a great game plan. We had answers for every look they were showing us, and we had some great checks that we executed well," Trask said after becoming the first Florida QB to surpass 400 yards in a game since Tim Tebow who, in his final game, dropped a school-record 482 yards on Cincinnati in the Sugar Bowl following the 2009 season. "Overall, it's just a great team win. Everybody executed from start to finish."
The No. 3 Gators (1-0) will host South Carolina (0-1) at 11 a.m. Saturday on ESPN in Gainesville, Florida.
Trask joins King and Texas quarterback Sam Ehlinger as weekly winners.
The Earl Campbell Tyler Rose Award, announced in 2012 by the Tyler Chamber and SPORTyler, recognizes the top offensive player in Division I football who also exhibits the enduring characteristics that define Earl Campbell: integrity, performance, teamwork, sportsmanship, drive, community, and tenacity; specifically tenacity to persist and determination to overcome adversity and injury in pursuit of reaching goals.
In addition, the nominee must meet one or more of the following criteria: born in Texas and/or graduated from a Texas High School and/or played at a Texas-based junior college or four year DI Texas college.
---
Honorable Mention
Luke Anthony, graduate transfer quarterback, Louisiana Tech
Hometown: Dallas
High School: All Saints Episcopal School, Fort Worth
Passing: 17 of 30 passing attempts, 314 yards, 5 TDs, INT
Rushing: 5 carries, 11 yards, TD
Louisiana Tech defeated Houston Baptist, 66-38, on Saturday in Ruston, Louisiana.
---
Trestan Ebner, senior running back, Baylor
Hometown: Henderson
High School: Henderson
Rushing: 9 carries, 36 yards, TD
Receiving: 2 catches, 53 yards, TD
Note: Two kickoff returns for TDs
Baylor defeated Kansas, 47-14, on Saturday in Waco.
---
Sam Ehlinger, senior quarterback, Texas
Hometown: Austin
High School: Westlake
Passing: 27 of 40 for 262 yards, 5 TDs, INT
Rushing: 16 carries, 69 yards, TD
Texas defeated Texas Tech, 63-56, on Saturday in Lubbock.
---
Deion Hankins, freshman running back, Texas-El Paso
Hometown: El Paso
High School: Parkland
Rushing: 22 carries, 118 yards, 3 TDs
UTEP defeated Louisiana-Monroe, 31-6, on Saturday in Monroe, Louisiana.
---
D'Eriq King, senior quarterback, Miami
Hometown: Manvel
High School: Manvel
Passing: 29 of 40 for 267 yards, 2 TDs
Rushing: 8 carries, 65 yards
Miami defeated Florida State, 52-10, on Saturday in Miami Gardens, Florida.
---
Joshua Moore, sophomore wide receiver, Texas
Hometown: Yoakum
High School: Yoakum
Receving: 5 catches, 73 yards, 3 TDs
Note: Caught TD pass to help tie the game with 0:40 remaining and caught Longhorns eventual game-winning score in OT
Texas defeated Texas Tech, 63-56, on Saturday in Lubbock.
---
Jaylon Robinson, sophomore wide receiver, Central Florida
Hometown: Fort Worth
High School: All Saints Episcopal School
Receiving: 9 catches, 150 yards, 2 TDs
UCF defeated East Carolina, 51-28, on Saturday in Greenville, North Carolina.
---
Deuce Vaughn, freshman running back, Kansas State
Hometown: Round Rock
High School: Cedar Ridge
Rushing: 8 carries, 45 yards, TD
Kansas State defeated No. 3 Oklahoma, 38-35, on Saturday in Norman, Oklahoma.
---
Jaylen Waddle, junior wide receiver, Alabama
Hometown: Houston
High School: Episcopal, Bellaire
Receiving: 8 catches, 134 yards, 2 TDs
Alabama defeated Missouri, 38-19, on Saturday in Columbia, Missouri.