Jarek Broussard is making a huge impact for the Colorado Buffaloes.
He continued the record-setting start to his season on Saturday by rushing for more than 300 yards in the Buffaloes’ victory over Arizona.
His performance earned the Colorado sophomore from Dallas The Earl Campbell Tyler Rose Award National Player of the Week for the weekend of Dec. 5, Cindy Smoak, SPORTyler executive director, announced on Tuesday.
Broussard, a graduate of Dallas Bishop Lynch, rushed for 301 yards on 25 carries, as the Buffaloes finished with 407 yards on the ground (499 total) in their 24-13 win over the Wildcats in Tucson, Arizona.
It was Broussard’s fourth straight 100-yard game and only the fourth 300-yard game in Colorado history. His effort made him the first Colorado player in history to rush for at least 100 yards in his first four games.
The Earl Campbell Tyler Rose Award, announced in 2012 by the Tyler Chamber and SPORTyler, recognizes the top offensive player in Division I football who also exhibits the enduring characteristics that define Earl Campbell: integrity, performance, teamwork, sportsmanship, drive, community, and tenacity; specifically tenacity to persist and determination to overcome adversity and injury in pursuit of reaching goals.
In addition, the nominee must meet one or more of the following criteria: born in Texas and/or graduated from a Texas High School and/or played at a Texas-based junior college or four year DI Texas college.
---
Honorable Mentions
Jaelon Darden, senior wide receiver, North Texas
Hometown: Houston
High School: Eisenhower
Receiving: 8 catches, 135 yards, 3 TDs
North Texas lost to Louisiana Tech, 42-31, on Thursday in Denton.
---
Derius Davis, junior wide receiver, TCU
Hometown: Saint Francisville, Louisiana
High School: West Feliciana
Receiving: 6 catches, 139 yards, TD
Rushing: 3 carries, 20 yards
Note: TD with 7:56 remaining was deciding score in game
TCU defeated No. 15 Oklahoma State, 29-22, on Saturday in Fort Worth.
---
Roschon Johnson, sophomore running back, Texas
Hometown: Port Neches
High School: Port Neches-Groves
Rushing: 14 carries, 139 yards, 3 TDs
Texas defeated Kansas State, 69-31, on Saturday in Manhattan, Kansas.
---
Ty Jordan, freshman running back, Utah
Hometown: Mesquite
High School: West Mesquite
Rushing: 27 carries, 167 yards, TD
Receiving: 2 catches, 22 yards
Utah defeated Oregon State, 30-24, on Saturday in Salt Lake City.
---
D’Eriq King, senior quarterback, Miami
Hometown: Manvel
High School: Manvel
Passing: 16 of 24 for 248 yards, 3 TDs
Rushing: 11 carries, 46 yards, TD
Miami defeated Duke, 48-0, on Saturday in Durham, North Carolina.
---
Kellen Mond, senior quarterback, Texas A&M
Hometown: San Antonio
High School: IMG Academy
Passing: 18 of 23 for 196 yards, 2 TDs
Rushing: 10 carries, 60 yards, TD
Texas A&M defeated Auburn, 31-20, on Saturday in Auburn, Alabama.
---
Bijan Robinson, freshman running back, Texas
Hometown: Tucson, Arizona
High School: Salpointe Catholic
Rushing: 9 carries, 172 yards, 3 TDs
Receiving: 3 catches, 51 yards
Texas defeated Kansas State, 69-31, on Saturday in Manhattan, Kansas.
---
Kyle Trask, senior quarterback, Florida
Hometown: Manvel
High School: Manvel
Passing: 35 of 49 for 433 yards, 4 TDs
Florida defeated Tennessee, 31-19, on Saturday in Knoxville, Tennessee.
---
Jalen Wydermyer, sophomore tight end, Texas A&M
Hometown: Dickinson
High School: Dickinson
Receiving: 8 catches, 89 yards, 2 TDs
Texas A&M defeated Auburn, 31-20, on Saturday in Auburn, Alabama.
