Jarek Broussard is making a huge impact for the Colorado Buffaloes.

He continued the record-setting start to his season on Saturday by rushing for more than 300 yards in the Buffaloes’ victory over Arizona.

His performance earned the Colorado sophomore from Dallas The Earl Campbell Tyler Rose Award National Player of the Week for the weekend of Dec. 5, Cindy Smoak, SPORTyler executive director, announced on Tuesday.

Broussard, a graduate of Dallas Bishop Lynch, rushed for 301 yards on 25 carries, as the Buffaloes finished with 407 yards on the ground (499 total) in their 24-13 win over the Wildcats in Tucson, Arizona.

It was Broussard’s fourth straight 100-yard game and only the fourth 300-yard game in Colorado history. His effort made him the first Colorado player in history to rush for at least 100 yards in his first four games.

The Earl Campbell Tyler Rose Award, announced in 2012 by the Tyler Chamber and SPORTyler, recognizes the top offensive player in Division I football who also exhibits the enduring characteristics that define Earl Campbell: integrity, performance, teamwork, sportsmanship, drive, community, and tenacity; specifically tenacity to persist and determination to overcome adversity and injury in pursuit of reaching goals.

In addition, the nominee must meet one or more of the following criteria: born in Texas and/or graduated from a Texas High School and/or played at a Texas-based junior college or four year DI Texas college.

---

Honorable Mentions

Jaelon Darden, senior wide receiver, North Texas

Hometown: Houston

High School: Eisenhower

Receiving: 8 catches, 135 yards, 3 TDs

North Texas lost to Louisiana Tech, 42-31, on Thursday in Denton.

---

Derius Davis, junior wide receiver, TCU

Hometown: Saint Francisville, Louisiana

High School: West Feliciana

Receiving: 6 catches, 139 yards, TD

Rushing: 3 carries, 20 yards

Note: TD with 7:56 remaining was deciding score in game

TCU defeated No. 15 Oklahoma State, 29-22, on Saturday in Fort Worth.

---

Roschon Johnson, sophomore running back, Texas

Hometown: Port Neches

High School: Port Neches-Groves

Rushing: 14 carries, 139 yards, 3 TDs

Texas defeated Kansas State, 69-31, on Saturday in Manhattan, Kansas.

---

Ty Jordan, freshman running back, Utah

Hometown: Mesquite

High School: West Mesquite

Rushing: 27 carries, 167 yards, TD

Receiving: 2 catches, 22 yards

Utah defeated Oregon State, 30-24, on Saturday in Salt Lake City.

---

D’Eriq King, senior quarterback, Miami

Hometown: Manvel

High School: Manvel

Passing: 16 of 24 for 248 yards, 3 TDs

Rushing: 11 carries, 46 yards, TD

Miami defeated Duke, 48-0, on Saturday in Durham, North Carolina.

---

Kellen Mond, senior quarterback, Texas A&M

Hometown: San Antonio

High School: IMG Academy

Passing: 18 of 23 for 196 yards, 2 TDs

Rushing: 10 carries, 60 yards, TD

Texas A&M defeated Auburn, 31-20, on Saturday in Auburn, Alabama.

---

Bijan Robinson, freshman running back, Texas

Hometown: Tucson, Arizona

High School: Salpointe Catholic

Rushing: 9 carries, 172 yards, 3 TDs

Receiving: 3 catches, 51 yards

Texas defeated Kansas State, 69-31, on Saturday in Manhattan, Kansas.

---

Kyle Trask, senior quarterback, Florida

Hometown: Manvel

High School: Manvel

Passing: 35 of 49 for 433 yards, 4 TDs

Florida defeated Tennessee, 31-19, on Saturday in Knoxville, Tennessee.

---

Jalen Wydermyer, sophomore tight end, Texas A&M

Hometown: Dickinson

High School: Dickinson

Receiving: 8 catches, 89 yards, 2 TDs

Texas A&M defeated Auburn, 31-20, on Saturday in Auburn, Alabama.

