Jaelon Darden had another recording-breaking game for the Mean Green on Friday.
The North Texas wide receiver's performance earned the Houston native The Earl Campbell Tyler Rose Award National Player of the Week for the weekend of Dec. 12, Cindy Smoak, SPORTyler executive director, announced on Tuesday.
The senior wide receiver had an eight-catch, 173-yard, four-touchdown performance in North Texas’ 45-43 win over UTEP at Apogee Stadium in Denton.
Darden is now the most decorated wide receiver to ever play for the Mean Green. He is the program’s all-time leader in career receptions (230), career receiving touchdowns (38), career receiving yards (2,782) and single-season receiving touchdowns (19). He is also now second on the all-time single-season receiving yards list (1,190) and second in career touchdowns (rushing/receiving/returns) with 39.
"He's a stud. I'm proud of him," UNT head coach Seth Littrell said of the Eisenhower High School graduate. "He deserves it because of the amount of work he puts in. If you’ve been around him, you know he's a special player but what makes him special is what he does off the field when no one else is around just working out. He has all the tools. He’s tough in space. He's good with coverages. He knows how to find space and get open. He's one of those players that doesn't come around too often. He's just special."
Darden on his performance, "It's a blessing. Statistics don't really mean nothing to me, but I just want my coaches and teammates to look at me and say, 'he was a great player and gave everything he had.' That's how I want to leave my legacy here more than anything."
North Texas will now play in the Myrtle Beach Bowl against Appalachian State on Monday, Dec. 21 in Conway, South Carolina. Kickoff is 12:30 p.m. (TV: ESPN).
Honorable Mentions
Austin Aune, sophomore quarterback, North Texas
Hometown: Argyle
High School: Argyle
Passing: 16 of 28 passing attempts for 302 yards, 5 TDs
Rushing: 5 carries, 22 yards, TD
North Texas defeated UTEP, 45-43, on Friday in Denton.
Quentin Johnston, freshman wide receiver, TCU
Hometown: Temple
High School: Temple
Receiving: 5 carries, 133 yards, TD
Rushing: 1 carry, 1 yard, TD
TCU defeated Louisiana Tech, 52-10, on Saturday in Fort Worth.
Ty Jordan, freshman running back, Utah
Hometown: Mesquite
High School: West Mesquite
Rushing: 17 carries, 147 yards, 2 TDs
Receiving: 2 catches, 19 yards
Utah defeated No. 21 Colorado, 38-21, on Saturday in Boulder, Colorado.
Parker Washington, freshman wide receiver, Penn State
Hometown: Sugar Land
High School: Fort Bend Travis
Receiving: 4 catches, 95 yards, 2 TDs
Penn State defeated Michigan State, 39-24, on Saturday in State College, Pennsylvania.