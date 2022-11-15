Bert Emanuel Jr., Central Michigan University’s freshman quarterback, had one of the top rushing games this season, rallying the Chippewas to a win over Buffalo on Nov. 8.
After accounting for nearly 300 yards of total offense, Emanuel was named The Earl Campbell Tyler Rose Award National Player of the Week for the 11th week of the college football season, Cindy Smoak, Executive Director of SPORTyler, announced on Tuesday.
Emanuel, a graduate of Fort Bend Ridge Point High School near Houston, rushed for 293 yards and three touchdowns as CMU rallied from a 24-7 halftime deficit for a 31-27 Mid-American Conference victory over Buffalo in Mount Pleasant, Michigan.
The 293 yards rank as the fourth most rushing yards in a single game in school history and set a school-record for most single-game rushing yards by a quarterback. He connected on 1 of 3 passing attempts for 22 yards.
Emanuel became the first player in college football this year to notch two runs of 75 yards or more. He registered the longest run of his career, a 75-yard touchdown run up the middle on the first play of the second half, then he backed that up with an 87-yard touchdown run late in the third quarter. The scores marked Emanuel’s first- and second-career touchdown runs and were both Central Michigan’s longest runs and offensive plays of the year.
Central Michigan (4-6, 3-3 MAC) will host Western Michigan (3-7, 2-4 MAC) on Wednesday at Kelly/Shorts Stadium in Mount Pleasant, Michigan. Kickoff is at 7 p.m. CT for a nationally televised game on ESPNU.
Mordecai joins previous winners — Week 1: Oklahoma State quarterback Spencer Sanders; Week 2: UTSA quarterback Frank Harris; Week 3: Washington wide receiver J’Lynn Polk; Week 4: Texas Tech quarterback Donovan Smith; Week 5: TCU quarterback Max Duggan; Week 6: TCU wide receiver Quentin Johnston; Week 7: Georgia Southern wide receiver Amare Jones; Week 8: Tulsa running back Deneric Prince; Week 9: Kansas State running back Deuce Vaughn; and Week 10: SMU quarterback Tanner Mordecai
Honorable mention players for Week 11: UTSA running back Kevorian Barnes; SMU wide receiver Jordan Kerley; San Diego State quarterback Jalen Mayden; TCU running Kendre Miller; Houston running back Stacy Reed; Utah State running back Calvin Tyler Jr.; Washington State running back Nakia Watson; Arizona running back Michael Wiley; and LSU running back Josh Williams.
The Earl Campbell Tyler Rose Award, announced in 2012 by the Tyler Chamber and SPORTyler, recognizes the top offensive player in Division I football who also exhibits the enduring characteristics that define Earl Campbell: integrity, performance, teamwork, sportsmanship, drive, community, and tenacity; specifically tenacity to persist and determination to overcome adversity and injury in pursuit of reaching goals.
In addition, the nominee must meet one or more of the following criteria: born in Texas and/or graduated from a Texas High School and/or played at a Texas-based junior college or four year DI Texas college.
———
Honorable Mention Week 11
Kevorian Barnes, freshman running back, UTSA
Hometown: San Augustine
High School: San Augustine
Rushing: 11 carries, 103 yards, 2 TDs
Texas-San Antonio defeated Louisiana Tech, 51-7, in San Antonio.
———
Jordan Kerley, junior wide receiver, SMU
Hometown: Austin
High School: McNeil
Receiving: 7 catches, 156 yards, TD
SMU defeated South Florida, 41-23, in Tampa, Florida.
———
Jalen Mayden, senior quarterback, San Diego State
Hometown: Garland
High School: Sachse
Passing: 17 of 22, 268 yards, 3 TDs, INT
Rushing: 13 carries, 61 yards
San Diego State defeated San Jose State, 43-27, in San Diego.
———
Kendre Miller, junior running back, TCU
Hometown: Mount Enterprise
High School: Mount Enterprise
Rushing: 21 carries, 138 yards, TD
Receiving: 1 catch, 10 yards
TCU defeated Texas, 17-10, in Austin.
———
Stacy Sneed, freshman running back, Houston
Hometown: Arlington
High School: Mansfield Timberview
Rushing: 11 carries, 143 yards, 2 TDs
Receiving: 3 catches, 6 yards
Houston defeated Temple, 43-36, in Houston.
———
Calvin Tyler Jr., graduate student, Utah State
Hometown: Beaumont
High School: Silsbee
Rushing: 25 carries, 113 yards, TD
Receiving: 3 catches, 50 yards, TD
Utah State defeated Hawaii, 41-34, in Honolulu.
———
Nakia Watson, junior running back, Washington State
Hometown: Austin
High School: Westlake
Rushing: 20 carries, 116 yards, 3 TDs
Receiving: 2 catches, 42
Washington State defeated Arizona State, 28-18, in Tempe, Arizona.
———
Michael Wiley, junior running back, Arizona
Hometown: Houston
High School: Strake Jesuit
Rushing: 21 carries, 97 yards, TD
Receiving: 6 catches, 46 yards, TD
Arizona defeated UCLA, 34-28, in Pasadena, California.
———
Josh Williams, junior running back, LSU
Hometown: Houston
High School: The Kinkaid School
Rushing: 18 carries, 118 yards, TD
LSU defeated Arkansas, 13-10, in Fayetteville, Arkansas.