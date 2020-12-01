Baylor quarterback Charlie Brewer willed his Bears to a win on Saturday against Kansas State.
The senior quarterback completed four passes in a row for 45 yards on the final drive to set up John Mayers’ game-winning 30-yard field goal on the final play of the game as Baylor defeated the Wildcats 32-31 in Waco.
Brewer’s performance earned the BU QB The Earl Campbell Tyler Rose Award National Player of the Week for the weekend of Nov. 28, Cindy Smoak, SPORTyler executive director, announced on Tuesday.
The Austin native led three fourth-quarter scoring drives and twice brought Baylor back from nine-point deficits as the Bears ended a five-game losing streak.
“The confidence was extremely high heading into that drive,” Brewer said. “I had 100 percent confidence that we were going to go down there and score and win the game.”
Brewer was 31-of-39 for 349 yards and two touchdowns and added 56 yards and two TDs on the ground as the Bears (2-5, 2-5) rolled up a season-high 420 yards total offense.
“I love Charlie, and I know our team does,” said first-year head coach Dave Aranda. “There were multiple times on the sidelines when Charlie was more animated than I’ve ever seen him. I think he was alive tonight, and our team saw that. There were a couple times where Charlie was willing the team. . . . He is not going to allow us to lose this game.”
The Lake Travis High School graduate became only the third quarterback in BU history to have 20 or more rushing touchdowns and moved up to a tie for ninth overall among all BU players in career rushing touchdowns. Brewer’s 63rd and 64th career TD passes moved him into sole possession of second all-time at Baylor behind Robert Griffin III (78), while he has moved into first place in Baylor history in pass attempts, passing Griffin. Brewer’s 85 (64 pass, 21 rush) total touchdowns moves him to second at BU, passing Bryce Petty.
Baylor visits Oklahoma on Saturday (7 p.m., TV: FOX).
This is the third Earl Campbell Tyler Rose Award National Player of the Week honor for Brewer, who earned the honor after his performances versus Iowa State in 2019 and against Kansas in 2018. On Monday, Brewer was named the Big 12 Offensive Player of the Week.
The Earl Campbell Tyler Rose Award, announced in 2012 by the Tyler Chamber and SPORTyler, recognizes the top offensive player in Division I football who also exhibits the enduring characteristics that define Earl Campbell: integrity, performance, teamwork, sportsmanship, drive, community, and tenacity; specifically tenacity to persist and determination to overcome adversity and injury in pursuit of reaching goals.
In addition, the nominee must meet one or more of the following criteria: born in Texas and/or graduated from a Texas High School and/or played at a Texas-based junior college or four year DI Texas college.
---
Honorable Mentions
Sincere McCormick, sophomore running back, Texas-San Antonio
Hometown: Converse
High School: Judson
Rushing: 23 carries, 251 yards, TD
UTSA defeated North Texas, 49-17, on Saturday in San Antonio
---
Peytton Pickett, senior running back, Liberty
Hometown: Arlington
High School: Sam Houston
Junior College: Trinity Valley Community College
Rushing: 10 carries, 125 yards, TD
Liberty defeated Massachusetts, 45-0, on Friday in Lynchburg, Virginia
---
Isaiah Spiller, sophomore running back, Texas A&M
Hometown: Spring
High School: Klein Collins
Rushing: 27 carries, 141 yards, TD
Texas A&M defeated LSU, 20-7, on Saturday in College Station
---
De’Montre Tuggle, senior running back, Ohio
Hometown: Channelview
High School: Channelview
Junior College: Kilgore College
Rushing: 15 carries, 185 yards, 3 TDs
Ohio defeated Bowling Green, 52-10, on Saturday in Athens, Ohio
---
Tylan Wallace, senior wide receiver, Oklahoma State
Hometown: Fort Worth
High School: South Hills
Receiving: 7 catches, 129 yards, TD
Oklahoma State defeated Texas Tech, 50-44, on Saturday in Stillwater, Oklahoma
---
Levi Williams, freshman quarterback, Wyoming
Hometown: Canyon Lake
High School: Smithson Valley
Passing: 8 of 14 passing attempts for 99 yards
Rushing: 8 carries, 43 yards, 3 TDs
Wyoming defeated UNLV, 45-14, on Friday in Las Vegas
