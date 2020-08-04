LINDALE — If the UIL’s adjusted schedule for the high school football season happened in previous seasons, the Lindale Eagles would have been forced to wait to hit the football field.
But in February’s realignment, Lindale was dropped down to Class 4A. So not only do the Eagles get a new district — 9-4A Division I with Chapel Hill, Athens, Henderson, Kilgore, Mabank and Palestine — they also got to begin practicing on Monday in preparation for an Aug. 28 season opener against Kaufman.
“It’s the best feeling in the world, to be honest,” Lindale head football coach Chris Cochran said. “When you think it might be taken away, it’s one of those things I’ve tried to convey to our kids to make the most of every single day.”
Cochran knows the challenges ahead for high school football programs as it relates to the COVID-19 pandemic and realizes his program and other programs Class 4A and below can do their part to pave the way for the larger schools, which aren’t scheduled to begin practices until September.
“We’ve got to do our job to make sure we’re taking care of our former district opponents like Pine Tree and Whitehouse,” Cochran said. “We want them to get the same experience we are getting. We’ve got to do our job as far as staying safe.”
The Eagles enter the season with the No. 11-ranked running back in the country according to 247sports — Baylor commit Jordan Jenkins.
“He does an excellent job of setting an example and going hard every single rep,” Cochran said. “When you have a guy that has had all of that success and everybody’s eyes are on him, that’s what you want.”
“I know I can’t slack off at all,” Jenkins said. “I know I have to be the hardest on myself and making sure I’m putting in my best effort because I know that some people look up to me, whether I notice or not.”
Other veteran returners are Airik Williams, Jaret Allen, Jaymond Jackson, Luke Sandifer and Moses Medrano.
Medrano and Sandifer are key pieces on the offensive line, while Allen and Jackson book end the defensive front.
Cochran expects the Eagles to be strong up front on both sides of the ball.
“There’s been a bunch of football played by those guys,” Cochran said. “We expect good things from our front, on both sides.”
“We are very excited because we’ve got a bunch of potential on this team,” Jackson said. “We’re just going to keep working every day.”
The Eagles also return junior quarterback Sam Peterson, who started the final four games of last season.
“The moment is not too big for him,” Cochran said. “He’s a guy that played varsity baseball as a freshman and then as a sophomore, he played in our biggest games. He just has a lot more confidence now.”
The Eagles will have one scrimmage against Atlanta. They lost their Week 2 game against Pine Tree and will now travel to face Midlothian Heritage.
