The "Original 88" is finally headed to Canton.
Drew Pearson, the longtime Dallas Cowboys wide receiver and one of the franchise's most beloved players, has been elected to the Pro Football Hall of Fame.
Pearson is the last member of the 1970s All-Decade team to be included in the Hall. He and quarterback Roger Staubach originated the term "Hail Mary!"
Pearson received the necessary 80% vote for election from the Pro Football Hall of Fame's 48-member selection committee. As a Senior Finalist, Pearson's candidacy was voted on separately from the other finalists.
The 2021 Class was announced during the NFL Honors award show on CBS Saturday night.
Joining Pearson will be Alan Faneca, Tom Flores, Calvin Johnson, John Lynch, Peyton Manning, Bill Nunn and Charles Woodson.
Pearson, 70, is the 20th person selected to the Hall of Fame from the Cowboys. Former head coach Jimmy Johnson and safety Cliff Harris were elected to the 2020 Hall of Fame "Centennial Class," but the enshrinement ceremony was postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Also, Pearson is the sixth person in the last six years with Cowboys' ties to be inducted.
The 2020 Class Hall of Fame ceremony was rescheduled for Aug. 7 in Canton, Ohio, followed by the 2021 Class enshrinement on Aug. 8. Also, last year's postponed Hall of Fame Game between the Cowboys and Steelers is is scheduled to be play on Aug. 5.
Pearson played in seven championship games and three Super Bowls before retiring. His No. 88 isn’t retired, but has been passed down as an honor to wide receivers.
Michael Irvin, Dez Bryant and now CeeDee Lamb have all worn that number for the franchise since Pearson’s retirement.
On Jan. 25, Cowboys owner Jerry Jones invited Pearson and Staubach to The Star in Frisco for a meeting. After a few minutes, Pro Football Hall of Fame President David Baker walked in to inform Pearson of his election to the Hall of Fame.
Pearson had to keep it quiet until Saturday night.
Pearson played 11 seasons for the Cowboys. He was the all-time franchise leader in catches (489) and receiving yards (7,822) when he sustained a liver injury in a car accident in March of 1984 that brought a premature end to his career.
Pearson made the All-Pro team in his second season and three of his first five years in the league. He led the Cowboys in receptions and receiving yards in four consecutive seasons (1974-77) and combined with Staubach on the Hail Mary, one of the most iconic plays in NFL history, to lead the team to a playoff victory over Minnesota in 1975.