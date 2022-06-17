Hunter Taylor’s second book is one that will resonate with high school football fans in East Texas.
“Draw the Line: Jeff Traylor, the Gilmer Buckeyes, and a Season Deep in the Heart of East Texas,” the definitive story of East Texas high school football, will be released on June 28.
Written by University of Mississippi professor and native East Texan Hunter Taylor, “Draw the Line” narrates the journey of Jeff Traylor, the former head coach of the Gilmer Buckeyes, and his long-time coaching staff, who transformed their hometown team into state champions.
“Whenever you leave the area for a period of time, you’re looking to describe where you’re from to people from other parts of the country,” Taylor said. “To give people an understanding of what it’s like and what people value here, high school sports, and particularly high school football, are just different in this part of state and part of the country.
“I wanted to take my shot at telling a grand story. It was also a good chance to recognize a lot of people from the past 30 years. And what I love about Jeff, is he loves East Texas and has so many ties, that it helped to be able to tell the grand story of East Texas through him.”
Traylor’s story is set against the background of the rural, small towns of East Texas, a land where football is an obsession and way of life led by a brotherhood of coaches stretching back decades. Each generation of coaches molds the next and creates a roadmap for leadership based on character, discipline, and perseverance. On the football field and off, Traylor and his staff led their team and their town, winning respect for their dedication and will to succeed, sometimes against the greatest of odds.
“Having played high school football in East Texas and even knowing the stories of the people involved, Hunter Taylor’s storytelling in Draw the Line made this a hard book for me to put down. Great read!” former NFL player and Jacksonville High School quarterback Josh McCown said.
The book’s synopsis is “East Texas is a land of tough, committed, resilient, hard-working people who love and take care of each other. Communities come together in churches, in schools, and in high school football stadiums all across this, often overlooked, region of the state. Football is more than a sport for young men in this part of the country that is primarily made up of small, country towns. It’s a means of modeling character, and instilling discipline and pride — a way of life led by a brotherhood of coaches, each generation molding the next. On the football field and off, coaches lead not only their teams but also the towns, garnering respect for their dedication and will to succeed, sometimes against great odds.
The ethos of East Texas is especially embodied in the story of Jeff Traylor, former head coach of the Gilmer Buckeyes, and his long-time coaching staff. A native son, Traylor and his band of brothers transformed the Buckeyes into champions, and in doing so help tell the story of the entire region’s obsession with high school football, and undeniable influence on all levels of the sport. This is the story of the coach, the team and the region.”
The title of the book came from Gilmer’s win over Gladewater in the third round of the 2014 playoffs at Lobo Stadium in Longview when Traylor said following the game, “On fourth down and 2, we drew the line!”
The Buckeyes went on to win their third state championship that season.
Taylor is a graduate of White Oak High School and former head boys basketball coach at Spring Hill High School in Longview. He is currently a professor at the University of Mississippi. His first book was “How to Build a Thick Institution: Organizational Lessons from a Championship High School Football Program.”
Taylor will be doing an in-person, pre-sale book signing at 80 Acre Market in Gilmer on Father’s Day weekend (June 18) as a kick-off event. Taylor will also do a book signing on July 1 in the Tomato Bowl press box in Jacksonville.