DALLAS — Luka Doncic scored 26 points and the Dallas Mavericks celebrated before a ceremony to retire Dirk Nowitzki’s number by beating cold-shooting Stephen Curry and the Golden State Warriors 99-82 on Wednesday night.
The Mavericks knew the night belonged to their franchise icon, and that Nowitzki’s No. 41 wasn’t going to the rafters until after they played the team with the NBA’s best record coming in.
Dallas responded with its first four-game winning streak of the season in Doncic’s third game back since a career-long, 10-game absence caused by left ankle and knee issues and a positive COVID-19 test.
Playing without European sidekick Kristaps Porzingis, who went into the health and safety protocols just as Doncic came out, Dallas’ 22-year-old sensation played aggressively and was 10 of 12 on free throws with eight assists and seven rebounds.
The only concern for the Mavericks was Doncic limping off the floor in the final two minutes and not returning.
Curry was coming off his worst shooting night of the season and wasn’t much better, going 5 of 24, including 1 of 9 from 3-point range, to finish with 14 points.
After missing all five attempts from deep before halftime, Curry connected nine seconds into the second half but couldn’t keep it going as Golden State missed a chance to be the first team to 30 victories and had a season low in points.
Andrew Wiggins scored 17 points for Golden State. At 29-8, the Warriors dropped into a tie with the Phoenix Suns for the best record in the NBA.
Dorian Finney-Smith scored 15 of his 17 points in the second half and had nine rebounds and two blocks — one when he stripped Draymond Green on a dunk attempt and the other when Curry drove for a layup.
The Warriors were down nine but getting stops late in the fourth quarter when Curry missed badly from 3, and Jalen Brunson scored the next four points to put Dallas up 13. Brunson finished with 15 points. The Warriors shot a season-worst 18% from 3 (5 of 28).
Golden State offered its tribute to Nowitzki in a video during a third-quarter timeout. There were recorded messages from Curry, Klay Thompson, Kevon Looney, Andre Iguodala and Green, who joked about two pump-fakes from an aging Nowitzki on the same sequence that fooled him as the video showed the highlight.
Nowitzki made a halftime appearance to a loud cheer for a check presentation to his foundation from Mavericks owner Mark Cuban.
The concourse of Nowitzki’s old home arena displayed memorabilia from the franchise icon’s career.
The Mavericks were honoring Nowitzki on Wednesday night, nearly three years after he announced his retirement on the court at the American Airlines Center after the final home game of the 2018-19 season. He played one more game at San Antonio.
The 43-year-old Nowitzki played a record 21 seasons with the same franchise, beating the late Kobe Bryant’s previous mark of 20 with the Los Angeles Lakers.
The highest-scoring foreign-born player in NBA history led the Mavericks to their only championship in 2011 and their only other NBA Finals appearance five years before that. The Big German changed the game as the best 7-foot shooter from 3-point range.
The accolades aren’t quite finished for Nowitzki, who has part of a street near the arena named after him. Nowitzki said during a news conference a day before the jersey retirement that he had just spent time in Chicago with the artist commissioned for a statue that will stand outside the facility.
When Nowitzki retired, the Mavericks arranged for Larry Bird, Charles Barkley, Shawn Kemp and Scottie Pippen to attend the postgame ceremony. This time, one of his teammates from the title team was on the Dallas bench: coach Jason Kidd.
Nowitzki is sixth on the career scoring list with 31,560 points, and the 14-time All-Star also leads the Mavericks in career 3s, rebounds and blocks. He was the 2007 NBA MVP and 2011 Finals MVP.