The run to state begins Wednesday for track and field athletes in Districts 10-6A, 16-5A and 16-4A.
Those three district meets will begin on Wednesday and conclude on Friday.
The 10-6A meet will be held at Hanby Stadium in Mesquite and will include Tyler Legacy, Rockwall, Rockwall-Heath, North Mesquite, Mesquite, Mesquite Horn and Dallas Skyline.
The varsity field events will begin at 1 p.m. Wednesday with the discus, triple jump and pole vault.
The running prelims will start at 5 p.m. Wednesday.
On Friday, the field finals of shot put, long jump and high jump will start at 1:30 p.m. Varsity running finals are set to begin at 6 p.m. with the 1600-meter relays set to start at 8:15 p.m. to close the event.
Whitehouse’s Wildcat Stadium will host the 16-5A meet, which will include Whitehouse, Tyler, Nacogdoches, Jacksonville, Lufkin and Huntsville.
The field events will begin at 11 a.m. Wednesday with the shot put, triple jump and pole vault.
The 3200-meter run final will be at 11:30 a.m. Wednesday, and the running prelims will begin at 2:30 p.m. Wednesday.
On Friday, the field finals of discus, long jump and high jump will start at 11 a.m. Running finals are set to begin at 2:30 p.m. with the 400-meter relay. The 1,600-meter relay will close the event with a 5 p.m. start.
Lindale’s Eagle Stadium will host the 16-4A meet, which will include Lindale, Chapel Hill, Bullard, Cumberland Academy, Spring Hill, Kilgore and Henderson.
Field events will begin at 11 a.m. Wednesday with varsity boys long jump, shot put for boys and girls, boys pole vault and varsity girls triple jump. The finals for the 3,200-meter run will take place at 11:30 a.m. Wednesday. Running prelims are set to begin at 3:30 p.m.
The remainder of the finals for the field events will begin at 9 a.m. Friday.
Running finals are set to begin at 12:30 p.m. Friday with the 400-meter relay. The 1,600-meter relay will close the event with a 2:50 p.m. start.
