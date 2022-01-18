The Lady Lions rocketed out to a quick lead and then made some key defensive plays down the stretch as Tyler scored a 47-40 victory over Lufkin on Tuesday in a District 16-5A girls basketball game at the THS Gymnasium.
Tyler won its third straight contest to go to 16-11 overall and 3-1 in league play. The Lady Panthers fall to 16-12 and 2-2.
The Lady Lions, sparked by a balanced scoring attack, took an 11-2 lead after the first quarter and was up 21-9 at halftime. The two teams both scored 10 in the third quarter as Tyler led 31-19 heading in to the final period.
Lufkin got within seven on mutiple occasions in the fourth quarter, but could get no closer.
Three Lady Lions were in double figures scoring with Jay’Mariea Taylor leading the way with 15 points. She also had four rebounds and three steals, while hitting 3 of 4 from the free throw line.
Tyler’s Kalyse Buffin and Kamora Jackson were next in line with 11 points apiece. Buffin had five steals and six rebounds with Jackson swiping four balls.
Others scoring for the Lady Lions were Kyla Crawford (6), Toniya Elmore (2) and ShaCaria Stevenson (2).
Crawford led Tyler with eight rebounds. A’Niya Hartsfield had four boards and three steals.
After a slow start, Lufkin fought to get back in the game by getting on the boards. Tori Coleman had eight rebounds, with Martiana Jones adding seven. Tara Hale and Kelby Coutee each had six rebounds.
Jones led the Lady Panthers in scoring with 12 points. She was followed by Courtnee Morgan (7), Akyshia Cottrell (6), Coleman (6), Mallory Patel (4), Hale (3) and Coutee (2).
Lufkin hit on 14 of 25 free throw attempts and was 0 of 9 from 3-point.
Tyler was 10 of 21 at the charity stripe and 1 of 7 from long distance. Buffin made the trey in the first quarter.
The Lady Lions are scheduled to play at Whitehouse at 6:15 p.m. Friday, while Lufkin is slated to host Nacogdoches at 6:15 p.m. Friday.
