After dropping the past two encounters with the McKinney North Bulldogs, the Tyler Lions are ready to stop that skid.
The Lions play host to the Metroplex squad on Friday in the District 7-5A Division I football opener. Kickoff is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. on Earl Campbell Field at Christus Trinity Mother Frances Rose Stadium.
Parking will be limited and there will be a charge for parking as the 105th East Texas State Fair begins on Friday. Fans are encouraged to arrive early.
Tickets are sold online only, there will be no cash sales at the gate. If there are tickets still available, a QR Code will be available at the gate to purchase tickets online (https://tylerisd.brushfire.com/tylerhs/). Gate ticket prices are: Game Day reserved $10, and Game Day general admission $8. Ticket purchase is subject to a convenience fee. All gates will open 1 ½ hours prior to kick off.
McKinney North comes into the game with a 1-3 record, while the Lions are 2-2. The Bulldogs won their first game of the season over Westmoore, Oklahoma (44-26), but since dropped games to Justin Northwest (28-16), Marshall (41-29) and Rockwall-Heath (70-35). Tyler dropped its first two games to Texas High (24-10) and Tyler Legacy (62-55) before winning two straight — 40-12 over Nacogdoches and 34-26 over Mesquite Horn.
In other district games, Longview (3-1) opened with West Mesquite (2-2) on Thursday. The other Friday matchup has Sherman (2-2) visiting Wylie East (2-1). Dallas Highland Park (3-1) has a bye.
The TexasFootball.com rankings of the district teams in Class 5A Division I include: 1, Highland Park; 10, Longview; 35, Tyler; 63, West Mesquite; 71, McKinney North; 80, Sherman; and 86, Wylie East.
Tyler coach Ricklan Holmes said the district has quality teams.
"Tough district, everybody could be in the playoffs," Holmes said.
Holmes said he is proud his young team continues to improve each week.
"We're just getting better — week in and week out; That's what the preseason is all about," Holmes said. "From Week 1 to Week 4 we have gotten better."
The Lions have a bye next week before visiting West Mesquite on Oct. 8. McKinney North plays West Mesquite on Sept. 30 in McKinney.