The Tyler Legacy Red Raiders brought home the team gold with the Lady Raiders capturing the bronze in the District 9-6A Swimming & Diving Meet on Friday at the Rockwall ISD Aquatic Center in Rockwall.
Also, Lady Raider senior Caroline Richbourg won her fourth straight district championship in the 100 butterfly.
Senior Chase Fields won the 100 butterfly three years in-a-row and he also won the 200 freestyle. Junior Scott Eckert won two events — 50 freestyle and 100 freestyle.
It was the first district championship for the Red Raiders and the first since moving to Class 6A.
The girls captured their first relay title (200 freestyle) since 2014 and first since moving to 6A.
The Tyler squads, coached by Jason Petty and assisted by Robert Fletcher, also won several individual gold, silver and bronze medals. The top four in each event advance to the Region III Meet in Rockwall. The girls meet is Feb. 5 with the boys on Feb. 6.
"This title for the boys was five years in the making," Petty said. "The team had won many district titles at 5A, but swimming is a completely different animal at the 6A level in Texas. When we moved to 6A we knew it would take a tremendous amount of hard work and improvement to be in contention, but the district committed to the program with our new TISD aquatic center. With the new pool the team grew and we gained depth.
"The team put in the hard work and we slowly got better and better each year; Closing the gap. This year we knew we had a good chance, we had a great group of leaders and the guys worked well together, always challenging each other in practice, encouraging and supporting each other."
Petty added, "Prelims and finals will be on the same day. Normally we have prelims one day and finals the next day, so it will be more challenging because swimmers will have to do up to eight events all in the same day."
RED RAIDERS
The Red Raiders won the meet with 174 points, followed by Rockwall-Heath (96) and Rockwall (85).
Along with winning the 100 butterfly for the third consecutive year, Fields won the 200 freestyle. Fields was tops in the 100 fly in 52.14 seconds. He captured the 200 free in one minute and 40.78 seconds. In the 200 freestyle, sophomore Griffin Baker won the bronze with sophomore Ryan Cleveland fourth.
Teammate Davis Oster, a senior, claimed the bronze in the 100 fly.
Legacy swept the sprint events (50, 100 freestyle) for the third straight year, This year Eckert took the gold in both events, while in 2020 then-sophomore Hayden McCullough won with senior Carey Clark winning in 2019.
Eckert won the 50 free in 21.48 seconds and he claimed the 100 free in 48.00. In the 50, teammates McCullough and senior Cole Cargile were second and fourth, respectively, while in the 100, McCullough was third and freshman Noah Noah Kimmel was fourth.
In the 200 medley relay, Legacy won with the team of sophomore Jordan Smith, Oster, Fields and Eckert won the gold (1:37.53).
Senior Gage Moncrief claimed gold in the 100 breaststroke with a clocking of 1:01.03. Oster captured the bronze.
Baker took the silver in the 500 freestyle with sophomore William Tanksley finishing fourth.
In the 200 individual medley, Smith claimed the silver with Moncrief taking the bronze. Smith was fourth in the backstroke,
In the 400 freestyle, Legacy was first with the squad of Fields, Smith, Baker and Eckert (3:14.44).
LADY RAIDERS
The Lady Raiders placed third with 106 points. Rockwall won with Rockwall (165) and Rockwall-Heath (145).
Besides winning four district gold medals in the butterfly, Petty said Richbourg is in the running for the Class of 2021 Tyler Legacy valedictorian. Her time in the 100 fly was 58.09.
Richbourg added a silver to her gold by placing second in the 100 backstroke.
Sophomore Lorelai Walker won her first district title by taking the gold in the 50 freestyle (25.51). She placed fourth in the 100 freestyle.
Legacy claimed the gold in 200 freestyle with the team of Richbourg, Walker, freshman Kalynn Lloyd and junior Caroline Bogue. They had a time of 1:44.25.
The Lady Raiders were third in the 200 medley relay with the squad of senior Abbi McCreary, freshman Claire Sa, junior Destiny Nunley and senior Lauren McClintock.
In the 100 breaststroke, Sa was fourth.
The Lady Raiders were also bronze winners in the 400 freestyle relay with the foursome of Richbourg, Walker, Lloyd, Bogue.