Chapel Hill and Lindale each captured two superlatives with the release of the District 9-4A Division I All-District Football Team for the 2021 season.
Freshman quarterback Demetrius Brisbon helped Chapel Hill advance to the Class 4A Division I state semifinals. He was selected as the District 9-4A Offensive Newcomer of the Year. Brisbon was 69 of 129 through the air for 1,001 yards and 11 touchdowns. He run for 1,357 yards and 17 touchdowns on 121 carries. On defense, Brisbon had 33 tackles, one tackle for loss and a pick six.
Chapel Hill junior Keviyan Huddleston was chosen as the Offensive Lineman of the Year. Huddleston had a 90 percent grade for an offense that averaged nearly 500 yards and 40 points per game, and he had 58 knockdowns. On defense, he had 26 tackles, five sacks, three forced fumbles and a defensive touchdown.
Brisbon and Huddletston have both been offered by Texas Tech.
Lindale senior quarterback Sam Peterson was named the Offensive MVP. Peterson was 190 of 320 through the air for 2,770 yards and 26 touchdowns. He carried the ball 136 times for 882 yards and nine touchdowns. Peterson is signed to play baseball at Texas State.
Lindale sophomore Jake Curbow was selected as the Defensive Newcomer of the Year. Curbow had 82 tackles, , nine tackles for loss, a sack and a fumble recovery.
Kilgore’s Davin Rider was named the Most Valuable Player. Rider, a senior, carried 235 times for 2,286 yards and 28 touchdowns and caught 10 passes for 145 yards on offense. On the defensive side, the Bulldog standout recorded 45 tackles, two interceptions and three pass breakups.
Other superlative honors went to District Defensive MVP Caleb Goforth of Mabank, Defensive Lineman of the Year Alex Chavez of Kilgore and Utility Player of the Year Jermny Walker of Palestine.
The Kilgore coaching staff was also honored as the top staff of the year.
Voting was conducted by the district’s coaches.
FIRST TEAM
OFFENSE
Quarterback: Da’Marion VanZandt, Kilgore; Jacobe Robinson, Henderson; Running back: Isaiah Ross, Kilgore; Taj’Shawn Wilson, Palestine; Fullback: Grant Yudizky, Athens; Shedrick Dudley, Palestine; Receiver: Jermaine Roney, Kilgore; Deuce McGregor, Chapel Hill; Tyson Berry, Chapel Hill; Jacob Seekford, Lindale; Tight end: Ty Stedman, Palestine; Demontrell Candie, Kilgore; Line: Alex Cervantes, Kilgore; McCabe Wheeler, Kilgore; Raul Carrasco, Mabank; Dyllan Drummond, Chapel Hill; John Hayes, Athens; Jarrett Henry, Palestine; Mason Mitchell, Palestine; Will Hutchens, Lindale; Casey Poe, Lindale; Trey Mazratian, Lindale; Kicker: Chris Baldoza, Kilgore; Adolfo Tamayo, Chapel Hill; Kick returner: Jermaine Roney, Kilgore; Tyson Berry, Chapel Hill; Utility: Deuce Davis, Henderson; Cason Watts, Lindale; Jamari Manning, Athens; Ti Crawford, Palestine; Samari Willis, Chapel Hill; Omarion Smith, Kilgore.
DEFENSE
Line: Peyton Christian, Kilgore; Kaizen Burrows, Mabank; Jatavion Watson, Chapel Hill; Ladainian Mosley, Chapel Hill; Colton Widemon, Lindale; Kieler Miller, Lindale; Inside linebacker: Brack Dyer, Chapel Hill; Ty Stedman, Palestine; Outside linebacker: J.K. Dvis, Chapel Hill; Shedrick Dudley, Palestine; Safeties: Chris Ervin, Kilgore; Zaylon Stoker, Kilgore; Carson Manning, Mabank; Solomon Macfoy, Chapel Hill; Taj’Shawn, Wilson, Palestine; Cornerbacks: Corey Rider, Kilgore; Matthew Tyeskie, Kilgore; Izaya Brooks, Chapel Hill; Brett Maya, Lindale; Punter: Luke James, Palestine; Trust Carston, Henderson; Punt returner: Solomon Macfoy, Chapel Hill.
SECOND TEAM
OFFENSE
Quarterback: Ty Arroyo, Athens; Beau Kilgore, Mabank; Running back: Ya’Corus Porter, Henderson; Rickey Stewart, Chapel Hill; Je’Corey Roberts, Athens; Fullback: Elijah Walker, Palestine; Receiver: Matthew Tyeskie, Kilgore; Corey rider, Kilgore; Jamal Robinson, Henderson; Jaden Crane, Athens; Jorien Ray, Athens; Evan Alford, Lindale; Tight end: Cody Swaim, Lindale; Line: Taylor Hill, Kilgore; Justin Flores, Kilgore; Brandon Browning, Mabank; Jacob Medford, Henderson; Corey Johnson, Chapel Hill; Nathaniel Ruiz, Chapel Hill; Slade Haresnape, Athens; Kaleb Hagans, Palestine; Ethan Heller, Lindale; Cory Watts, Lindale; Kicker: Trust Carston, Henderson; Luke James, Palestine; Kick returner: Ty Miller, Mabank; Cordarius Grange, Henderson.
DEFENSE
Line: Corey Johnson, Chapel Hill; Hunter White, Athens; Devin Fields, Henderson; Quan’Tae Gage, Palestine; Christian King, Lindale; Devin Howland, Chapel Hill; Inside linebacker: Ti Crawford, Palestine; Ryan Stanton, Lindale; Kaleb Tate, Henderson; Outside linebacker: P.J. Wiley, Kilgore; Jamauri Manning, Athens; Daniel Waddleton, Chapel Hill; Safeties: Samari Willis, Chapel Hill; Tobiaus Jackson, Henderson; Jon Denmon, Palestine; Cornerback: Ty Miller, Mabank; Jayvin Mayfield, Chapel Hill; Daylon Garrett, Henderson; Benjamin Clerkley, Palestine; Punter: Jose Jaime, Kilgore; Sam Peterson, Lindale.
HONORABLE MENTION
Lindale: Yahir Soto, Patrick Daniels, Judson Long, Omarr Webber, Alex Romero, Seth Baggett; Chapel Hill: Pablo Martinez, Drew Harmon; Kilgore: Dadrian Franklin, Colby Grimes, Jared Rich, Devin Walker, Cason Cox, Kendall Dunn, Chris McGhee, Daverion Franklin; Palestine: Jamaryon Black, Jordan Walker, Cayden Patton, Hayden Richardson, Jerrod Walker, Tyler Hunt; Henderson: Brandon Paske, Devin Phillips, Dedrick Jackson, Nick Owens, Ja’Coby Lewis, Keyante McClendon, Kyler Branham, Charles Simpson, Eujayvion McAlister, D.K. Kelly, Kam Young, Ivan Abeldano.
