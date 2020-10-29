Last week Dallas Highland Park had a bye in District 7-5A Division I and this week it is Tyler’s turn.
The Tyler Lions, who feature 16 seniors and 31 underclassmen (13 juniors, 14 sophomores, 4 freshmen) on the varsity, dropped their district opener to McKinney North, 34-24, on Friday in McKinney.
Other league results were: Longview 49, West Mesquite 24; and Sherman 45, Wylie East 7..
Games on Friday include: Longview (4-1, 1-0) at Wylie East (1-2, 0-1); Sherman (1-3, 1-0) at Dallas Highland Park (2-0, 0-0) and McKinney North (1-3, 1-0) at West Mesquite (0-5, 0-1) (Mesquite Memorial Stadium). Tyler is 0-4 and 0-1. All games have 7:30 p.m. kickoffs scheduled.
According to TexasFootball.com/PigskinPrep.com Longview is favored by 52 points over Wylie East; Highland Park is favored by 50 over Sherman; and McKinney North is picked by 14 over West Mesquite.
The Tyler Lions return to play on Friday, Nov. 6, hosting West Mesquite at Christus Trinity Mother Frances Rose Stadium. Kickoff on Earl Campbell Field is 7:30 p.m. The Lions are favored by 19 over the Wranglers.
DISTRICT LEADERS
The following are the top individuals and team statistics (average per game) in 7-5A D-I:
INDIVIDUAL LEADERS (TOP 5)
Passing: 1, Ken’Yonate Pinkard, Tyler, 47 of 83 for 780 yards, 5 TDs, 5 INTs; 2, Tate Bethel, Sherman, 55 of 90 for 646 yards, 4 TDs, 3 INTs; 3, Brayden Schager, Highland Park, 41 of 62 for 623 yards, 5 TDs, 2 INTs; 4, Gavin Constantine, McKinney North, 19 of 35 for 415 yards, 5 TDs, 2 INTs; 5, Graig Dale, West Mesquite, 33 of 83 for 388 yards, 4 TDs, 4 INTs.
Rushing: 1, Kaden Meredith, Longview, 84-619, 10 TDs; 2, Markevion Haynes, Longview, 58-499, 8 TDs; 3, Jayden Smith, McKinney North, 66-426, 1 TD; 4, Christian Johnson, Wylie East, 72-398, 3 TDs; 5, Andrew Nehrbass, Sherman, 48-394, 4 TDs.
Receiving: 1, Makavion Potts, Tyler, 21-389, TD; 2, JJ Henry, McKinney North, 13-301, 6 TDs; 3, Jalne Hale, Longview, 16-279, 5 TDs; 4, Montrell Wade, Tyler, 12-255, 2 TDs; 5, Jacoby Hunt, Sherman, 16-238, 2 TDs.
TEAM AVERAGES
Scoring Offense: Highland Park, 44 points per game; Longview, 40.6; Sherman, 30.2; McKinney North, 29.8; Tyler, 25.0; Wylie East, 18.3; West Mesquite, 16.6.
Total Offense: Highland Park, 500.5; Tyler, 426.50; Longview, 382.0; Sherman, 323.6; McKinney North, 298.0; Wylie East, 296.3; West Mesquite, 210.
Rushing Offense: Longview, 252.6; Wylie East, 245.3; Tyler, 203.5; Highland Park, 189.0; McKinney North, 179.3; Sherman, 173.8; West Mesquite, 85.4.
Passing Offense: Highland Park, 311.5; Tyler, 223.0; Sherman, 149.8; Longview, 129.4; West Mesquite, 124.6; McKinney North, 123.3; Wylie East, 48.0.
Scoring Defense: Sherman, 19.2; Longview, 25.4; Highland Park, 27.0; West Mesquite, 34.0; Wylie East, 37.3; Tyler, 39.0; McKinney North, 47.7.
Total Defense: Longview, 326.2; West Mesquite, 348.0; Sherman, 355.25; Highland Park, 366.5; Tyler, 397.5; Wylie East, 414.6; McKinney North, 558.0.
Rushing Defense: Longview, 125.4; Wylie East, 126.33; Tyler, 172.0; Highland Park, 199.5; Sherman, 211.6; West Mesquite, 217.0; McKinney North, 241.0.
Passing Defense: Sherman, 72.6; West Mesquite, 131.0; Highland Park, 167.0; Longview, 200.8; Tyler, 225.5; Wylie East, 288.3; McKinney North, 317.0.
LOOKING TO NOV. 6
Games scheduled for Friday, Nov. 6 include: West Mesquite at Tyler; Highland Park at Longview; Wylie East at McKinney North; and Sherman, open.
