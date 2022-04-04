Senior Jada Celsur, who helped guide Martin’s Mill to three state tournaments and a 2019 state title, was named the Most Valuable Player in District 19-2A girls basketball.
Voting was conducted by the 19-2A coaches.
Celsur averaged 18.9 points, 6.1 assists, 5.4 rebounds and 4.0 steals per game.
Martin’s Mill junior Mattie Burns was selected as the Defensive Player of the Year, and head coach Tommy Cross was chosen as the Coach of the Year.
LaPoynor junior Markayla Hurd was tabbed the Offensive Player of the Year. Frankston freshman Wila Davis was named the Newcomer of the Year.
———
All-District 19-2A Girls Basketball
Most Valuable Player — Jada Celsur, Martin’s Mill
Offensive Player of the Year — Markayla Hurd, LaPoynor
Defensive Player of the Year — Mattie Burns, Martin’s Mill
Newcomer of the Year — Wila Davis, Frankston
Coach of the Year — Tommy Cross, Martin’s Mill
First Team
Martin’s Mill — Kyle Lookabaugh, Libby Rogers, Kate Lindsey
LaPoynor — Kitty Eldridge, Payton Maze
Frankston — Brianna Looney, Ja’Shalyn Hatton
Cross Roads — Brook Locke
Cayuga — Aerin Thompson
Kerens — Tiani Hall
Second Team
Martin’s Mill — Ruthie Mein, Reese Hataway
LaPoynor — Natalie Tobin, T’Mia Mitchell
Frankston — Maggie Caveness, Kaylee Davis
Cross Roads — Brooke Lawrence, Alanah Logan
Cayuga — Mackenzie Legard
Kerens — Teniyah Washington