Senior Jada Celsur, who helped guide Martin’s Mill to three state tournaments and a 2019 state title, was named the Most Valuable Player in District 19-2A girls basketball.

Voting was conducted by the 19-2A coaches.

Celsur averaged 18.9 points, 6.1 assists, 5.4 rebounds and 4.0 steals per game.

Martin’s Mill junior Mattie Burns was selected as the Defensive Player of the Year, and head coach Tommy Cross was chosen as the Coach of the Year.

LaPoynor junior Markayla Hurd was tabbed the Offensive Player of the Year. Frankston freshman Wila Davis was named the Newcomer of the Year.

All-District 19-2A Girls Basketball

Most Valuable Player — Jada Celsur, Martin’s Mill

Offensive Player of the Year — Markayla Hurd, LaPoynor

Defensive Player of the Year — Mattie Burns, Martin’s Mill

Newcomer of the Year — Wila Davis, Frankston

Coach of the Year — Tommy Cross, Martin’s Mill

First Team

Martin’s Mill — Kyle Lookabaugh, Libby Rogers, Kate Lindsey

LaPoynor — Kitty Eldridge, Payton Maze

Frankston — Brianna Looney, Ja’Shalyn Hatton

Cross Roads — Brook Locke

Cayuga — Aerin Thompson

Kerens — Tiani Hall

Second Team

Martin’s Mill — Ruthie Mein, Reese Hataway

LaPoynor — Natalie Tobin, T’Mia Mitchell

Frankston — Maggie Caveness, Kaylee Davis

Cross Roads — Brooke Lawrence, Alanah Logan

Cayuga — Mackenzie Legard

Kerens — Teniyah Washington

 
 

