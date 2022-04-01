The Whitehouse LadyCats and the Nacogdoches Dragons captured District 16-5A tennis championship in the tournament held in Jacksonville earlier this week.
In the girls division, Whitehouse won with 67.5 points, followed by Lufkin (25), Jacksonville (22.5), Tyler (10), Huntsville (0) and Nacogdoches (0).
In the boys division, Nacogdoches won 40 points, followed by Whitehouse (37.5), Tyler (20), Jacksonville (17.5), Lufkin (10) and Huntsville (0).
The top two netters in each division advance to the Class 5A Region II Tournament, which is scheduled for April 12-13 at the Z-Plex Texas Sports Village in Melissa.
BOYS
The Tyler High boys doubles team of Pedro Mena and Benito Moore earned a regional bid by placing second.
The Nacogdoches team of Haris Hashim and Nathan Bergonia won the title by defeating the Tyler duo in the finals.
Placing third was the Jacksonville squad of Ethan Kohler and Will Royon, while Indian teammates Westyn Hassell and Emanuel Silva finished fourth.
In boys singles, Whitehouse's Ashton Aguilar won the championship over Nacogdoches' Arya Vyas. Lufkin's Alexander Walker placed third and Nacogdoches' Ben Satir was fourth.
GIRLS
Whitehouse won first place in both singles and doubles.
In singles, Ainsley Anderson placed first by taking the title over Lufkin's Alexia Tapia. Lufkin's Esha Kumar was third while Tyler's Magali Estrada was fourth.
In doubles, Jacie Gregory and Skylar Leach captured first place by downing Jacksonville's Haley George and Sarah McCullough.
Taking the bronze was the Whitehouse team of Mariella Gastilo and Sara White with Jacksonville's Molly Bentoski and Laurine Ugbebor.
MIXED DOUBLES
Whitehouse placed first and second in mixed doubles. The Wildcats' team of Abigail Zheng and Luke Fleming finished first place by winning over teammates Avril Cook and Riyan Charania in the championship.
The Tyler team of Bryan Hernandez and Shaniyah Reese placed third and Jacksonville's Isabella Maiquerz and Wes Royon placed fourth.