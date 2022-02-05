Lufkin hit six straight 3-pointers, including three by Isaiah Bennett, in the third quarter to break open a tight contest en route to a 75-64 win over Tyler in District 16-5A basketball game on Saturday at the THS Gymnasium.
The game was originally scheduled for Friday, but was moved to Saturday because of travel concerns due to possible icy road conditions.
The Panthers improve to 29-3 overall and 7-0 in league play. The Lions fall to 17-12 and 3-4.
Lufkin is scheduled to host Nacogdoches, which dropped a 57-56 decision to Jacksonville on Saturday, at 7 p.m. Tuesday. Tyler is slated to visit Whitehouse at 7 p.m. Tuesday.
The Panthers led 33-32 at halftime and took control as Elijah Moody hit a trey, followed by two trifectas by Elijah Johnson and topped off by three consecutive 3-pointers from Bennett, all of his points for the game.
Heading into the fourth quarter, Lufkin led by 11, 56-45.
Johnson led the Panthers with 22 points, including 10 of 11 at the free throw line.
Bryson Hill led the Lions with 13 points, followed by Ashad Walker and Ahstin Watkins with 11 points each.
Watkins led with six rebounds with Hill and Montrell Wade grabbing five boards apiece.
Others scoring for the Lions were Derrick McFall (9), Kyron Key (9), Jabari Harris (7) and Shakavon "Tank" Brooks (4).
Key hit two 3-pointers with one each from McFall, Harris and Watkins. Harris, Hill and Jamarcus Battee each had two steals with Harris adding two blocks.
Tyler was 15 of 22 from the free throw line and 5 of 24 from 3-point territory, while Lufkin was 28 of 38 from the charity stripe and 9 of 16 from long distance.
Others scoring for Lufkin were Brandon Walker (13), Christian Mumphrey (11), Bennett (9), Moody (7), Tre Harris (7), Comari Taylor (4) and O'Ryan Hart (2).
Taylor also had a trey.
Mumphrey led Lufkin with eight rebounds, followed by Walker (7), Bennett (5), Johnson (5) and Harris (4).
In Lufkin, the Lady Lions lost to the Lady Panthers, 38-26.
SENIORS HONORED
Before the game, Tyler head coach Justin Johnson honored his seniors — manager Othell Gregory (escorted by mother Bessie Smith); Chris Turner-Griffin (escorted by mother Michelle Turner, father Tommy Griffin, grandparents, cousins); Jabari Harris (escorted by mother Kristi Ferguson, father Samuel Ferguson, grandmother Denise Talley, cousins Isaiah Mayberry, Aunt Amber Mayberry); Bryson Hill (escorted by his Gammie Bobbie Hill, mother Resha Green, father Bobbye Hill, Uncle John Johnson, Aunt Dawn Johnson, cousins Madison and Stone Johnson, Uncle Duke and Mrs. TQ Hill); Kyron Key (escorted by mother Yolanda Taylor, father and step mom Willie and Adrius Key, along with brothers and sisters); and JaMarcus Battee (escorted by mother Anisha Thompson, father Marcus Battee).