In an intense matchup for third place in District 16-5A girls basketball, the Whitehouse LadyCats scored a 59-50 win over the Tyler Lady Lions on Senior Night on Tuesday at the THS Gymnasium.
Whitehouse (19-14) finishes in third place with a 6-4 league mark, while the Lady Lions (18-15) place fourth with a 5-5 district record. It was the regular season finale for both teams.
Tyler will face District 15-5A champion Mount Pleasant in bi-district, while Whitehouse is scheduled to meet Texas High in the first round of the playoffs.
The Smith County rivals played a hotly contested game with an intentional foul on a Whitehouse player and a technical foul on a Tyler player, both occurring in the second quarter.
After a 26-26 halftime tie, Whitehouse went on an 11-1 outburst at the beginning of the third quarter to take control. The LadyCats led 44-34 entering the fourth quarter.
Tyler got within 44-38 on buckets by Kamora Jackson and Jay’Mariea Taylor to begin the final period, but that was as close as the Lady Lions could get.
Susie Moran led Whitehouse with a double double — 16 points and 11 rebounds. She also had five blocks.
Machila Dews added 15 points for the LadyCats. Massila Kaid had eight points and 10 rebounds.
Freshman Kalyse Buffin led the Lady Lions with 17 points with Jackson adding 11. Others scoring for Tyler were A’Niya Hartsfield (6), Taylor (6), Kyla Crawford (3), Ellyse Daye (3), Shiriah Mitchell (2) and ShaCaria Stevenson (2).
Toniya Elmore led Tyler with eight rebounds while Mitchell, Buffin, Crawford and Taylor had five rebounds each. Taylor also had four steals, while Buffin had three.
Also scoring for Whitehouse were Maddie Herrington (9), Shayla Hinton (6), Abby McGinnis (3) and Audrey Brody (2).
Dews had five rebounds with three each by Hinton and Herrington. Kadi had three steals.
The LadyCats were 14 of 19 at the free throw line, while Tyler was 9 of 19. Whitehouse was 3 of 14 from the 3-point line. The Lady Lions were 7 of 23 from long distance.
LIONS TALES: Before the game the Tyler seniors were honored — Ellyse Daye, ShaCaria Stevenson and Jay’Mariea Taylor.