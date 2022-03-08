Tyler’s standout freshman Kalyse Buffin, who helped the Lady Lions to the playoffs, was named the Newcomer of the Year in District 16-5A girls basketball.

Voting was by the District 16-5A coaches.

Earning first-team honors from Tyler were junior Kamora Jackson and senior Jay’Mariea Taylor.

First-teamers from Whitehouse were Susie Moran, Machila Dews and Madelynn Herrington.

Huntsville’s Alyiah Craft was voted Most Valuable Player.

Offensive MVP is Lufkin’s Alecia Rivera-Scott, while Nacogdoches’ Keniyah Evans was tabbed Defensive MVP.

Lufkin’s SaDale Lamb was named Coach of the Year.

Earning second-team honors form Tyler were A’Niya Hartsfield and Taniyah Elmore. Whitehouse’s Kashaylan Hinton was on the second team.

Huntsville was the district champion, followed by Lufkin, Whitehouse and Tyler.

All-District 16-5A Girls Basketball

Most Valuable Player — Alyiah Craft, Huntsville

Offensive MVP — Alecia Rivera-Scott, Lufkin

Defensive MVP — Keniyah Evans, Nacogdoches

Newcomer of the Year — Kalyse Buffin, Tyler

Coach of the Year — SaDale Lamb, Lufkin

First Team

Tyler — Kamora Jackson, Jay’Mariea Taylor

Whitehouse — Susie Moran, Machila Dews, Madelynn Herrington

Nacogdoches — Kayden Siers

Huntsville — Janavia Gage

Lufkin — Courtnee Morgan, Akyshia Cotrell, Martiana Jones, Tori Coleman, Kelby Coutee

Second Team

Jacksonville — Kiah Cox

Nacogdoches — JaAira Fletcher, Adysson Loudenslager

Huntsville — Mahalia Twine, Markia Sweat

Lufkin — Mallory Patel, Tara Hale

Tyler — A’Niya Hartsfield, Taniyah Elmore

Whitehouse — Shaylan Hinton

Academic All-District

Tyler — Toniya Elmore, A’Niya Hartsfield, Shiriah Mitchell, Kalyse Buffin, Kyla Crawford, Kamora Jackson, Jay’Mariea Taylor, ShaCaria Stevenson, Justtice Taylor, Ellyse Daye.

Whitehouse — Abby McGinnis, Susie Moran, Shayla Hinton, Machila Dews, Maddie Herrington, Massilia Kadi, Audrey Brody, Kate Jones.

 
 

Sports Editor

I am a native Tylerite and I grew up reading the Tyler Morning Telegraph and The Tyler Courier-Times. My parents took both the morning and afternoon papers. I came to work here 35 years ago at the age of 23, right after college.