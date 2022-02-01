After three-game road trip, the Lady Lions felt right at home on Tuesday.
Freshman Kalsye Buffin hit for 15 points and Kyla Crawford grabbed nine rebounds as Tyler defeated Jacksonville 53-34 in a District 16-5A girls basketball game at the THS Gymnasium.
The victory moved the Lady Lions to 18-13 on the season and 5-3 in league play. The Maidens, who are playing four freshmen, fall to 8-19 and 0-8.
Along with her 15 points, Buffin, a freshman, had seven rebounds and two steals.
Kamora Jackson added 13 points for the Lady Lions, along with four rebounds and four steals. Jay’Mariea Taylor tossed in 10 points with four rebounds and three steals.
Trunijah Butler led the Maidens with 13 points with Brooke Hornbuckle and Kristina Huddelston grabbing five rebounds each.
Also scoring for Tyler were Crawford (5), Justtice Taylor (4), Shiriah Mitchell (3), A’Niya Hartsfield (2) and Toniya Elmore (1).
Hartsfield and ShaCaria Stevenson each had four boards.
Others Maidens scoring were Chaznii Scott (8), Kearia Brown (5), Kaylee Boyd (3), M. Roberston (2), Hornbuckle (2) and Sakiya Anderson (1).
Tyler was 9 of 17 at the free throw line and 4 of 17 from the 3-point line, while Jacksonville was 4 of 12 at the charity stripe and 2 of 7 from long distance.
Tyler has a 6:15 p.m. game at Lufkin on Friday, while the Maidens play host to Nacogdoches.