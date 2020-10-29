JACKSONVILLE — The Jacksonville Maidens won the girls championship of District 16-5A Cross Country on Thursday at Jacksonville High School. Lufkin won the boys meet.
GIRLS
The Maidens claim the team title with 24 points, followed by Lufkin (57). Five Maidens finished in the top 10, with Taylor Gutierrez (19 minutes, 22.5 seconds) winning the girls gold and Emily Martinez (20:33.7) garnering the silver.
Joining Gutierrez and Martinez on the Jacksonville girls first-place team were: 5, Reyna Munoz, 21:10.1; 7, Michelle Medellin, 21:33.4; 9, Madison Soultanova, 21:43.4; 11, Lesly Munoz, 22:00.7; and 13, Alexia Davis, 22:25.9.
Tyler Lady Lions runners were: 28, Emma Artega, 26:03.5; 30, Mikalah Brown, 27:03.7; 31, Noemi Pineda, 27:15.6; 33, Mikayli Mata, 27:27.5; and 35, Linett Molina, 30:53.4.
Whitehouse LadyCats competitors were: 17, Ashley Smith, 23:20.2; 29, Shanyn Gutierrez, 26:45.2; and 34, Angelica Tarango, 29:42.5.
BOYS
Lufkin won the boys title with 18 points, followed by Jacksonville (63).
Lufkin's Adan Hernandez (16:55.4) captured first with teammates Kristopher Murphy and Brandon Jaime finishing second and third, respectively.
Members of the Jacksonville squad were: 4, Marco Hernandez, 17:42.8; 6, Kevin Nava, Jacksonville, 18:07.3; 16, John Lambert, 19:08.6; 18, Angel Luna, 19:17.3; 19, Miguel Pinuelas, 19:21.9; 22, Jacinto Flores, 19:37.8; 23, David Maldonado, 19:38.8;
Whitehouse squad finishers were: 14, Lucas Baum, 19:03.7; 21, Caleb Murrah, 19:36.8; 31, Austin Green, 20:39.9; 34, Preston Rountree, 21:32.0; 36, Hayden Garred, 22:27.1; and 37, Jacob Steinbrecher, 23:16.0.
Competing for Tyler were: 26, John Vega, 19:53.9; 28, Omar Levi Urieta, 20:14.8; 33, Jose Victoriano, 21:15.1; 35, Kevin Alvarado, 21:58.0; and Alfreda Meza, 23:36.4.
The top two teams and top 10 individuals qualify for the Class 5A Region II Meet, which is scheduled for the Jesse Owens Memorial Complex in Dallas on Monday, Nov. 9. The first three teams and the top 10 individuals not already on one of the advancing teams in the regional meet qualify for the state meet.
---
District 16-5A Cross Country Meet
Girls
Varsity
Team — 1, Jacksonville, 24; 2, Lufkin, 57; 3, Nacogdoches, 75; 4, Huntsville, 80; 5, Tyler, 147.
Individuals (5,000-meters) — 1, Taylor Gutierrez, Jacksonville, 19:22.5; 2, Emily Martinez, Jacksonville, 20:33.7; 3, Karen Kiratu, Huntsville, 20:46.6; 4, Paula Bautista, Lufkin, 21:05.4; 5, Reyna Munoz, Jacksonville, 21:10.1; 6, Samantha Fields, Nacogdoches, 21:13.7; 7, Michelle Medellin, Jacksonville, 21:33.4; 8, Jaqueline Silva, Lufkin, 21:38.7; 9, Madison Soultanova, Jacksonville, 21:43.4; 10, Kyle Ridings, Lufkin, 21:44.7.
Junior Varsity
Team — 1, Jacksonville, 21; 2, Lufkin, 52; 3, Huntsville, 52.
Individuals — 1, Destiny Garcia, Jacksonville, 15:13.3; 2, Elizabeth Nava, Jacksonville, 15:21.7; 3, Jaquelin Salazar, Jacksonville, 15:40.7; 4, Jasmine Adame, Jacksonville, 15:49.3; 5, Gabriella Sanchez, Lufkin, 16:05.5.
Boys
Varsity
Team — 1, Lufkin, 18; 2, Jacksonville, 63; 3, Huntsville, 82; 4, Nacogdoches, 86; 5, Whitehouse, 135; 6, Tyler, 161.
Individuals — 1, Adan Hernandez, Lufkin, 16:55.4; 2, Kristopher Murphy, Lufkin, 17:19.0; 3, Brandon Jaime, Lufkin, 17:31.6; 4, Marco Hernandez, Jacksonville, 17:42.8; 5, Joachim Gutierrez, Lufkin, 18:01.8; 6, Kevin Nava, Jacksonville, 18:07.3; 7, Emanuel Orta, Lufkin, 18:09.1; 8, Joey Corning, Nacogdoches, 18:10.3; 9, Roger Villatoro, Nacogdoches, 18:19.8; 10, John Dudley, Huntsville, 18:24.4.
Junior Varsity
Team — 1, Lufkin, 25; 2, Jacksonville, 30; 3, Huntsville, 80.
Individuals — 1, Grant Ashby, Lufkin, 19:05.3; 2, Diego Solis, Lufkin, 19:18.4; 3, Jonathan Frias, Jacksonville, 19:37.0; 4, Anthony Morales, Jacksonville, 19:47.9; 5, Acevedo David, Lufkin, 19:58.6.