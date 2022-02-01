JACKSONVILLE — Karmelo Claybourne scored 23 points and Jermaine Taylor added 18 as the Jacksonville Indians defeated the Tyler Lions 73-55 on Tuesday in a District 16-5A basketball game at John Alexander Gymnasium.
The Indians improve to 22-5 overall and 5-1 in district. The Lions fall to 17-11 and 3-3.
Ashad Walker led Tyler with 23 points, while Bryson Hill added 10 points.
Tyler fell behind by nine points on two occasions in the first quarter and trailed by 14 at halftime, which proved to be too much for the Lions to overcome.
Despite the lopsided score, the Lions played their way back into the game and trailed by eight points, 48-40, going into the final period.
A free throw by the Lions’ Jabari Harris that came with 5:03 to go in the game cut the Jacksonville lead to 51-46.
The Indians answered by going on a 13-5 run, with Clayborne firing in six of Jacksonville’s points during the spurt, as the Indians moved ahead 64-51 with 2:28 left in the contest.
Other scoring for Jville were Vito High (14), Devin McCuin (8), Kmari Gipson (4), Koda Canady (3) and Jayden Boyd (3).
Also scoring for the Lions were Jabari Harris (8), Ahstin Watkins (8), Shakavon Brooks (2), Marquette Mosley (2) and Montrell Wade (8).
The Lions return to play on Friday, hosting Lufkin in a 7 p.m. game, while Jacksonville visits Nacogdoches.