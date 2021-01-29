Five Lions scored in double figures to overcome a sensational individual effort by Jacksonville’s Devin McCuin as Tyler High opened the second round of District 16-5A basketball with a 76-73 victory before a loud crowd at the THS JV Gym on Friday.
While the scoring was entertaining it was a key defensive play that finally swung the game to the Tyler side. Holding a 75-73 lead with under 20 seconds to play, Ashad Walker and Malik Ray pressured the ball near mid-court, forcing an errant pass that was swiped by Ta’Corey Gilliam, who took up court before being fouled with 6.2 seconds showing.
Gilliam made 1 of 2 free throw attempts for a 76-73 lead. The Indians rushed the ball down court, but the Lions kept the ball out McCuin’s hand before the buzzer sounded.
“We needed that; The kids needed that,” Tyler coach Cedeno Clark said. “The kids came out and played with passion and gave that extra effort.”
Clark said the Lions did not play their best defense, but did just enough while crediting McCuin for his outstanding play.
McCuin, a 5-11 sophomore, hit for a game-high 34 points, including nine 3-pointers. The Indians fall to 11-8 overall and 3-3 in district.
Ashad Walker led the Lions (7-10, 1-5) with 19 points, five rebounds and four steals. He was 5 of 7 at the free throw line.
Montrell Wade added 14 points with seven rebounds and he was 2 of 3 at the charity stripe. Others in double figures for Tyler were Ray (12), Ta’Corey Gilliam (11) and Kyron Key (10).
Gilliam grabbed six rebounds with Key, Jerome Jones and Ray collecting five boards apiece.
Others scoring for the Lions were Jones (8) and Shakavon Banks (2).
McCuin was sensational for Indians. He was 3 of 4 at the free throw line and scored 14 points in the final period to keep his team in the game.
Vito High added 18 points for the Indians with Taylor Alexander adding nine. Others scoring for Jville were Karmelo Clayborne (4), Kameron Connell (4), Lukidrian Williams (2) and Patrick Clater (2).
Connell had 11 rebounds, followed by Alexander (7) and Clayborne (6).
Jacksonville took a 52-51 lead heading in the fourth quarter as Connell connected toward the end of the period.
After two free throws by McCuin pulled the Indians within 64-63, the Lions scored seven-straight points for a 71-63 lead. Walker had an old-fashion three-point play, followed by a trey from Key and a FT from Gilliam.
The Indians kept getting closer and closer until with 22.1 seconds left, McCuin had another 3-pointer to get his team within 75-73 to set up the final defensive plays.
NOTES: Texas coaching legend John Alexander was in attendance. Alexander’s son Mark is head coach of the Indians. ... The Lions are scheduled to visit Lufkin on Tuesday, before hosting three straight home games to conclude the regular season — vs. Whitehouse (Feb. 5), vs. Huntsville (Feb. 9) and vs. Nacogdoches (Feb. 12). ... The Indians at scheduled to play host to Nacogdoches on Tuesday.