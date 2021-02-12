On a frigid Friday night, the Nacogdoches Dragons scored a 51-40 win over the Tyler Lions on Senior Night at the THS JV gym.
Charles Hervey, a 6-7 sophomore, and Darian Ransom led the Dragons (14-11, 6-3) with 11 points each in the District 16-5A basketball game.
It was the final game of the regular season for the Lions (8-14, 1-9), who were led in scoring by Darrell Warren (9 points) and Malik Ray (8).
Nacogdoches has clinched a playoff spot and will finished either second or third in district, depending on the result of the Dragons’ makeup game at Huntsville at 6 p.m. Saturday.
After the Dragons led 8-6 in the first quarter, Nacogdoches pulled away in the second period, leading the Lions 25-13 at halftime.
Others scoring for Tyler were Jerome Jones Jr. (5), Kaylon Crear (4), Xavier Tatum (4), Jeremiah Tatum (3), Kyron Key (3), Montrell Wade (2), Christopher Clark (1) and Shakavon Brooks (1).
Crear led the Lions with 10 rebounds with Wade and Tatum grabbing five boards apiece. Ray and Warren had three rebounds each.
Jones, Clark, Gilliam and Wade each had three steals.
Also scoring for Nacogdoches were Jahquay Sweat (9), JT Steadman (7), Kolby Yarbrough (6), Eddie Cross (4), Brycen Tolson (2) and Jabralon Steadman (1).
Cross led the Dragons with eight boards and Hervey and JT Steadman, a 5-7 sophomore point guard, had seven rebounds each. Hervey had four blocks with Cross adding two.
The Lions were 4 of 12 at the free throw line, while the Dragons were 11 of 19.
SENIORS HONORED
Before the game, seven seniors were honored with a plaque and flowers to the parents. The Lion seniors are Jerome Jones Jr. (escorted by mother Barbara Cox Jones and Shardae Powell); Christopher Clark (escored by parents, Cedeno and Kinetha Clark); Malik Ray (escorted by grandparents Ralph and Laquita Caraway, father Carlos Black, uncles Ralph Caraway Jr. and Timyus Caraway); Darrell Warren (escorted by father Darrell Warren and mother Kathy Foster); Kaylon Crear (escorted by mother Reshonda Oliver and father Norman Crear); Jeremiah Tatum (escorted by father James Tatum); and Daquan Ward (escorted by mother Stephanie Ward). ... Dekevina Tate, who sustained an ACL injury and is rehabbing, was also honored.
JV DISTRICT CHAMPIONS
The Tyler JV scored a 55-50 win over Nacogdoches to clinch the district championship. The Lions are 19-3 overall and 9-1 in District 16-5A. Coach Justin Tatum’s team includes: Bryson Hill, Tory Howland, Jaedyn Johnson, Antonio Jones, Tyreke Jones, Ja’Davion Lacy, Brandon McCann, Marquette Martin, Derrick McFall, Marquette Mosely, Yadiel Pineda, Makvaion Potts, Jace Sanford, Damarius McGowan, Jeremiah Thacker and Chris Turner.
Nacogdoches 51, Tyler 40
Nacogdoches 8 17 11 15 — 51
Tyler 6 7 10 17 — 40
NACOGDOCHES — Charles Hervey, 11; JT Steadman, 7; Keelan Elder, 0; Kolby Yarbrough, 6; Eddie Cross, 4; Zy’karius Swindle, 0; Jabralon Steadman, 1; Darian Ransom, 11; Jahquay Sweat, 9; Brysen Tolson, 2.
TYLER — Jerome Jones Jr., 5; Christopher Clark, 1; Malik Ray, 8; Darrell Warren, 9; Kaylon Crear, 4; Shakavon Brooks, 1; Jeremiah Tatum, 3; Daquan Ward, 0; Montrell Wade, 2; Ta’Corey Gilliam, 0; Kyron Key, 3; Xavier Tatum, 4.
THREE-POINT GOALS — N: JT Steadman, Ransom; T: Jones, Warren (3), Crear, Gilliam.