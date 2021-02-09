With the Huntsville football team going deep into the playoffs, the Hornets basketball squad did not have the chance to play non-district games.
The lack of games has done nothing to deter the Huntsville hoopsters as the Hornets clinched the District 16-5A basketball championship with a 100-55 victory over Tyler on Tuesday at the THS JV gym.
Huntsville is 8-0 on the season and in district, while the Lions fall to 8-13 and 1-8. Tyler concludes its season on Friday, hosting Nacogdoches on Senior Night with a 7 p.m. scheduled tipoff. Huntsville has back-to-back games with Lufkin scheduled on Friday and Feb. 16.
Five Hornets scored in double figures — Jadarian White (18), Tie Matthews (16), Taylor Harrell (16), AJ Wilson (15) and Kevin Harrison (13). All 11 Huntsville players scored with the 6-8 Harrell (11 rebounds) and Wilson (11 rebounds) garnering double-doubles.
The Lions were led in scoring by Montrell Wade (13) and Malik Ray (12). Ray was 8 of 9 from the free throw line.
Wade led Tyler in rebounding with five with Jerome Jones, Ta’Corey Gilliam, Kyron Key and Xavier Tatum grabbing four boards each. Jones also had three steals as well as Darrell Warren.
Warren, Christopher Clark and Kaylon Crear each had three rebounds.
Others scoring for the Lions were Jones (8), Key (8), Tatum (4), Crear (3), Clark (2), Warren (2), Jamarcus Battee (2) and Gilliam (1).
NOTES: NFLers and John Tyler High School graduates Greg Ward Jr. (Philadelphia Eagles) and Tyus Bowser (Baltimore Ravens) watched their Lions play and visited with fans. ... Sophomore guard and leading scorer Ashad Walker was not dressed out and is no longer with the team. ... The Tyler JV won 61-38. ... The Hornets were 13 of 18 from the free throw line, while the Lions were 12 of 20.
---
Huntsville 100, Tyler 55
Huntsville 20 24 28 28 — 100
Tyler 13 11 13 18 — 55
HUNTSVILLE — Tie Matthews, 16; Jadarian White, 18; Jordan Woodberry, 8; Kam Cole, 3; Carnellius Lawrence, 4; Jaylon McClain, 1; Kevin Harrison, 13; AJ Wilson, 15; Amarion Allen, 3; Tony Agu, 3; Taylor Harrell, 16.
TYLER — Jerome Jones, 8; Christopher Clark, 2; Malik Ray, 12; Darrell Warren, 2; Jamarcus Battee, 2; Kaylon Crear, 3; Shakavon Brooks, 0; Jeremiah Tatum, 0; DaQuan Ward, 0; Montrell Wade, 13; Ta’Corey Gilliam, 1; Kyron Key, 8; Xavier Tatum, 4.
THREE-POINT GOALS — H: Matthews, White (3), Cole, Allen, Agu. T: Crear, Key (2).
TWITTER: @PhilHicksETFS