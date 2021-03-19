Nacogdoches evened its record in District 16-5A baseball with a 16-3 win over the Tyler Lions on a chilly Friday night at Christus Trinity Mother Frances Mike Carter Field.
The Dragons go to 13-4 on the season and 1-1 in district, while the Lions fall to 7-8 and 0-1.
In other district results, Whitehouse (2-0) blanked Jacksonville (0-2) 10-0, while Lufkin (2-0) downed Huntsville (1-1), 5-0.
Tyler is scheduled to host Jacksonville on Tuesday, while Nacogdoches is scheduled to visit Huntsville. Whitehouse will host Lufkin. All games are scheduled to start at 7 p.m.
The Dragons batted around in the first and second innings to take an 11-0 lead. Will Furniss’ two-run double in the first fueled the attack with Kaden Koonce and Reid Boyett hitting back-to-back triples in the second.
Three errors by the Lions hurt Tyler’s chances as well.
Nacgdoches added four runs in the third as Blake Goerner had a key two-RBI double, along with another Lions’ error.
The Lions plated three runs in the third with a single by Keelan Davis and a walk by Ke’Von Sheppard. After two outs, Ja’Davion Lacy singled to left to bring home Davis. Eli Sanchez singled to right to bring home Sheppard. Lacy later scored on an error.
Reid Bowyer got the win for the Dragons, going three innings and striking out five. Kaden Koonce pitched the final two innings, striking out three.
Lacy started for the Lions and was relieved by CJ Grace with two outs in the first. Grace pitched into the fourth with two outs. Ke’Von Sheppard getting the infra out of the fourth and shut down the Dragons in the fifth.