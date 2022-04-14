LUFKIN — Hunter Ditsworth pitched a gem on the mound and Sam Flores once again delivered in the clutch as the Lufkin Panthers stormed to a 7-1 win over the Whitehouse Wildcats in a key District 16-5A showdown at Lufkin High School Friday night.
Ditsworth kept Whitehouse batters off balance the entire night in the third matchup between the teams this season.
That allowed Flores to deliver a two-out bases-clearing double in the fourth inning that broke open a tie game. Two batters later, Requena delivered a two-run single and the Panthers were never threatened as they maintained a one-game lead over Nacogdoches in the district standings with two weeks left in the regular season.
The win came two days after Lufkin's first district loss, a 3-2 setback against Whitehouse.
"Especially after getting beat on Tuesday, we needed this one," Lufkin head coach John Cobb said. "Every kid contributed to the win and we didn't have any lulls."
Ditsworth pitched his best game of the season as he allowed one earned run on six hits, a walk and a hit batter to go along with eight strikeouts.
He worked out of a bases-loaded jam in the second inning and allowed the only run in the third inning. Once he got the lead, only two Whitehouse hitters reached base in the last four innings.
"That was definitely one of the best games he's pitched, at least for us," Cobb said. "He mixed his pitches where they couldn't sit on one single thing. It came in a big spot."
Meanwhile Lufkin's five-run fourth inning came after Whitehouse retired the first two batters and had an 0-2 count on Christian Mumphery. He watched a ball before hitting a single up the middle. Chip Buchanan walked and Cooper Knight, who reached base on three occasions and sacrificed on the other, was hit by a pitch.
That brought Lufkin's hottest hitter to the plate and Flores delivered by roping the three-run double that landed inside the right field line and made it 4-1. Bebo Hinojosa followed with a walk before Requena gave Lufkin some added breathing room with a sharp two-run single to right.
"The whole inning started with (Mumphery)," Cobb said. "He had an 0-2 count with two outs and we made an adjustment right there. He came through and it changed the whole game. Sam got up there and he did what he's been doing."
Texas A&M commit Michael Dudolski took the loss, allowing four runs, three earned, on two hits, four walks and a hit batter. He left the game just before Flores' hit that opened up the game.
Hayden Hossley was unable to get out of the inning, allowing two runs before Cam Miller gave up one run over the final 2 1/3 frames.
The game was a pitching duel in the early going with Flores working a nine-pitch at bat before delivering an RBI single that put the Panthers on top 1-0 in the first inning. Flores finished the night with a double, two singles and four RBIs.
Whitehouse tied it in the third inning when Coltan Eikner snuck an RBI single just off the shortstop's glove.
After Lufkin's five-run fourth inning, Requena brought in the final run in the seventh inning with a fielder's choice.
Whitehouse hitters were Luke Caussey (double), Eibner (single, RBI) and J.J. Idrogo, Collin McLemore, Jermod McCoy and Keegan McCord (single).
Lufkin (18-5-1, 10-1) plays at Tyler at 7 p.m. Tuesday. Whitehouse (15-10, 7-4) hosts Huntsville at 7 p.m. Tuesday.