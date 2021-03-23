Jacksonville pitcher Jaccari Hamlett hurled a four-hitter to lead the Indians to a 19-1 win over Tyler High on Tuesday in a District 16-5A baseball game at Christus Trinity Mother Frances Mike Carter Field.
Hamlett struck out four and walked two.
The highlight for the Lions was an inside-the-park home run by leadoff hitter Eli Sanchez. The Tyler junior, who played catcher, pitcher and third base in the game, hit a rocket over the center fielder and raced around the bases, scoring without a throw.
Joshua Holcomb, Carson Cleaver, Kasey Canady and Devin McCuin each had two hits for the Indians (9-8, 1-2). Cameron Fuller had a triple with doubles from Holcomb, Hamlett and Cleaver. Others adding hits were Dominick Hinojosa and Ryan Walker.
Jacksonville scored four runs in the first and led 4-1 after Sanchez's homer.
The Indians added runs in the third (2), fourth (4) and fifth (9). The Lions committed nine errors.
Fuller and McCuin each had three RBIs with Holcomb and Cleaver driving in two apiece. Hinojosa, Kee Price, Canady and Walker each drove in a run each.
Scoring runs were Hayden Thompson (4), Cleaver (4), Holcomb (2), Fuller (2), Hamlett (2), Canady (2), Aldo Velez (1), Price (1) and Walker (1).
Adding hits for the Lions (7-9, 0-3) were Avery Coleman, KaDarius Tave and Aldo Martinez.
Hamlett pitched five innings, throwing 56 pitches.
Freshman Dante Martinez started for the Lions, going four innings, allowing 10 hits and 10 runs (4 earned). He walked two. He was followed by Sanchez, going .2 innings, giving up one hit and seven runs (0 earned). He struck out three and walked two. Tave pitched .1 inning, giving up one hit and two runs (0 earned). He struck out one and walked one.
The Lions visit Lufkin at 7 p.m. Friday and Whitehouse at 5 p.m. Saturday. The Indians play host to Nacogdoches at 7 p.m. Friday and visit Huntsville at 1:30 p.m. Saturday.
In softball, Nacogdoches defeated the Lady Lions 20-5 in Nacogdoches and Jacksonville lost to Whitehouse 8-5 in Jacksonville.