Lindale sophomore Marley Keith was selected as the Most Valuable Player for District 16-4A girls basketball.
Voting was conducted by the 16-4A coaches.
Lindale junior Brooke Everest and Chapel Hill junior Kya Cook shared Defensive Player of the Year honors.
Bullard’s Tre’Anah Coppock was named the Offensive Player of the Year.
Henderson’s Taylor Lybrand was the only senior to earn a superlative by being named the Sixth Woman of the Year. Henderson junior Jorden Writt was named the Newcomer of the Year, and Henderson head coach Crystal Mills was selected as the Coach of the Year.
All-District 10-6A Girls Basketball
Most Valuable Player — Marley Keith, Lindale
Offensive Player of the Year — Tre’Anah Coppock, Bullard
Defensive Player of the Year — Brooke Everest, Lindale; Kya Cook, Chapel Hill
Newcomer of the Year — Jorden Writt, Henderson
Coach of the Year — Crystal Mills, Henderson
First Team
Chapel Hill — D.J. Kincade, Alexia Rogers
Lindale — Brenley Philen, Maggie Spearman
Bullard — Carly Tucker, Anna Turgeau
Henderson — Taylor Helton
Spring Hill — Zailey McGee
Kilgore — Ny’Kayla Hooper
Second Team
Chapel Hill — Shania Miller, Kylei Griffin
Lindale — Makenna Burks, Desirae Pennington, Jillian Ortiz
Bullard — Avery Thomas, Kylie Gilbert
Cumberland Academy — Elizabeth Adams
Henderson — Ty’Esha Mosley
Spring Hill — Laila Thompson
Honorable Mention
Chapel Hill — McKenzie Peery, Hillary Crist
Lindale — Madison Luster, Kayli Vickery, Allie Davenport, Madison Plunkett
Bullard — Brooke Minton
Cumberland Academy — Katie Branch
Henderson — Kiera Dunham, Kara Washington, Ty’Ra Mosley, Brooklyn Conert
Spring Hill — Laney Linseisen
Kilgore — D’Shailynn Lacy, Jada Dennis, Summer Hayden-Epps
Academic All-District
Chapel Hill — Kayla Brooks, Kya Cook, Hillary Crist, D.J. Kincade, Shania Miller, McKenzie Peery, Alexia Rogers, Kylei Griffin, KaMaree’a Murphy
Lindale — Marley Keith, Brooke Everest, Kaylie Vickery, Madison Luster, Makenna Burks, Landri Laing, Maggie Spearman, Allie Davenport, Madison Plunkett, Desirae Pennington, Brenley Philen, Felicity Thiem, Jillian Ortiz
Bullard — Avery Thomas, Kylie Gilbert, Carly Tucker, Brooke Minton, Anna Turgeau, Jaden Welch, Hannah Medders
Cumberland Academy — Michelle Oviedo, Allysa Birdwell, Elizabeth Adams, Makayla Daniels, Kayla Decampos
Henderson — Venecia Medford, Ty’Esha Mosley, Taylor Lybrand, Brooklyn Conert, Ty’ra Mosley
Spring Hill — Jolie Ballard, Jazmin Cole, Claire Fielder, Laney Linseisen, Zailey McGee, Laila Thompson
Kilgore — Maggie Quinn, Kristen Kennel, D’Shailynn Lacy, Jazmine Vasquez, Summer Hayden-Epps, Bryonne Brooks, Phenix Rivers