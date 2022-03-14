Lindale sophomore Marley Keith was selected as the Most Valuable Player for District 16-4A girls basketball.

Voting was conducted by the 16-4A coaches.

Lindale junior Brooke Everest and Chapel Hill junior Kya Cook shared Defensive Player of the Year honors.

Bullard’s Tre’Anah Coppock was named the Offensive Player of the Year.

Henderson’s Taylor Lybrand was the only senior to earn a superlative by being named the Sixth Woman of the Year. Henderson junior Jorden Writt was named the Newcomer of the Year, and Henderson head coach Crystal Mills was selected as the Coach of the Year.

———

All-District 10-6A Girls Basketball

Most Valuable Player — Marley Keith, Lindale

Offensive Player of the Year — Tre’Anah Coppock, Bullard

Defensive Player of the Year — Brooke Everest, Lindale; Kya Cook, Chapel Hill

Newcomer of the Year — Jorden Writt, Henderson

Coach of the Year — Crystal Mills, Henderson

First Team

Chapel Hill — D.J. Kincade, Alexia Rogers

Lindale — Brenley Philen, Maggie Spearman

Bullard — Carly Tucker, Anna Turgeau

Henderson — Taylor Helton

Spring Hill — Zailey McGee

Kilgore — Ny’Kayla Hooper

Second Team

Chapel Hill — Shania Miller, Kylei Griffin

Lindale — Makenna Burks, Desirae Pennington, Jillian Ortiz

Bullard — Avery Thomas, Kylie Gilbert

Cumberland Academy — Elizabeth Adams

Henderson — Ty’Esha Mosley

Spring Hill — Laila Thompson

Honorable Mention

Chapel Hill — McKenzie Peery, Hillary Crist

Lindale — Madison Luster, Kayli Vickery, Allie Davenport, Madison Plunkett

Bullard — Brooke Minton

Cumberland Academy — Katie Branch

Henderson — Kiera Dunham, Kara Washington, Ty’Ra Mosley, Brooklyn Conert

Spring Hill — Laney Linseisen

Kilgore — D’Shailynn Lacy, Jada Dennis, Summer Hayden-Epps

Academic All-District

Chapel Hill — Kayla Brooks, Kya Cook, Hillary Crist, D.J. Kincade, Shania Miller, McKenzie Peery, Alexia Rogers, Kylei Griffin, KaMaree’a Murphy

Lindale — Marley Keith, Brooke Everest, Kaylie Vickery, Madison Luster, Makenna Burks, Landri Laing, Maggie Spearman, Allie Davenport, Madison Plunkett, Desirae Pennington, Brenley Philen, Felicity Thiem, Jillian Ortiz

Bullard — Avery Thomas, Kylie Gilbert, Carly Tucker, Brooke Minton, Anna Turgeau, Jaden Welch, Hannah Medders

Cumberland Academy — Michelle Oviedo, Allysa Birdwell, Elizabeth Adams, Makayla Daniels, Kayla Decampos

Henderson — Venecia Medford, Ty’Esha Mosley, Taylor Lybrand, Brooklyn Conert, Ty’ra Mosley

Spring Hill — Jolie Ballard, Jazmin Cole, Claire Fielder, Laney Linseisen, Zailey McGee, Laila Thompson

Kilgore — Maggie Quinn, Kristen Kennel, D’Shailynn Lacy, Jazmine Vasquez, Summer Hayden-Epps, Bryonne Brooks, Phenix Rivers

 
 

Recent Stories You Might Have Missed

TWITTER: @BrandonOSports

Tags

Sports Writer

Brandon Ogden is in his 21st year covering high school sports in East Texas and has been in Tyler for the past three years. Follow on Twitter: @BrandonOSports