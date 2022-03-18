Bullard vs. Tyler Legacy
Bullard’s Garrett Nuckolls (10) pulls up for a jump shot against Tyler Legacy at the 2021 Wagstaff Classic at Tyler Junior College.

 Mark Martin/tyler morning telegraph freelance file

Garrett Nuckolls and Dean Nuckolls arrived at Bullard this season and both captured superlative honors for District 16-4A boys basketball.

Voting was conducted by the 16-4A coaches.

Garrett Nuckolls, a junior, was named the Most Valuable Player after averaging 20.4 points, 6.3 rebounds, 5.1 assists, 2.8 steals and 1.4 blocks. He also made 95 3-pointers by shooting 39 percent from 3-point range and 85 percent from the free-throw line. Nuckolls was the named the Offensive MVP in District 19-2A last season as a sophomore when he played for LaPoynor.

Dean Nuckolls was selected as the 16-4A Coach of the Year. He led Bullard to 28 wins, the first outright district title since 2008, first playoff appearance since 2015 and first postseason victory since 2010.

Chapel Hill had the Defensive MVP (junior Tyson Berry) and Newcomer of the Year (sophomore Jayvin Mayfield). Berry averaged 14.0 points, 8.0 assists and 4.0 steals per game. Mayfield averaged 11.0 points, 2.0 steals and 3.0 rebounds per game.

Kilgore’s C.J. Ingram was selected as the Offensive Player of the Year.

———

All-District 16-4A Boys Basketball

Most Valuable Player — Garrett Nuckolls, Bullard

Offensive Player of the Year — C.J. Ingram, Kilgore

Defensive Player of the Year — Tyson Berry, Chapel Hill

Newcomer of the Year — Jayvin Mayfield, Chapel Hill

Coach of the Year — Dean Nuckolls, Bullard

First Team

Chapel Hill — Adrian Mumphrey, Demetrius Brisbon

Lindale — Walter Smith, Ryder Johnson

Bullard — Jeffery Brooks

Cumberland Academy — Micah Robinson

Henderson — Devin Phillips

Spring Hill — Tayler Reihemann

Kilgore — Jake Thompson, Thomas Hattaway

Second Team

Chapel Hill — Cameron Murphy, Kaviyan Huddleston

Lindale — Taegan Terry, Colby Wood, Cole Collinsworth

Bullard — Owen Thompson, Layne Alexander

Henderson — Josh Simpson

Spring Hill — Jax Stovall

Kilgore — Daverion Franklin

Honorable Mention

Chapel Hill — Cameron Kelley, Deuce McGregor, Will Chetlin

Lindale — Justin Farris, Colton Widemon, Amare Baptiste, Aiden Pierson

Bullard — Colby Hanna, Drake Kress

Cumberland Academy — Jeremiah Whitmore, Jaylon Gray

Henderson — Tobaius Jackson, Austin Perry, DK Kelly

Spring Hill — Luke Hurst, Brennan Ferguson, Easton Ballard

Kilgore — Jayden Sanders, Javoria Easley, Ethan Drury, Bobby King

Academic All-District

Chapel Hill — Adrian Mumphrey, Isaiah Ates

Lindale — Walter Smith, Logan Dixon, Ryder Johnson, Taegan Terry, Cole Collinsworth, Colby Wood, Justin Farris, Amare Baptiste, Will Hutchens, Colton Widemon

Bullard — Owen Thompson, Colby Hanna, Layne Alexander, Bryce Brannen, Garrett Nuckolls, Jeffery Brooks, Campbell Pawlak, Drake Kress, Cason Craig, Biff Downing

Henderson — Devin Phillips, Tobaius Jackson, Austin Perry

Spring Hill — Jax Stovall, James Thomas, Luke Hurst, Jaden Giddings, Brennan Ferguson, Peyton Bassett, Easton Ballard

 
 

