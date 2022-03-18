Garrett Nuckolls and Dean Nuckolls arrived at Bullard this season and both captured superlative honors for District 16-4A boys basketball.
Voting was conducted by the 16-4A coaches.
Garrett Nuckolls, a junior, was named the Most Valuable Player after averaging 20.4 points, 6.3 rebounds, 5.1 assists, 2.8 steals and 1.4 blocks. He also made 95 3-pointers by shooting 39 percent from 3-point range and 85 percent from the free-throw line. Nuckolls was the named the Offensive MVP in District 19-2A last season as a sophomore when he played for LaPoynor.
Dean Nuckolls was selected as the 16-4A Coach of the Year. He led Bullard to 28 wins, the first outright district title since 2008, first playoff appearance since 2015 and first postseason victory since 2010.
Chapel Hill had the Defensive MVP (junior Tyson Berry) and Newcomer of the Year (sophomore Jayvin Mayfield). Berry averaged 14.0 points, 8.0 assists and 4.0 steals per game. Mayfield averaged 11.0 points, 2.0 steals and 3.0 rebounds per game.
Kilgore’s C.J. Ingram was selected as the Offensive Player of the Year.
———
All-District 16-4A Boys Basketball
Most Valuable Player — Garrett Nuckolls, Bullard
Offensive Player of the Year — C.J. Ingram, Kilgore
Defensive Player of the Year — Tyson Berry, Chapel Hill
Newcomer of the Year — Jayvin Mayfield, Chapel Hill
Coach of the Year — Dean Nuckolls, Bullard
First Team
Chapel Hill — Adrian Mumphrey, Demetrius Brisbon
Lindale — Walter Smith, Ryder Johnson
Bullard — Jeffery Brooks
Cumberland Academy — Micah Robinson
Henderson — Devin Phillips
Spring Hill — Tayler Reihemann
Kilgore — Jake Thompson, Thomas Hattaway
Second Team
Chapel Hill — Cameron Murphy, Kaviyan Huddleston
Lindale — Taegan Terry, Colby Wood, Cole Collinsworth
Bullard — Owen Thompson, Layne Alexander
Henderson — Josh Simpson
Spring Hill — Jax Stovall
Kilgore — Daverion Franklin
Honorable Mention
Chapel Hill — Cameron Kelley, Deuce McGregor, Will Chetlin
Lindale — Justin Farris, Colton Widemon, Amare Baptiste, Aiden Pierson
Bullard — Colby Hanna, Drake Kress
Cumberland Academy — Jeremiah Whitmore, Jaylon Gray
Henderson — Tobaius Jackson, Austin Perry, DK Kelly
Spring Hill — Luke Hurst, Brennan Ferguson, Easton Ballard
Kilgore — Jayden Sanders, Javoria Easley, Ethan Drury, Bobby King
Academic All-District
Chapel Hill — Adrian Mumphrey, Isaiah Ates
Lindale — Walter Smith, Logan Dixon, Ryder Johnson, Taegan Terry, Cole Collinsworth, Colby Wood, Justin Farris, Amare Baptiste, Will Hutchens, Colton Widemon
Bullard — Owen Thompson, Colby Hanna, Layne Alexander, Bryce Brannen, Garrett Nuckolls, Jeffery Brooks, Campbell Pawlak, Drake Kress, Cason Craig, Biff Downing
Henderson — Devin Phillips, Tobaius Jackson, Austin Perry
Spring Hill — Jax Stovall, James Thomas, Luke Hurst, Jaden Giddings, Brennan Ferguson, Peyton Bassett, Easton Ballard