Troup’s boys and girls captured the title at the District 16-3A Golf Tournament in Longview.
The Tigers posted a two-round total of 682, finishing ahead of Tatum (761), Harleton (816), Elysian Fields A (851) and Waskom (893).
Troup’s Chris Franklin was the top individual with a two-round total of 156 (77-79). Teammate Bracey Cover was second with a total of 167 (82-85).
Waskom’s Ridge Riley placed third with a total of 169 (89-80) to earn a spot at regionals. Alan Eeds of Troup earned a regional spot as a medalist.
Other members of the district-winning Troup team are Bradley Adams, Jace Lovelady and Charles Boyd.
Tatum’s regional-qualifying team consists of Bryan Hawkins, Caden Calhoun, Graham Skinner, Jackson Richardson and Caleb Crawford.
On the girls’ side, Troup won with a two-round total of 939, ahead of Tatum (983), Waskom (988) and Harleton (1,001).
Troup’s Jaycee Berryhill was the top individual with a two-round total of 206 (103-103).
Waskom’s Olivia Cole (113-108) and Harleton’s Lilly Foster (118-103) placed second and third to grab the regional-qualifying spots as medalists.
The rest of Troup’s first-place squad are Samantha Eastman, Katrina Flora, Faith Garrett and Savanna Howard.
Tatum’s regional-qualifying team consists of Lexi Vestal, Kaylei Stroud, Brynlee Mims and Abby Sorenson.