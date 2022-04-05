Troup and West Rusk each placed two players on the first team of the All-District 16-3A basketball team, while Arp added a player on the top squad as well.
Voting was by the league’s coaches.
Troup was represented by senior Bracey Cover and sophomore Trae Davis on the top team. Cover was a unanimous selection.
West Rusk’s Jimmie Harper, a junior, was a unanimous selection on the first team. Joining him was teammate Jaxon Farquhar, also a junior.
Arp’s Kadaylon Williams, a senior, earned first-team honors.
Tatum’s Jayden Boyd, a senior, was a unanimous choice for Most Valuable Player. Teammate Kendric Malone, also a senior, was a unanimous pick as Offensive MVP. Jefferson senior Jakardan Davidson was voted Defensive MVP.
Freshman Jordan Chambers, of Tatum, was named Newcomer of the Year.
Also, Tatum’s Brett Carr was unanimous Coach of the Year.
Tatum won the district and earned playoff wins over Sabine (bi-distict), Mount Pleasant Chapel Hill (area), White Oak (regional quarterfinal) and Commerce (regional semifinal). The Eagles lost in the regional finals to Dallas Madison, the eventual 3A state champion.
Jefferson also made it to the regionals, falling to Dallas Madison in the Region II semifinals in Prosper. The Bulldogs, the runner-up in district, scored wins over Daingerfield (bi-district), Mineola (area) and Waskom (regional quarterfinal).
Waskom (third) and Troup (fourth) also made the playoffs.
All-District 16-3A Basketball
*unanimous
*Most Valuable Player — Jayden Boyd, Tatum, Sr.
*Offensive MVP — Kendric Malone, Tatum, Sr.
Defensive MVP — Jakardan Davidson, Jefferson, Sr.
Newcomer of the Year — Jordan Chambers, Tatum, Fr.
*Coach of the Year — Brett Carr, Tatum
First Team
Arp — Kadaylon Williams, Sr.
Harleton — Tabor Childs, Sr.
*Jefferson — CJ Bowman Jefferson, Jr.; Dylan Washington, Sr.; KJ Ross, Sr.
Tatum — Ty Bridges, Sr.; Kendall Williams, Sr.; Aidan Anthony, Sr.
*Troup — Bracey Cover, Sr.; Trae Davis, So.
Waskom — Diego Smith, So.; DJ Feaster, Sr.; Zay Thomas, Sr.
*West Rusk — Jimmie Harper, Jr.; Jaxon Farquhar, Jr.
Second Team
Elysian Fields — Sawyer Whaley, So.; Trell Devers, Sr.; William Goodnight, Sr.; Q Thomas, Sr.
Harleton — Dylon Dunagan, Sr.
Jefferson — Parker Grubbs, Sr.; EJ Burns, Jr.; Trenton Mills, Sr.
Tatum — Drake Walton, Sr.
Troup — Logan Womack, Sr.; Colby Turner, So.
Waskom — Tyler Davis, Jr.; Jayvis Jones, Sr.
West Rusk — Andon Mata, Jr.; Geremiah Smith, Jr.
Honorable Mention
Arp — AJ Arrington, Sr.; Robert Draper, Sr.
Elysian Fields — Quinton Carter, Sr.; Jayden Anderson, Jr.; Landon Swank, Sr.
Harleton — David Danna, Sr.; Carter Taft, Sr.; Braden Hopkins, Jr.
Jefferson — Caden Rutz, Sr.; Ashton Williams, Jr.
Tatum — Tiki Lloyd, Sr.
Troup — Trevor Padia, Sr.
Waskom — Daveon Williams, Sr.; Ridge Riley, Jr.; Kaden McDonald, Fr.
West Rusk — Keyshawn Lewis, Jr.; Tate Winings, Jr.