Tyler High sophomore Kalyse Buffin was selected as the Offensive MVP with the release of the District 15-5A All-District Basketball Team for the 2022-2023 season.
Buffin averaged 22.7 points per game, grabbed 102 rebounds, had 70 steals and added 63 deflections for the Lady Lions.
Longview freshman Bethany Baltes shared Newcomer of the Year honors, and first-year head coach Meagan Leggett was named the district’s Coach of the Year.
Baltes, who averaged 8.8 points and 2.4 steals while connecting on 36% of her shots from 3-point range, shared newcomer honors with Texas High freshman Sereniti Collins.
Leggett took over a team that won five games the previous season and led the Lady Lobos to a 24-10 record and into the second round of the playoffs.
Mount Pleasant’s Paris Beard was named the district’s Most Valuable Player and Mount Pleasant’s Aziyah Farier (Defensive MVP) were other superlative award winners.
Tyler’s Kayla Crawford and Taniyah Elmore and Whitehouse freshman Tayla Morris earned first-team honors.
Voting was conducted by the district’s coaches.
District 15-5A Girls Basketball
Most Valuable Player — Paris Beard, Mount Pleasant
Offensive MVP — Kalyse Buffin, Tyler
Defensive MVP — Aziyah Farier, Mount Pleasant
Co-Newcomer of the Year — Bethany Baltes, Longview; Sereniti Collins, Texas High
Coach of the Year — Meagan Leggett, Longview
FIRST TEAM
T’Asia McGee, Longview; Paris Simpson, Longview; Jalen Scroggins, Pine Tree; Aubrey Marjason, Hallsville; Asia Smith, Marshall; Are’Anna Gill, Marshall; Kayla Crawford, Tyler; Taniyah Elmore, Tyler; Jordyn Hargrave, Mount Pleasant; Tayla Morris, Whitehouse; Anasia Wilcox, Texas High.
SECOND TEAM
Ryan Roberts, Longview; Riley Manshack, Hallsville; Teagan Hill, Hallsville; Kendall Walker, Mount Pleasant; Ella Cross, Mount Pleasant; Indeya Williams, Whitehouse; Taryne Stiger, Texas High; Ke’Aria Antwine, Texas High; Justtice Taylor, Tyler; Missy Kadi, Whitehouse; Delana Augustus, Texas High; Autiana Johnson, Mount Pleasant.
HONORABLE MENTION
Longview: Journee Fairchild; Pine Tree: Aaliyah Oliver, Ewoma Ugbini, Cnya Day; Mount Pleasant: Morgan Brooks; Tyler: A'Niya Hartsfield, Bralyah Miller; Marshall: Alyssa Helton, Michaela Haaland, Jakairi Blacknell; Whitehouse: Audrey Brody, Malazia Pardue, Kiana Thonrton; Texas High: Karasha Hayes; Hallsville: Hope Miles, Karlesia Taylor.
ACADEMIC ALL-DISTRICT
Longview: Bethany Baltes, Kadence Porter, Jailyah Rockmore; Pine Tree: Jalen Scroggins, Shaneatra Jones, Ewoma Ugbini; Hallsville: Piper Endsley, Ellie Hutton, Aubrey Marjason, Hope Miles, Makayla Reese, Abbi Tarkington; Mount Pleasant: Ella Cross, Conlee Zachry, Paris Beard, Kendall Walker, Jordyn Hargrave, Essence Hurndon, Morgan Brooks; Tyler: Taniyah Elmore, A'Niya Hartsfield, Kalyse Buffin, Kyla Crawford, Ke'Ambria Smith, Justtice Taylor; Whitehouse: Masilia Kadi, Audrey Brody, Kate Jones, Kiana Thornton, Tayla Morris, Savannah Onley, Mahayla McMahon, Indeya Williams; Texas High: Emma Prince, Sereniti Collins.